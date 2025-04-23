Happy Face episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Happy Face episode 8, titled, The Star, will be released on May 1, 2025, and be available on Paramount+. This eagerly awaited season finale is the culmination of a thrilling and emotionally intense series based on real-life events.

In this episode, fans will see Melissa crack the main case that has propelled the show all along this season. In the meantime, tempers are raised as Keith, the infamous Happy Face Killer, is brutally attacked, and Ben, Melissa's husband, faces the brunt of his actions.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the series.

Release date and time of Happy Face episode 8

Happy Face episode 8, The Star, will be available starting May 1, 2025, on Paramount+ with the new episodes releasing weekly every Thursday.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) May 1, 12 am Mountain Time (MT) May 1, 1 am Central Time (CT) May 1, 2 am Eastern Time (ET) May 1, 3 am British Summer Time (BST) May 1, 8 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) May 1, 9 am India Standard Time (IST) May 1, 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) May 1, 5 pm

Where to watch Happy Face episode 8?

You may stream Happy Face episode 8 on Paramount+ since it is the sole streaming platform for the show. The show can be streamed on other platforms that offer Paramount+ channels, including fuboTV, Paramount+, Apple TV Channel, Paramount+ Amazon Channel, Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel, and Spectrum On Demand.

Nevertheless, the official and main source is Paramount+. For those who are outside the US or in other nations such as the UK, Canada, or Australia, Paramount+ also streams the series, and utilizing a VPN can assist with accessing the content if there is a regional blockage.

What happened in Happy Face episode 7?

In Happy Face Episode 7, My Jesperson Girls, the attention returns to Melissa's inner crisis as her home life disintegrates. The episode begins with Melissa and Ben confronting their daughter, Hazel, over a secret burner phone, leading to a strained family outing.

At the hotel, Melissa's mother, June, babysits the children while Melissa and Ben go to the Oregon penitentiary to confront Keith, who never appears. The couple's tension erupts, and Hazel talks to June about her dealings with Keith. Later on, Melissa is shocked by the revelation from June that Keith once attempted to burn down their house with Melissa and her mother trapped inside.

Overwhelmed with grief, Melissa seeks comfort from Ashton. Meanwhile, Ben receives a bleak offer from a prison guard named Chavez—kill Keith to end his manipulations. At home, Melissa vows to cut off contact with Keith, but a mysterious text message awakens her suspicions.

She seeks out Bob, the evidence custodian in Heather's case, who confesses that someone pretending to be Heather's daughter swiped important items. Melissa considers that Keith may have faked Heather's murder. The series ends with Ben set to take extreme measures and Melissa set to find out what happened, even if it means breaking her vow.

What to expect from Happy Face episode 8?

In Happy Face episode 8, The Star, viewers will see Melissa finally crack the case at the heart of the season. Meanwhile, Happy Face killer Keith gets attacked, and Melissa's husband Ben is brought to justice for his crimes. This is the series finale, tying up important storylines and bringing important developments to the lead characters.

The episode will surely bring closure to the murder of Heather Richmond, which has been Melissa's personal case based on her connection to Keith Jesperson. With the suspense in earlier episodes, this episode will see the closure of the drama of the reopening of the case and its effect on Melissa's family and her friends.

Happy Face episode 8 will air on May 1, 2025. All episodes released so far are available for viewing on Paramount+.

