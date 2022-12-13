“Always live like a queen”: IU giving memorable wedding gift for BFF T-ARA’s Jiyeon show their close bond

Idol-actress IU gave her long-time best friend T-ARA’s Jiyeon an incredible wedding gift that suited her the most. Jiyeon is a member of the famous second-generation group T-ARA. She married baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun on December 10, 2022.

IU and Jiyeon’s close bond was no secret to the general public. However, the former’s wedding gift idea surprised fans and even made them envious. In an Instagram post, Jiyeon revealed the emotional message that she received from the Blueming singer and the gorgeous gift - a pearl-studded tiara.

The singer ended her message with a beautiful wish for her best friend, saying:

“Always live like a queen and be happy!”

IU gives her best friend T-ARA’s Jiyeon a wedding gift fit for a queen

Astrophilia sky☁️ @aether5ky IU's Present for Jiyeon 🥹🫠🫶 she's so thoughtful, the most meaningful present! Never heard someone give a "custom tiara" for her bestie. Ohh to be IU's friends :') IU's Present for Jiyeon 🥹🫠🫶 she's so thoughtful, the most meaningful present! Never heard someone give a "custom tiara" for her bestie. Ohh to be IU's friends :') https://t.co/RLsxzsdOPO

T-ARA’s Jiyeon was the latest Korean celebrity to join the roster of celebrity weddings in 2022. Many who’s who of the Korean entertainment industry attended her wedding ceremony, including BTS’ Jin, SHINee’s Minho, and her longtime best friend, IU.

News of Jiyeon asking IU to sing for her wedding also took flight instantly, as many fans gushed over their years-long friendship. Fans were especially shocked and envious when they found out that the Blueming singer gave her friend a magnificent pearl-studded tiara as a wedding gift.

The tiara was customized, handmade, and packed with sentimental value. The Blueming singer decided on pearls after discovering that it was T-ARA’s Jiyeon’s birthstone. In a text message, she also mentioned why she selected a tiara.

Jiyeon included IU’s message in her Instagram post with a photo of the two at her wedding. As translated by Koreaboo:

“To Jiddong (IU’s birth name, Lee Ji-eun, said cutely), who was the first one to wait for me. I was in tears when I saw you dancing while smiling for a crybaby like me. When I saw your text after cleaning up, I stood in shock."

She added IU’s message too:

“‘And for your present, I found out that your birthstone is a pearl. So I had custom-made a tiara with pearls in it. I thought there wasn’t a better gift than a tiara for you to look back on later in life and remember how beautiful and special you were when you were young, LOL. Always live like a queen and be happy!’ (IU's message)”

kath | bets bul D-5 ♡ @kdramatreats



IU's wedding gift to Jiyeon is tiara with pearls, their friendship is the most precious and beautiful thing to exist 🥺 "Always live like a queen, live well!!" -IU to JiyeonIU's wedding gift to Jiyeon is tiara with pearls, their friendship is the most precious and beautiful thing to exist 🥺 "Always live like a queen, live well!!" -IU to Jiyeon IU's wedding gift to Jiyeon is tiara with pearls, their friendship is the most precious and beautiful thing to exist 🥺💛 https://t.co/DxwaVYZb3O

Jiyeon continued how much she cherished IU’s friendship and mentioned:

“I’m so grateful to have such a thoughtful friend like you. And I’m thankful that you were there for me on this unforgettable day. I love you, kiddo.”

Fans react to IU’s pearl-studded tiara gift for Jiyeon

Fans’ reaction to just IU attending the ceremony was enthusiastic but finding out the meaning behind her wedding elicited an even stronger response. The K-pop soloist sang Blueming as per Jiyeon’s request and was even captured sitting at the same table as BTS’ Jin.

Fans gushed over their meaningful friendship that prompted the Blueming singer to give her a meaningful present. Most importantly, they loved the thought behind it.

Meanwhile, IU recently made history as the first Korean female artist to perform at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. She held a two-night concert titled THE GOLDEN HOUR: Under the Orange Sun concert with an attendance of over 69k fans.

