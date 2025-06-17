“So uncanny!” — Fans react to the close similarity between Pedro Pascal and George Gountas, the winner of the actor’s look-alike contest

Pedro Pascal fans were left stunned this week when George Gountas, a New York City-based father, was announced as the winner of a look-alike contest. The contest was organized by Son Del North, a Mexican restaurant in New York City, as a lighthearted response to Pedro Pascal’s past remark on Hot Ones that the city lacked good Mexican food, and drew dozens of contestants hoping to win over the crowd with their resemblance to the beloved actor.

Gountas reportedly attended the event only after being encouraged by his daughter and friends. As he later told The Hollywood Reporter, he had no idea the contest would draw this much attention. Despite his hesitation, the audience and social media users agreed that he bore a striking resemblance to Pascal, which helped him take home the top prize.

While some fans were skeptical at first, many changed their minds after seeing videos and images from the event. The side-by-side comparisons went viral on social media, with many users expressing disbelief at how closely Gountas resembled the actor. As the clips circulated online, fan comments started pouring in, sparking a collective wave of reactions across platforms like X, formerly Twitter.

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

"Isn't that Pedro Pascal himself???? So uncanny!" one user tweeted.

Several fans said they initially assumed the video featured Pedro Pascal himself. A few humorous posts also joked about Pascal possibly having clones.

"this has to be the first of these contest where the winner actually looks like the original, i had to look twice to be sure that wasn't pedro," one fan commented.

"Me about to watch this video: ugh the people in these lookalike contests NEVER end up looking like....oh f*ck, nevermind, I think they cloned Pedro!" remarked another fan.

"Off all the look alike contest, this one was literally the most accurate one lol," commented one fan.

Others pointed out how different this contest was compared to past look-alike attempts, referencing a recent Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest that failed to impress.

"Oh wow he really looks like him! Not like the Timothée Chalamet one a few months ago," a netizen commented.

"George Gountas really nailed it! The resemblance is uncanny. Did anyone else think it was Pedro Pascal himself for a moment?" another user commented.

"What if Pedro Pascal is starring in so many movies and shows because there is more than one Pedro Pascal?" a user joked.

Many fans echoed the same sentiment, expressing disbelief with humor. Many said they were convinced for a moment that Pascal himself had shown up, while others pointed out funny comparisons or joked about how surreal the resemblance felt.

"I thought it was him, then I saw the hair and was like probably not, then I thought maybe it's john cena tv movie magic so maybe it is him, but I'm resting at not at the moment," one fan tweeted.

"Crying at Pedro Pascal showing up and winning," tweeted another.

"Pedro pascal with a bit bill murray in there," one fan noted.

The contest took place on June 15, 2025, as part of a Father's Day celebration. Gountas' entry surprised both the audience and organizers. His casual resemblance and lack of social media presence made the victory all the more talked about.

George Gountas wins the Pedro Pascal look-alike contest after surprise entry

Pedro Pascal at the Eddington photocall (Image via Getty)

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on June 16, 2025, Gountas said the comparisons between him and the actor began during the early seasons of Game of Thrones.

“It started back when Pedro was on Game of Thrones. He was Red Viper, a very beloved character,” he said.

Gountas recalled his wife's reaction when Pascal's character, Oberyn Martell, was killed off on the HBO show.

“My wife was so freaked out when he got killed. She’s like, ‘I can’t watch this. I feel like the guy is crushing your head,’” he recounted.

Gountas, who works as a lighting designer for The Daily Show, also joked about the resemblance.

“I look more like him than I look like my own brother,” he said.

He said it was a stage manager at The Daily Show who spotted the contest and encouraged him to join.

“One of the stage managers, Tyler found the advertisement for the contest and was like, ‘Yo, George, go win some free burritos,’” he said.

He recalled how his neighbor, a stylist, even helped him put together the outfit. Nearly 30 other contestants participated, with crowds gathering despite the rain. The event was partly inspired by Pedro Pascal's 2023 remark on Hot Ones that there was no good Mexican food in New York.

Chef and co-owner of Son Del North, Annisha Garcia, reacted to Pascal's comment.

“We were like, ‘There is, and we are here,’” she said.

Gountas accepted a novelty check that read "Pedro #5" and posed for photos with attendees. One participant even wore a shirt reading "Protect the Dolls and all Immigrants," referencing a slogan Pascal used to support his sister, Lux Pascal. Although Pedro Pascal did not attend, he acknowledged the contest on Instagram with emojis.

“There was a picture on somebody’s Instagram with a side-by-side of him and me,” Gountas said to The Hollywood Reporter. “Apparently he commented with a couple of tear emojis and a heart.”

This contest followed a series of similar celebrity look-alike events in the city, including one for Timothée Chalamet last October. Gountas, meanwhile, said he hadn’t yet heard from Jon Stewart but expected his colleagues at The Daily Show would have something to say about it. He admitted he felt a bit anxious returning to work, anticipating some playful teasing, but described the workplace as a supportive and "tight-knit" environment.

The look-alike event may have ended, but the conversations around it continue online. Whether it was Gountas' facial structure, haircut, or expression, something clearly resonated with both the in-person audience and the internet crowd.

