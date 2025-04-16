Happy Face episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Happy Face episode 7 will pick up where the previous one left off with the suspenseful ride as the series explores its intricate storyline. The next episode, which is called My Jesperson Girls, will be available on Thursday, April 24, 2025, 12 am PT, only on Paramount+.

After the emotional discovery in episode 6, the anticipation is bound to increase even more in Happy Face episode 7 as more secrets are unraveled. With Melissa facing her demons and her father's harmful influence, this next chapter will introduce new turns and surprises.

Release date and time of Happy Face episode 7

Happy Face episode 7 will be out on April 24, 2025, at 12 am PT. The episode will be available to stream on Paramount+, the only platform hosting this series at present. Here is a table of release times for episode 7 in different time zones.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) April 24, 12 am Mountain Time (MT) April 24, 1 am Central Time (CT) April 24, 2 am Eastern Time (ET) April 24, 3 am British Summer Time (BST) April 24, 8 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) April 24, 9 am India Standard Time (IST) April 24, 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) April 24, 5 pm

Where to watch Happy Face episode 7?

Happy Face can be streamed on Paramount+. A seven-day free trial is offered to non-subscribers of the streaming service, allowing new subscribers to watch the show for free throughout the trial period. After the free trial has ended, subscribers can opt to continue with a paid membership or cancel it.

What happened in Happy Face episode 6?

In Happy Face episode 6, titled Lorelai, Melissa and Ivy keep working on clearing Elijah's name, but District Attorney Calloway makes things more complicated by asserting that Keith and Elijah collaborated in the murder of Heather. Melissa and Ivy refuse to give up and keep searching for new evidence.

Melissa and Ivy stumble upon a music club called Ziggy's Basement among Heather's old photographs. They go to Dallas, where they discover a recording of Heather's performance under her stage name "Lorelai" on the evening she was allegedly murdered— evidence that she was alive after Elijah's supposed role.

All the while, Hazel and her friends go to the newly deserted Pioneer Falls Motel, where Keith allegedly left evidence of his victims. Cruelly dumped by her friends, Hazel calls out to Keith and is picked up by Ennis Breeze, a non-fiction crime writer who is affiliated with Keith.

She comes home disturbed and won't speak to Ben. Melissa eventually finds out from her mother, Joyce, that Gillian came to see her several months ago with a burner phone and case photos to assist Keith in remembering the murder. The news causes Melissa to question everything.

Even though there is confusion, Gabriela enters the new information into the court. Elijah is acquitted and let go. Ben, however, finds out that Hazel has been speaking to Keith, surprising Melissa.

What to expect from Happy Face episode 7?

Happy Face episode 7, titled My Jesperson Girls, airs on April 24, 2025. Melissa is faced with a dark family truth that brings her back to Ash, the town where she started her traumatic life.

Delving further, she has to contend with the intricacies of her father's manipulations and how they affected her family. The episode guarantees to delve into the long-term consequences of Keith's actions and Melissa's difficulty in keeping her loved ones safe while dealing with her past.

Happy Face episode 7 will air on April 24, 2025. All episodes released so far are available for viewing on Paramount+.

