7 movies to watch if you liked Mountainhead

Four billionaire best friends, Ven, Jeff, Ran, and Souper, gather at Mountainhead, Souper's private mansion tucked away in the hills. This is done in an attempt to escape the AI and social media-based hellscape that their business ventures have driven the world to. But unbeknownst to the others, they each have an ulterior motive for the vacation and hope to exploit their wealth to get what they want.

Written and directed by Jesse Armstrong, this satirical comedy drama on HBO Max stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef. The film explores the psyche of rich men who are completely out of touch with reality, while commenting on the tech and AI-driven future.

For fans of comedy dramas like Mountainhead, here are some other movies you might enjoy.

The Social Network, Greed, and other movies for Mountainhead fans

1) In The Loop (2009)

The cast of In The Loop (Image via Prime Video)

UK's Minister for International Development, a bumbling man who can never wait to speak his turn, named Simon (Tom Hollander), lets loose an off-handed remark about the Middle East. This sets off a series of socio-political ripples across the UK and the United States. The Minister of Communications, Malcolm Tucker (Peter Capaldi), needs to step in to save the day.

Jesse Armstrong's satirical comedy shines in In The Loop and Mountainhead, where powerful men create worldwide havoc without realizing the consequences. Whether it is cranky political candidates or rich men lacking emotional depth, fans get a glimpse of the elite's psyche.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Netflix/Apple TV

2) Billionaire Boys Club (2018)

The cast of the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Mountainhead's bratty elitism meets youthful recklessness in Billionaire Boys Club, a crime thriller about flashy young boys whose plan to get rich off a Ponzi scheme quickly implodes when they accidentally commit murder. Starring Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts, and Kevin Spacey, this James Cox-directed film explores the psyche of those who don't understand the consequences of their actions.

While the movie received mixed reviews for straying away from the true story it was based on, fans enjoyed its entertaining premise and the bratty on-screen chemistry between the leads.

Where to watch: Paramount+

3) The Big Short (2015)

Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, and the cast of the movie (Image via Prime Video)

In the years leading up to the 2008 Financial Crisis in the United States, a socially awkward, odd hedge fund manager predicts the economic collapse, shifting strategies to save his clients' money. Shrewd traders and analysts from other firms sit up and take notice, changing their game. When the rest of the Wall Street world doesn't believe them, their big gambles eventually pay off in a satisfactory swoop.

Buckle up to invest in over two hours of non-stop entertainment, with characters breaking the fourth wall at will and taking fans along on the ride in turbulent Wall Street waters. Mountainhead fans who enjoyed the cutting comedic commentary on capitalism and its consequences will enjoy director Adam McKay's perspective. Bonus: More Steve Carell!

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) The Social Network (2010)

Eisenberg in the movie (Image via Netflix)

Before Mark Zuckerberg became the face of a social media revolution, he was just a college kid with an inkling of an idea for "Facemash", an app that violated privacy rights and used female students' pictures for attractiveness ratings. His idea develops and gains the attention of people who want to invest.

Jesse Eisenberg plays the dorky Mark, whose entire future revolves around his break-up with his college girlfriend. Tech billionaires like Venis Parish in Mountainhead need an origin story, and this next watch might give fans a look into what makes his ego tick. After all, it's his social media app "Traam", whose AI violation sends the world into a frenzy.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Greed (2019)

A still from Greed (Image via Prime Video)

A satirical dark comedy about a billionaire who wouldn't let anything affect his illusion of success, power, and grandeur. Sound familiar? Director Michael Winterbottom's Richard "Greedy" McCreadie (Steve Coogan) might as well be the fifth member of the Mountainhead crew. But his massive ego might not fit in Souper's "not a billionaire" mansion.

When he is subjected to a court interrogation for violating several ethical and financial boundaries as a fashion mogul, Greedy does the only thing that makes sense to him: Escape on vacation to celebrate his gladiator-themed 60th birthday party, complete with a large lion to fight. But things don't go to plan.

Fans of Jesse Armstrong's Mountainhead will enjoy expanding their multiverse of billionaires who do not grasp the concept of reality.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) The Menu (2022)

Fiennes in The Menu (Image via Prime Video)

If Tyler Ledford had to describe himself in one word, it would be: Foodie. So when the opportunity to take his date, Morgan, to an exclusive menu tasting by his favorite chef comes along, he jumps at it, not realizing the luxurious private island is a trap for him and his fellow tasters.

Mountainhead and The Menu are movies that critique elitism and the disconnect between the rich and the rest of the world. In the latter, a billionaire is replaced by a morally murky chef named Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). While both are satires, one takes the black comedy route and the other explores nuanced horror.

Where to watch: Apple TV/Prime Video/Netflix

7) The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

DiCaprio in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) gleefully and deviously navigates the dark underbelly of money-making as a stockbroker on Wall Street. With cheating, drugs, and partying on the agenda, he and his colleagues climb to the very top of the ladder, unbothered about hurting people along the way.

What does a whiff of money do to a man? This is a question that underscores both The Wolf of Wall Street and Mountainhead, following the impulsive decisions, selfish misdeeds, and out-of-touch idiosyncrasies of rich men in power. The Martin Scorcece movie perfectly captures their conflicting psyches.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Mountainhead fans can also check out movies like Dumb Money and The Billionaire.

