10 workplace comedy shows to watch after The Office

The Office is an American mockumentary-style television sitcom based on the British series produced by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant from 2001–2003.
The show, developed for NBC by Greg Daniels about the everyday working lives of the Dunder Mifflin paper company's office workers in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
It ran for nine years, 24 March 2005 to 16 May 2013, and had 201 episodes. Its award-winning last episode was watched by a recorded 5.7 million viewers, and in 2016 it featured on Rolling Stone's the 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.
If viewers liked watching The Office for themes on awkward office dynamics, found family, and workplace antics, then here is a list of ten workplace comedy shows to watch after The Office, like Parks and Recreation, Superstore, Abbott Elementary, among others.
Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.
Parks and Recreation and 9 other workplace comedy shows to watch after The Office
1) Parks and Recreation
Parks and Recreation is a satirical political mockumentary sitcom television series created by Michael Schur and Greg Daniels. Parks and Recreation had been aired from April 9, 2009, to February 24, 2015, to produce 125 episodes during the span of seven seasons and with a reunion special on April 30, 2020.
The show is based on Leslie Knope, a hard-working Parks and Recreation Department worker in the quirky town of Pawnee, Indiana. Throughout its seasons, it depicts her professional and personal growth as she battles red tape, civic initiatives, and her relationships with co-workers.
Parks and Recreation borrows The Office's mockumentary look, as it chronicles government employees and office politics in the made-up town of Pawnee, Indiana.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Peacock, Apple TV+
2) Superstore
Superstore is an American sitcom that aired on NBC from November 30, 2015, to March 25, 2021.
The series is centered on the Cloud 9, a fictional St. Louis, Missouri-based big-box store chain workers. It features Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Mark McKinney, and Kaliko Kauahi.
Superstore emulates The Office's style of office comedy, tracking the frequently comedic day-to-day interactions of store employees at a big-box store, walking the line between comedy and character study.
Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Hulu
3) Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an American police sitcom. Located in the imaginary 99th Precinct of the NYPD in Brooklyn, the show takes place with a police team of detectives working for strict and book-guru Captain Raymond Holt, their new captain in the pilot.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine relocates The Office's office environment to that of police detectives, employing humor and interpersonal conflicts to generate comedic situations.
Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock
4) Abbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary is an American mockumentary-style sitcom created by Quinta Brunson for ABC. Brunson stars as Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher with a high IQ at Abbott Elementary, a fictional under-resourced public school in West Philadelphia that primarily serves a Black population.
The series is located in a financially struggling Philadelphia school and follows dedicated teachers Janine Teagues and her eccentric coworkers as they struggle to make ends meet with limited resources and tempestuous administration.
Abbott Elementary borrows The Office's mockumentary format, and the teachers who scrape by with a poorly funded school amidst their heart-warming and clever one-liners.
Where to watch: ABC, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+
5) The IT Crowd
The IT Crowd is a British comedy television show. It is set in the alleged London office of the fictional business Reynholm Industries and concerns nerdy genius Maurice Moss (Ayoade), slacker employee Roy Trenneman (O'Dowd), and departmental manager Jen Barber (Parkinson) who are not IT-savvy.
The plan also targets the owners of the firm, Denholm Reynholm (Chris Morris) and his son Douglas (Matt Berry), and goth IT support technician Richmond Avenal (Noel Fielding), who lives in the server room.
The IT Crowd brings The Office's deadpan humor and workplace awkwardness into the tech world, following a clueless department head and her eccentric IT staff.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+
6) Scrubs
Scrubs is a medical drama-television sitcom, produced by Bill Lawrence.
The series is set in fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, a teaching hospital, and revolves around the lives of its employees, and the title refers not only to surgical scrubs but also to the lower status that the majority of the regular cast live in, which begins as medical interns.
Scrubs blends The Office's edgy humor with heartfelt hospital antics and surreal daydreams.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock
7) Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley is an American comedy sitcom television series created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler, and Dave Krinsky.
It satirizes Silicon Valley technology culture, the life of Richard Hendricks the computer programmer (Thomas Middleditch), and his efforts to get Pied Piper off the ground as an independent company competing with large companies.
Silicon Valley uses dry humor, like The Office, to poke fun at the excesses and quirks of startup life.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu
8) AP Bio
A.P. Bio is an American sitcom that centers on the eccentric students and faculty at Whitlock High School in Toledo, Ohio.
A former Harvard philosophy instructor comes back home and becomes a high-school biology teacher, using his students for his own ends and sparring with the principal.
A.P. Bio channels The Office’s workplace comedy style through the lens of a dysfunctional high-school, led by a disgraced former Harvard professor whose teaching methods are anything but conventional.
Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock
9) Workaholics
Workaholics is an American sitcom created and mostly produced by Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck, who were also cast members.
Blake, Adam, and Anders, former college roommates and co-workers, take their wacky ways into adulthood, drinking and pranking at home and in the office at their Rancho Cucamonga telemarketing firm.
Workaholics takes The Office's cynical office comedy and applies it to the lives of three telemarketers, blending teenage stunts and office shenanigans.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+, Apple TV+
10) St. Denis Medical
St. Denis Medical is an American mockumentary TV series created by Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer. It follows underemployed staff members of an undercapitalized Oregon hospital.
The series features Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, and others. It first premiered on NBC on November 12, 2024, and was renewed for season 2 in January 2025.
St. Denis Medical uses The Office’s mockumentary style to spoof the chaos and quirks of life in an underfunded hospital.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, NBC, Peacock, Apple TV+
Interested viewers can stream all nine seasons of The Office on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Peacock.