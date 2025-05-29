Lost in Starlight: Release date and time, plot, and everything we know so far

Lost in Starlight, a story about star-crossed lovers that promises the audience a tender glimpse into a futuristic love story, is coming to Netflix worldwide on Friday, May 30, 2025. It marks the first-ever original Korean animation to come to the streaming platform.
The story is set in the near-future version of Seoul. South Korean actors Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung voice the movie's protagonists, Nan-young and Jay, who found each other after a chance encounter. However, as romance slowly blossoms between them, the threat of a dream coming true pulls them away from each other.
From The Summer director Han Ji-Won, the film promises to bring a cozy love story told in an "intricate and fantastical visual storytelling." Before the animated film hits the streaming platform, here's a look at its release date, story, voice cast and characters, and more.
When will Lost in Starlight be released and where to watch it?
The movie will be released on Friday, May 30, 2025, and it will be exclusively streaming on Netflix. Netflix original TV shows and movies like Lost in Starlight are typically released globally at around 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Standard Time, per the Netflix Media Center.
Here's how the release timing for the movie looks depending on the region or time zone:
What is Lost in Starlight all about?
Director and writer Han Ji-Woon, who previously directed The Summer, imagined a near-future version of Seoul in Lost in Starlight. Blending the soft romance known in K-dramas and a futuristic imagination, the film brings two characters, Nan-young and Jay, to 2050 Seoul. It tells their emotionally rich story of dreams, ambitions, and the budding romance that happens in between.
Nan-young dreams of the future, of outer space, while Jay dreams of the past via his vintage audio equipment shop. However, during a chance encounter, their opposite worlds collide, and from that moment, the spark of romance between them grows.
Here's how the film's synopsis describes their story,
"In 2050 Seoul, astronaut Nan-young's ultimate goal is to visit Mars. But she fails the final test to board the fourth Mars Expedition Project. The musician Jay buries his dreams in a vintage audio equipment shop. The two fall in love after a chance encounter."
Lost in Starlight's synopsis further hints at a turn of events that will challenge their relationship and keep them apart for a long time.
"As they root for each other and dream of a new future, Nan-young is given another chance to fly to Mars, which is all she ever wanted..."
Director Bong Joon-ho, who famously directed Parasite and Mikey 17, has high praise for the upcoming Netflix Original. According to Netflix, via Collider, the director described the film as a "visual masterpiece [that] takes you around the universe."
Cast and characters behind the movie
Two well-known South Korean actors lend their voices to bring Nan-young and Jay's characters to life in Lost in Starlight. Award-winning actress Kim Tae-Ri, who is best known for Mr. Sunshine, The Handmaiden, and Space Sweepers, voices Nan-Young. Meanwhile, Innocence and A Distant Place star Hong Kyung voices Jay in the movie.
It's not the first project between the two actors, as they have previously worked together in the supernatural horror Korean drama Revenant, which was nominated for Best Drama and Best Screenplay at the 2024 Baek Sang Art Awards.
As for the screenplay for the movie, director Han Ji-Won co-wrote it with Kang Hyun-Joo, who was the screenwriter of The Scarlet Letter and Soulmate.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on upcoming TV shows and movie releases as the year progresses.