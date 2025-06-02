Lost in Starlight: Full list of voice cast and characters explored

Lost in Starlight is a Korean animated sci-fi romance film written and directed by Han Ji-won. The narrative focuses around Nan-young, a driven astro-botanist, and Jay, a singer who has abandoned his aspirations, in a futuristic Seoul of 2050.

When Nan-young sets out on a journey to Mars, emulating her mother's disastrous expedition years before, their accidental encounter results in a deep bond that is put to the test. The first Korean animated movie on Netflix, Lost in Starlight, debuted on May 30, 2025.

The plot explores themes of ambition, love, and the difficulties of long-distance partnerships. Nan-young's trip to Mars is a personal quest to comprehend her mother's legacy as well as a significant professional milestone.

As Jay struggles with his own fears, he finds motivation in Nan-young's perseverance. Even while interplanetary distance strains their relationship, it highlights the movie's examination of human connection in the face of extreme distance.

The film has a runtime of 96 minutes and is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Lost in Starlight has been certified 91% ‘fresh,’ by critics.

Exploring the cast of Lost in Starlight

The leading roles of Nan-young and Jay are portrayed by Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung in Lost in Starlight. The other unnamed supporting characters in the movie are voiced by an ensemble cast of Kang Goo-han, Ahn Yeongmi, and Jang Mi.

Kim Tae-ri as Nan-young

Kim Tae-Ri attends the PRADA Beauty 'Paradoxe' pop-up store opening

Kim Tae-ri provides the voice of Nan-young, a resolute astro-botanist from Seoul's future. Nan-young is motivated to finish her mother's quest and support Martian exploration after her mother mysteriously vanished during a 2026 Mars mission.

Her journey crosses paths with Jay, a musician who fixes her mother's vintage record player, and they become close.

Nan-young's journey to Mars, which explores themes of love, ambition, and the difficulties of long-distance relationships across space, puts their relationship to the ultimate test.

Kim Tae-ri is a South Korean actress, who became well-known for her breakthrough performance as Sook-hee in Park Chan-wook's highly regarded 2016 film The Handmaiden. The movie debuted at the Cannes Film Festival and won her several Best New Actress honors.

Kim also achieved popularity on television, debuting on the small screen in the 2018 historical drama, Mr. Sunshine.

Some of her best works are Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (2014), Revenant (2023), and Twenty Five Twenty One (2022).

Hong Kyung as Jay

Hong Kyung attends the Miu Miu "Miu Balmoral" pop-up store opening

In Lost in Starlight, Hong Kyung voices Jay, a talented musician with expertise in refurbishing antique instruments. Jay's adventure starts when he meets Nan-young by chance.

Their mutual love of music, especially an old turntable that used to belong to Nan-young's mother, strengthens their bond.

Jay stays on Earth while Nan-young leaves for space, and their bond develops into a moving long-distance romance that crosses the immensity of space.

Hong Kyung is an actor from South Korea. His performances in the 2020 movie Innocence and the TV shows Revenant (2023) and Weak Hero Class 1 (2022) have earned him popularity.

He also starred in KBS Drama Special (2021) and Lovers of the Red Sky (2021).

Where to watch Lost in Starlight

Netflix subscribers must have an active subscription plan in order to watch Lost in Starlight. As of April 2025, Netflix provides three membership tiers to its US audience:

Standard with Ads, $7.99/month: This package offers downloading on two devices, supports streaming on two devices at once in 1080p (Full HD), and covers the majority of movies and TV series.

Standard (Ad-Free), $17.99/month: The plan includes two devices for simultaneous 1080p streaming, two devices for downloads, and unlimited ad-free content.

For a charge, subscribers can include one more person who is not from their home.

Premium, $24.99/month: This plan offers downloads on six devices, ad-free streaming on up to four devices at once in 4K Ultra HD with HDR, and the ability to add up to two friends or family members for a charge.

