Lost in Starlight: Is Netflix's first animated K-drama voiced by Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung worth a watch?

On May 30, 2025, Netflix released Lost in Starlight, its first original Korean animated film. Set in the near future, this romantic sci-fi tale takes place across a visually rich 2050 Seoul and the red horizons of Mars. The film is directed by Han Ji-won and brought to life by Climax Studio. The movie stars Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung, who are the voices of Nan-young and Jay.

The two characters of Lost in Starlight are drawn together by memory, grief, and dreams that don't align. The film is soft in tone but high in concept, and while it leans into familiar romantic beats, its emotional execution and art style make it a worthwhile experience.

For anyone looking for an animated feature that balances beauty, emotion, and soft sci-fi, Lost in Starlight delivers just enough to leave them thinking about love, time, and the spaces in between.

At just over 90 minutes, Lost in Starlight captures a bittersweet story with striking visuals and a tender vocal performance by the leads. Kim Tae-ri’s delivery carries the quiet strength of an astronaut burdened by legacy, while Hong Kyung’s Jay provides warmth as a man grounded in the past.

While the film’s romance sometimes falls into clichés, beach scenes, umbrella walks, and vintage music, it finds its emotional strength in the couple’s emotional growth. Jay isn’t just a side character, though his story is simpler. His fears are real, and his sacrifices are honest. Nan-young is the more layered figure, driven by legacy and torn between love and purpose.

Their chemistry builds gently, letting emotions simmer under soft dialogue and shared silences. Lost in Starlight is worth watching for fans of romantic sci-fi and meaningful animation.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the author's opinions.

Lost in Starlight: A delicate romance across time, technology, and space

Lost in Starlight introduces Nan-young, a young astronaut whose ambition is to join a mission to Mars. It is a mission similar to what took her mother’s life earlier. Raised in the shadow of tragedy, Nan-young grows up watching her father send messages to a planet he believes still holds his wife.

Her dream is shaped not by grief but by a need to finish what was started. While preparing for her chance to board the Fourth Mars Expedition, Nan-young stumbles upon a broken record player that once belonged to her mother. In her effort to repair it, she meets Jay, a quiet soul who restores vintage audio gear and hides a forgotten past as a musician.

Their meeting is unplanned. Jay literally walks through a projected broadcast about Nan-young’s mother and her life. The romance begins with small gestures like pen-and-paper notes, shared songs, and soft conversations.

Despite their contrasting energies, she looks to the stars, and he clings to the analog. They slowly begin to heal each other’s inner wounds, but neither is prepared for what lies ahead.

As Nan-young is selected as a backup for the mission, her future becomes uncertain. Jay, who once encouraged her, starts fearing he might lose her the same way her father lost his wife. When footage of Nan-young’s late mother shakes Jay’s confidence, he asks her not to go. The tension builds quietly.

Nan-young decides to leave before the mission begins, choosing to protect them both from pain. But Jay realizes too late that his fears cannot outweigh her need to follow her path. He chases her to the U.S. before launch and asks for only one promise. It is that she will protect herself and come back.

As Nan-young journeys to space, she listens to Jay’s newly released song, Bon Voyage, and sends him a message from the stars. This assures him that someone out there is always rooting for him.

Visually, Lost in Starlight is stunning. Seoul is painted with soft neon hues and layered holograms, while the Martian landscapes feel surreal and still. Scenes are filled with small details like clothing on the floor, flickering vending machines, scratched vinyl, and dusty apartments. Even amid futuristic tech, it’s the human world that feels most alive.

Lost in Starlight isn’t a loud story. Its stakes are personal, and its message is clear: love doesn’t need to be loud to be last. In a world of long-distance holograms and far-off missions, it's still about two people choosing each other again and again.

The animated film is available to stream on Netflix.

