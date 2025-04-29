What time does Happy Face finale release on Paramount+? Exact release time for every region 

The Happy Face finale, the true crime drama television series about Melissa G. Moore's life, premieres on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on Paramount+. The series finale, which is called The Star, becomes available to stream at 12 am Pacific Time (PT).

This episode is the conclusion of the eight-episode limited series. It has been chronicling Melissa as she comes to terms with her past and her father's legacy as the infamous Happy Face Killer.

For viewers in different regions, the release time will vary depending on their time zones. This staggered release allows viewers across the U.S. to watch the finale as soon as it is released in their area.

Release times for the Happy Face finale

The Happy Face finale will be available simultaneously everywhere in the United States, but the time will vary based on the location. Here are the release times:

Region/Time Zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) May 1, 2025 12:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) May 1, 2025 1:00 AM Central Time (CT) May 1, 2025 2:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) May 1, 2025 3:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) May 1, 2025* Likely 8:00 AM* Central European Time (CET) May 1, 2025* Likely 9:00 AM* India Standard Time (IST) May 1, 2025* Likely 12:30 PM* Australian Eastern Time (AEST) May 1, 2025* Likely 5:00 PM*

International Release Considerations

The release time provided above applies to the U.S. Paramount+ platform with corresponding international times based on a simultaneous global drop. This might occur depending on agreements for local markets and regional schedules for Paramount+.

In countries like the UK, Australia, or Canada, the episode is expected to become available at a time comparable to the PT release, albeit with a possible delay. International audiences are advised to refer to local Paramount+ listings or the app for the most precise release time.

How to watch the Happy Face finale

To watch the finale, subscribers must sign in to Paramount+ at or later than the scheduled time for their location. The episode would be located under the "New Releases" or Happy Face show section. In case the episode doesn't appear right away, reopening the app or website may help.

Recap of the season so far

During its eight episodes, Happy Face tracked Melissa's path from a humble existence to being thrust into the public eye by her father's actions. The show opened with Keith Jesperson's arrest and traced how Melissa was pulled back into his orbit when he reached out to her from prison with fresh details about a crime.

As the plot progressed, Melissa struggled to uncover the truth and vindicate the name of an innocent death-row inmate. She also had to defend her own family from public humiliation and personal harm. The series has not been short of twists, shocks, and intense emotional drama.

This is especially true as Melissa grappled with the truth about how her father had affected her life and that of her daughter.

What to look for in the Happy Face finale

Happy Face finale episode, The Star, will wrap up the story that has centered not just on Keith Jesperson's crimes but also on the effects of his actions on his daughter Melissa, her family, and their community.

The series has inverted the true crime format by not focusing on the killer's side but on the emotional and social toll for those left behind.

In last week's penultimate installment, fans witnessed Melissa making a tough choice concerning her family and father. Questions remained unanswered on the Heather Richmond case and where her relationships were headed. The Happy Face finale will address these and settle the season's drama once and for all.

The Happy Face series finale will be available on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at midnight PT. The Star will tie up the season's major plotlines and character developments, bringing closure to Melissa's story and the finality of her father's crimes.

