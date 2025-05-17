The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) is known for Leonardo DiCaprio's portrayal of Jordan Belfort, a real-life stockbroker who pleads guilty to stock market manipulation and other financial crimes. The biographical black comedy, directed by Martin Scorsese, dives into the chaos and deceit on Wall Street in the 80s and 90s.

Ad

Alongside DiCaprio, other characters have shone in their performances as Belfort's friends or foes. The movie's cinematic acclaim comes from the ensemble cast putting on a cohesive and impressive performance for fans to enjoy. Here are the 10 best characters from The Wolf of Wall Street based on their screen time and pivotal nature in the narrative.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this listicle belong solely to the writer and it is not ranked in any particular order.

Ad

Trending

Jordan Belfort, Naomi Lapaglia, and other iconic characters from The Wolf of Wall Street

1) Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio)

Leonardo DiCaprio plays Jordan Belfort (Image via Prime Video)

Unapologetically corrupt, charismatic, and manipulative, Jordan Belfort is one of the most memorable characters in The Wolf of Wall Street. His lack of conscience and his ability to push the boundaries of unethical behavior make him a morally complex protagonist.

Ad

Whether it's his pump-and-dump scheme, drug use, or his infidelity, Belfrost's ability to take life to extremes kept the audience on their toes, making everyone wonder what he might do next. Leonardo DiCaprio perfectly embodies the wily and corrupt nature of the real-life Jordan Belfort.

2) Donie Azoff (Jonah Hill)

Hill plays Donie (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Azoff ups the ante as the wild and eager beaver in The Wolf of Wall Street. He dives into Belfort's world with carefree abandon, partying it up any chance he gets. This makes him an almost caricaturish portrayal of what happens when the allure of money gets to a person.

Ad

His manic personality, egged on by drug use, combined with Hill's physical comedic prowess, adds new layers of hilarity to the movie. Fans of the movie enjoy his role as DiCaprio's friend and ally.

3) Naomi Lapaglia (Margot Robbie)

Margot Robbie is Naomi (Image via Prime Video)

Margot Robbie captures an important perspective in The Wolf of Wall Street, that of a bystander who gets sucked into Jordan Belfort's charms and manipulation. She marries him after he cheats on his wife with her, but soon realizes how out of her depth she is. But this doesn't mean she isn't a multi-dimensional character in her own right.

Ad

Naomi's character represents Belfort's obsession with desire, and her confidence in her skin makes her one of the most memorable characters in the movie. In the end, she stands up for herself and her children, showcasing strength and courage.

4) Mark Hanna (Matthew McConaughey)

McConaughey plays Belfort's mentor (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

When 25-year-old Belfort joins Wall Street, a charismatic and social Mark takes him under his wing. He is an important character in the grand scheme of things, pushing Belfort towards unethical ways to make money within the Wall Street world. His wit and easy personality pull fans into the grandeur easily.

Ad

McConaughey's presence in The Wolf of Wall Street confirms that Belfort's schemes aren't new in the finance world. It suggests a deep-rooted, systemic presence of unethical practices. This means that Belfort isn't the first one to trick the system, and he certainly wouldn't be the last.

5) FBI Agent Patrick Denham (Kyle Chandler)

Chandler plays FBI Agent Denham (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

While FBI Agent Patrick Dunham is technically on the good side, trying to nab the bad guys in The Wolf of Wall Street, actor Kyle Chandler plays a far more morally complex person. He is someone whose meticulous obsession to catch Belfort in the act only supersedes his smug personality.

Ad

Agent Patrick Dunham embodies the American dream of a normal, hardworking man on a quest to ensure justice and equilibrium in his country. He is one of the only people in the movie who can stand up against Belfort's antics.

6) Brad Bodnick (Jon Bernthal)

Bernthal (right) in a still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Bodnick is a low-level drug dealer and one of Belfort's closest friends. While he doesn't join Stratton Oakmont, he is constantly mixed up in their schemes, funnelling drugs into the crew's wild parties.

Ad

He represents the lower rung of the power structure in The Wolf of Wall Street, always the loyal foot soldier, never quite understanding the extent of Belfort's activities. Actor Jon Bernthal portrays the larger-than-life personality of Bodnick perfectly, ensuring a captivating screen presence.

7) Aunt Emma (Joanna Lumley)

Lumley and DiCaprio in the movie (Image via Getty)

Lumley plays Naomi Lapaglia's aunt in The Wolf of Wall Street. She is carefree and enjoys the thrill of deceit, allowing Jordan to smuggle money through her London bank account. In one of the moments in the movie, she casually wipes cocaine off Belfort's nose. This moment encapsulates her attitude towards life and Belfort's grand schemes.

Ad

Actress Joanna Lumley essays the role of Aunt Emma with delightful mischief, adding a fun layer to the fast-paced premise of the black comedy drama. Apart from Belforst, she is one of the few characters with the "YOLO" mindset (You Only Live Once).

8) Max Belfort (Rob Reiner)

Reiner plays Belfort's father (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Jordan Belfort's dad, Max Belfort, plays an important role in the movie as the voice of reason. He tries to be the "cool" dad, prioritizing Jordan's safety from law enforcement over everything else. This makes him an interesting antidote to Jordan's self-Robin-Hood schemes that make him an illegal millionaire.

Ad

Reiner's understated performance as "Mad Max" Belfort unlocks a brand new dimension to the movie's plot, which mostly focuses on the guts and glory of financial crimes in The Wolf of Wall Street. His presence evokes thoughts about doing what is right or facing the consequences.

9) Jean-Jacques Saurel (Jean Dujardin)

DiCaprio and Dujardin in a promotional event for the movie (Image via Getty)

Dujardin plays a slick and sophisticated Swiss banker whose cool persona hides a selfish moral code under the surface. He works with Belfort to expand his illegal activities outside the United States, showcasing his shrewdness and versatile skillset. He is the Belfort antithesis, the calm to his impulses.

Ad

However, Saurel is the lens through which human beings can be viewed during a crisis. The moment he is cornered by law enforcement, his self-preservation kicks in, and he rats Belfort out to escape severe punishment. In a movie built on lies, and betrayal, his attitude is shocking but expected in The Wolf of Wall Street.

10) Nicky "Rugrat" Koskoff (P. J. Byrne)

P.J. Byrne (left) in the movie (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Nicky "Rugrat" Koskoff is Belfort's childhood friend who gets in on his boiler room-style brokerage company. He is a reckless character with an attachment to drugs and prostitution, getting more power-hungry as Belfort's inner circle begins succeeding in their schemes.

Ad

Koskoff is a minor character in the movie, but his presence is irksome. As someone who is all talk and no action, he starts allying with Belfort, but his dim-wittedness gives him away in the end. However, this is what makes Byrne's performance stand out, as he manages to evoke emphatic negative reactions from anyone watching.

The Wolf of Wall Street is based on a real-life story, and its characters (some exaggerated for comical effect) are brought to life by exciting performances by the ensemble cast. Stream the movie on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More