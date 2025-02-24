Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok are returning with a more grounded narrative in their new film, Revelations, which is scheduled for release on March 21. Starring Ryu Jun-yeol and Shin Hyun-been, the movie is a psychological thriller about a priest, who believes it is his responsibility to punish the criminal, and a detective who is assigned to the case, haunted by her sister's death.

Ad

Director Yeon, known for Train to Busan and Psychokinesis shared with Netflix that unlike his previous works set in fantasy worlds, Revelations avoids supernatural elements to focus on psychological aspects rooted in reality, such as illusions, delusions, and traumas.

The film is an adaptation of Yeon and Choi's 2022 comic of the same name, which delves into the story of a pastor on a twisted mission. Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, known for Roma and Children of Men joined the project as an executive producer.

Ad

Trending

Revelations plot

In a small-town church, Pastor Min-chan is dedicated to his faith and dreams of planting new congregations. His world is shaken when Yang-rae, an ex-convict wearing an electronic monitoring anklet, walks into his church.

Ad

Initially viewing Yang-rae as a lost soul in need of salvation, Min Chan’s hope turns to despair when he realizes Yang-rae is the man who kidnapped his son. Believing it to be God’s will, Min-chan becomes convinced he must deliver justice himself, abandoning the law in favor of vengeance.

Meanwhile, detective Yeon-hui leads the investigation into Min-chan’s missing son. Driven by her unresolved trauma over her sister’s brutal murder, Yeon-hui relentlessly pursues Yang-rae, the prime suspect.

Ad

However, her instincts also lead her to suspect Min-chan, whose behavior grows more erratic as his quest for revenge intensifies.

Trailer and cast

The trailer of Revelations starts with Ryu Jun-yeol, portraying a pastor reporting a middle school girl, Shin A-yeong, missing. The prime suspect, however, is released and Jun-yeol is informed that he lives in the same area. One day after church, Jun-yeol finds a device tied to a man's ankle and recognizes him as the culprit.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Shin Hyun-been starts her investigation. As Ryu Jun-yeol believes to have had a revelation from god, he gets entangled in the case. The trailer ends with Jun-yeol confessing to god that he is now in deep trouble.

Ryu Jun-yeol takes on the role of Min-chan. Ryu Jun-yeol first gained recognition for his role in the movie Socialphobia. He achieved international fame with his breakout performance in the television series Reply 1988, for which he received the Baeksang Arts Award for Best New Actor.

Ad

Following this success, Ryu Jun-yeol starred in several box-office hits, including The King, A Taxi Driver, Little Forest, Believer, Money, and The Battle: Roar to Victory. He is also known for his performances in the two-part action blockbuster films Alienoid and Alienoid: Return to the Future.

Shin Hyun-been plays Detective Yeon-hee, who is determined to track down Yang-rae in Revelation. She began her acting career with the film He's on Duty and the television series Warrior Baek Dong-soo. She later gained greater recognition for her role in the drama Hospital Playlist.

Ad

Fans can watch Revelations on Netflix on March 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback