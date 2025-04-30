"Fear runs everything" - When Tom Hardy said these three words about the inspiration that drives his path towards stardom

Tom Hardy is one of Hollywood's most decorated actors with numerous accolades, including the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actor, the BAFTA Rising Star Award, and the British Independent Film Award for Best Actor. He has starred in numerous action thriller films, including Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Lawless, Locke, and Netflix's recent Havoc.

Ad

In an interview with The Independent published on October 31, 2014, Tom Hardy opened up about his journey from addiction to stardom.

“Fear runs everything. It’s adrenaline. It’s energy as well as a crippling emotion,” he explained.

Hardy had his breakout role in the 2002 movie Star Trek: Nemesis as the antagonist Shinzon. His post-Star Trek years were his most difficult ones since he couldn't land any prominent roles, which caused his addiction to spiral out of control.

Ad

Trending

“ (Back then) I would have sold my mother for a rock of crack,” he stated.

However, Hardy conquered his addiction to alcohol and cocaine by going to rehab and cognitive therapy.

Tom Hardy and Gareth Evans on filming Havoc

"Venom: The Last Dance" UK Premiere - Arrivals - Source: Getty

In an exclusive interview with Radio Times published on April 24, 2025, Hardy discussed the challenges he faced while filming the brutal and action-packed choreography scenes in Havoc.

Ad

"The Medusa fight scene was hot. I was wearing a thermal and a shirt, a wool shirt and a T-shirt. And it was summer. Like, after the first 10 minutes of throwing my arms around, I was like, 'I'm not gonna make this. I'm not gonna make the day, Gareth. I think I need to cut the sleeves off this!'" he exclaimed.

Ad

He ended up not only cutting off the sleeves but also most of the T-shirt while filming due to the heat, while director Gareth Evans described it as "an interesting look."

"In the end, I just had the shirt bolero with two buttons, and then the Patagonia fleece over the top of it, and then an ice pack at the back. And then we were good to go! But until that point, I was struggling," he continued.

Ad

Hardy described the experience was an equivalent to wearing a Muppet suit in the sunlight with Evans agreeing:

"It was like a Disney mascot in Summer."

However, Tom Hardy did mention that he ended up loving the process.

Havoc: Plot summary

Tom Hardy in Havoc (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Tom Hardy stars as Patrick Walker, the homicide detective in Netflix's recent action thriller film Havoc, released on April 25, 2025. Walker is tasked with rescuing Charlie, the estranged son of mayoral candidate Lawrence Beaumont, after a drug deal goes awry. Walker soon discovers a complicated network of corruption between the Triads, cops, and politicians.

Ad

The story progresses through frenetic action scenes, such as a frenzied nightclub shootout and an action-packed cabin siege. Walker's odyssey compels him to come to terms with his wrongdoing and try to redeem himself. The movie ends in a gruesome confrontation, with Walker paying for his transgressions, as Charlie and his girlfriend Mia flee, hinting at an opportunity for a fresh start.

Havoc delivers a gritty, high-stakes tale of redemption as Detective Walker fights through layers of crime and corruption to save a young man caught in the crossfire. In the end, his path to atonement comes at great personal cost, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos.

Ad

Also read: "It’s not my business" —When Tom Hardy revealed how he got into an acting career from his passion to serve a purpose.

Havoc is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More