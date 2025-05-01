When was Matthew McConaughey crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive? Actor reveals he hopes to see Anthony Hopkins get the title this year

Matthew McConaughey declared his support for Sir Anthony Hopkins as PEOPLE Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive during the annual MJ&M (Mack, Jack, and McConaughey) fundraiser in Austin, TX on April 24-25, 2025.

McConaughey has advocated for Hopkins several years after he received the title of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2005. As part of his interview with PEOPLE, Matthew expressed his thoughts:

"I've been marketing for him for years. Have you ever met him in person? He's a sexy guy! Those eyes."

Through an Instagram post in January 2025, McConaughey publicly expressed his affection for his past co-star. He wrote:

"1. it’s past time this Sir is Peoples Sexiest Man Alive. 2. 1st class legend mensch. 3. I mean, who else you want straightening your tie before you hit the stage?"

The co-founders of MJ&M, Jack Ingram and Mack Brown, expressed different thoughts on who should win this year's SMA award at their April 24 gala and auction.

"I think Matthew should be this year's choice again," Brown expressed his support for Matthew as the yearly selection, but Ingram chose Willie Nelson instead. "If Matthew's going for someone older, so am I!" Ingram concluded.

Looking back at his Sexiest Man Alive cover two decades later, McConaughey joked with Ingram and Brown, asking how his hairline was holding up.

"You still got it," they assured.

McConaughey came to the event with his spouse Camila Alves McConaughey and their children Vida, Levi, and Livingston.

Matthew McConaughey and Anthony Hopkins' bond

Anthony Hopkins was born on December 31, 1937, in Port Talbot, Wales, where many identify him as a top-tier performer of his generation. Anthony Hopkins launched his career in 1965 and has excelled in the entertainment industry for sixty years. He is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs (1991). This role earned him his first Academy Award for Best Actor.

Actor Matthew McConaughey was born on November 4, 1969, in Uvalde, Texas. During the 1990s, Matthew McConaughey gained recognition through his performances in Dazed and Confused (1993). At the 2025 Joy Awards, McConaughey demonstrated his deep respect for actor Anthony Hopkins by expressing admiration for his work at the event.

Matthew McConaughey started his professional relationship with Sir Anthony Hopkins through their work together on Amistad during its 1997 release under Steven Spielberg's direction.

McConaughey portrayed legal advocate Roger Sherman Baldwin in the film, while Hopkins delivered a performance as former U.S. President John Quincy Adams. McConaughey established a long-lasting working relationship with Hopkins during their production of Amistad. At the 2025 Riyadh Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia, McConaughey united with Hopkins to celebrate their bond.

McConaughey’s comments about Hopkins reflect genuine respect between two great actors. By endorsing Anthony Hopkins for “Sexiest Man Alive,” Matthew honored his legacy in the entertainment world.

