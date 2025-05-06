10 workplace comedy shows to watch after The Office

The Office is an American mockumentary-style television sitcom based on the British series produced by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant from 2001–2003.

Ad

The show, developed for NBC by Greg Daniels about the everyday working lives of the Dunder Mifflin paper company's office workers in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

It ran for nine years, 24 March 2005 to 16 May 2013, and had 201 episodes. Its award-winning last episode was watched by a recorded 5.7 million viewers, and in 2016 it featured on Rolling Stone's the 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.

If viewers liked watching The Office for themes on awkward office dynamics, found family, and workplace antics, then here is a list of ten workplace comedy shows to watch after The Office, like Parks and Recreation, Superstore, Abbott Elementary, among others.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Parks and Recreation and 9 other workplace comedy shows to watch after The Office

1) Parks and Recreation

The show follows Leslie Knope, a devoted Parks Department employee (Image via Apple TV+)

Parks and Recreation is a satirical political mockumentary sitcom television series created by Michael Schur and Greg Daniels. Parks and Recreation had been aired from April 9, 2009, to February 24, 2015, to produce 125 episodes during the span of seven seasons and with a reunion special on April 30, 2020.

Ad

The show is based on Leslie Knope, a hard-working Parks and Recreation Department worker in the quirky town of Pawnee, Indiana. Throughout its seasons, it depicts her professional and personal growth as she battles red tape, civic initiatives, and her relationships with co-workers.

Parks and Recreation borrows The Office's mockumentary look, as it chronicles government employees and office politics in the made-up town of Pawnee, Indiana.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Peacock, Apple TV+

Ad

2) Superstore

The series follows workers at the fictional Cloud 9 store in St. Louis (Image via Prime Video)

Superstore is an American sitcom that aired on NBC from November 30, 2015, to March 25, 2021.

Ad

The series is centered on the Cloud 9, a fictional St. Louis, Missouri-based big-box store chain workers. It features Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Mark McKinney, and Kaliko Kauahi.

Superstore emulates The Office's style of office comedy, tracking the frequently comedic day-to-day interactions of store employees at a big-box store, walking the line between comedy and character study.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Hulu

3) Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Ad

The show follows a team of detectives led by the strict Captain Raymond Holt (Image via Netflix)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an American police sitcom. Located in the imaginary 99th Precinct of the NYPD in Brooklyn, the show takes place with a police team of detectives working for strict and book-guru Captain Raymond Holt, their new captain in the pilot.

Ad

Brooklyn Nine-Nine relocates The Office's office environment to that of police detectives, employing humor and interpersonal conflicts to generate comedic situations.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock

4) Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary is an sitcom developed by Quinta Brunson for ABC (Image via Prime Video)

Abbott Elementary is an American mockumentary-style sitcom created by Quinta Brunson for ABC. Brunson stars as Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher with a high IQ at Abbott Elementary, a fictional under-resourced public school in West Philadelphia that primarily serves a Black population.

Ad

The series is located in a financially struggling Philadelphia school and follows dedicated teachers Janine Teagues and her eccentric coworkers as they struggle to make ends meet with limited resources and tempestuous administration.

Abbott Elementary borrows The Office's mockumentary format, and the teachers who scrape by with a poorly funded school amidst their heart-warming and clever one-liners.

Where to watch: ABC, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+

5) The IT Crowd

Ad

The IT Crowd is a British comedy television show(Image via Prime Video)

The IT Crowd is a British comedy television show. It is set in the alleged London office of the fictional business Reynholm Industries and concerns nerdy genius Maurice Moss (Ayoade), slacker employee Roy Trenneman (O'Dowd), and departmental manager Jen Barber (Parkinson) who are not IT-savvy.

Ad

The plan also targets the owners of the firm, Denholm Reynholm (Chris Morris) and his son Douglas (Matt Berry), and goth IT support technician Richmond Avenal (Noel Fielding), who lives in the server room.

The IT Crowd brings The Office's deadpan humor and workplace awkwardness into the tech world, following a clueless department head and her eccentric IT staff.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

6) Scrubs

The series follows the lives of employees at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital (Image via Prime Video)

Scrubs is a medical drama-television sitcom, produced by Bill Lawrence.

Ad

The series is set in fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, a teaching hospital, and revolves around the lives of its employees, and the title refers not only to surgical scrubs but also to the lower status that the majority of the regular cast live in, which begins as medical interns.

Scrubs blends The Office's edgy humor with heartfelt hospital antics and surreal daydreams.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock

Ad

7) Silicon Valley

The show satirizes Silicon Valley technology culture (Image via HBO)

Silicon Valley is an American comedy sitcom television series created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler, and Dave Krinsky.

Ad

It satirizes Silicon Valley technology culture, the life of Richard Hendricks the computer programmer (Thomas Middleditch), and his efforts to get Pied Piper off the ground as an independent company competing with large companies.

Silicon Valley uses dry humor, like The Office, to poke fun at the excesses and quirks of startup life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu

8) AP Bio

A.P. Bio is a sitcom that centers on the students and faculty at Whitlock High School (Image via Prime Video)

A.P. Bio is an American sitcom that centers on the eccentric students and faculty at Whitlock High School in Toledo, Ohio.

Ad

A former Harvard philosophy instructor comes back home and becomes a high-school biology teacher, using his students for his own ends and sparring with the principal.

A.P. Bio channels The Office’s workplace comedy style through the lens of a dysfunctional high-school, led by a disgraced former Harvard professor whose teaching methods are anything but conventional.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock

9) Workaholics

Blake, Adam, and Anders bring their college antics into adulthood (Image via Prime Video)

Workaholics is an American sitcom created and mostly produced by Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck, who were also cast members.

Ad

Blake, Adam, and Anders, former college roommates and co-workers, take their wacky ways into adulthood, drinking and pranking at home and in the office at their Rancho Cucamonga telemarketing firm.

Workaholics takes The Office's cynical office comedy and applies it to the lives of three telemarketers, blending teenage stunts and office shenanigans.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+, Apple TV+

10) St. Denis Medical

The show follows underemployed staff members of an undercapitalized hospital (Image via Prime Video)

St. Denis Medical is an American mockumentary TV series created by Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer. It follows underemployed staff members of an undercapitalized Oregon hospital.

Ad

The series features Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, and others. It first premiered on NBC on November 12, 2024, and was renewed for season 2 in January 2025.

St. Denis Medical uses The Office’s mockumentary style to spoof the chaos and quirks of life in an underfunded hospital.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, NBC, Peacock, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can stream all nine seasons of The Office on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More