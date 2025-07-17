Eddington cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

Ari Aster’s Eddington, a neo-western drama, is set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025. Set during the pandemic era, the story follows the conflict between Sheriff Joe Cross and Mayor Ted Garcia, whose political rivalry disrupts the peace of their small town in New Mexico. The film also explores pre-pandemic challenges such as misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Ad

The cast of Eddington is led by The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and Joker's Joaquin Phoenix. The ensemble also features Academy Award winner Emma Stone, Michael Ward, and Deirdre O'Connell.

Main cast of Eddington and characters they portray

Joaquin Phoenix as Sheriff Joe Cross

PETA's 15th Anniversary Gala and Humanitarian Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Joe is the rural sheriff of Eddington, New Mexico, who resents state mask mandates and finds solace in his asthma diagnosis and libertarian beliefs. As tensions escalate against the backdrop of BLM protests, conspiracy culture, and political opposition, Joe descends into paranoia and self-destructive behavior.

Ad

Trending

Joaquin Phoenix is an Oscar-winning actor praised for his portrayal of intense, emotionally complicated characters. He rose to fame with his role in Gladiator and received critical acclaim for Walk the Line, earning a Golden Globe Award. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 2019 movie Joker. His other notable projects include Her, The Master, and You Were Never Really Here.

Pedro Pascal as Mayor Ted Garcia

Ad

Pedro Pascal as Mayor Ted Garcia (Image via YouTube/A24)

Garcia is an entrepreneurial mayor who supports mask mandates and public health measures. Beneath his charm lies a man under pressure, as campaign stress, personal issues, and community unrest collide. He is portrayed as both genuine and opportunistic, creating a contrast to Joe's frenetic energy.

Ad

Pedro Pascal rose to fame with his portrayal of Prince Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones and gained further recognition as Javier Peña on Narcos. He established himself as a global star with starring roles in The Mandalorian and HBO's The Last of Us, for which he received significant award nominations. He has also appeared in movies like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Wonder Woman 1984, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Ad

Emma Stone as Louise Cross

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room - Source: Getty

Emma Stone portrays Joe's wife, Louise Cross, in Eddington. Louise struggles with anxiety, trauma, and emotional connection, potentially stemming from the political and personal fallout of her past relationship with Ted.

Ad

Stone gained attention for Easy A and has appeared in movies such as The Help, Birdman, The Favourite, and Cruella. She won Oscars for Best Actress for her performances in La La Land and Poor Things.

Deirdre O’Connell as Dawn

Deirdre O’Connell (Image via YouTube/Goodman Theatre)

Louise's mother, Dawn, is an adamant conspiracy theorist who takes up residence with Joe and Louise during lockdown. She fuels Joe's paranoia by spreading misinformation and serves as a domestic destabilizer.

Ad

Deirdre O'Connell is a renowned stage and screen actress, best known for her Tony Award-winning performance in Dana H. On screen, she has appeared in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Affair, Outer Range, and numerous other TV dramas.

Besides the aforementioned actors, here is a list of the remaining cast members and the characters they play in Eddington:

Austin Butler as Vernon Jefferson Peak

Michael Ward as Michael

Cameron Mann as Brian

Matt Gomez Hidaka as Eric Garcia

Luke Grimes as Guy

Amélie Hoeferle as Sarah

Clifton Collins Jr. as Lodge

William Belleau as Officer Jiminez Butterfly

Landall Goolsby as Will

Elise Falanga as Nicolette

King Orba as Warren

Rachel de la Torre as Paula

David Pinter

Keith Jardine

David Midthunder as Santa Lupe Pueblo Sheriff

Christine Hughes as Tina

William Sterchi as John

James Cady as Fred / Old Man

Thom Rivera as Grocery Store Owner

Auburn Ashley as Medical Worker

Mickey Bond as Elderly Woman

Manny Rubio as Employee – Grocery Store

Ralph Alderman as Gil

Vic Browder as Phil – Council Member

Diane Villegas as Council Member – Zoom

Kristin K. Berg as Tam

Robyn Reede as Irate Woman

Dan Davidson as Brian’s Father

Guia Peel as Woman – Grocery Store

Amadeo Arzola as Laird

Mack MacReady as Greg (Protest)

Marcela Salmon as Woman with Rifle

Sterlin English as Boy Jumps on Hood

Jason Potter as Paramedic

Jean Dumont as Hospital Guard

Emery Barrera as David

Steven Foldy II as Conservative

Eddie Garcia as News Anchor

Justice McLean-Davis as Martin

Abby Townsend as Michelle

Kaleb Naquin as Young Man ANTIFA

GiGi Bella as Gloria

Ophelia Benally as Jasmine

Sam Quinn as Protest Leader

Sam Toledo as Mexican Man at Cell Tower

Gabe Kessler as Teen Boy – Jail Cell

Bill Capskas as Maga Man

Robyn Casper as Maria

Bendicion Garcia as Jordan

Giancarlo Beltran as Man Yells to Ted in Video

Blane Aranyosi as Valentino

Rainer King as Man with Dog

Ad

What is Eddington all about?

Ad

Eddington is a satirical neo-Western set in a fictional New Mexico town at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The story centers on Sheriff Joe Cross, who becomes an instant controversy when he refuses to wear a face mask outside. This defiant act turns into a political race when he runs against the current mayor, Ted Garcia.

Their political and personal rivalry amplifies the town's underlying social tensions. Joe's troubled marriage to Louise—and her strained relationship with her conspiracy-prone mother, Dawn—add further complexities. As the community features along the lines of pandemic policy, disinformation, and emerging paranoia, violent impulses and extremist voices gain ground.

Ad

Social media outrage, cult figures, and escalating hysteria drive Eddington toward anarchy. The movie combines realism with absurdity, using the town's collapse to explore themes of polarization, authority, and the disintegration of shared truth under crisis.

Where to watch Eddington?

Ad

Eddington will open widely in theaters across America on July 18, 2025. It will show in national chains, including AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Marcus Theatres, Cinemark, Harkins Theatres, and B&B Theatres. Tickets are already on sale via Fandango, Atom Tickets, JustWatch, and through local listings on each theater's website.

The film will screen at both multiplex and independent theaters across the country. Showtimes will vary by location, and viewers can pre-book tickets now ahead of the official launch.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on movies and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More