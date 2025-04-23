Happy Face episode 7 ending explained: What really happened in “My Jesperson Girls”?

In Happy Face episode 7, titled My Jesperson Girls, the show's narrative transfers its concentration from the resolution of Heather's case to the inner emotional conflicts of Melissa with her family.

The episode closes with Melissa and Ben making decisions that will change their lives forever—Melissa keeps searching for the truth of Heather's case, and Ben takes things into his own hands regarding Keith.

The main question of the episode is whether Melissa can finally break away from her violent father, Keith Jesperson, and whether Ben will stop at murder to defend his family. At the end of Happy Face episode 7, Melissa comes to understand that her father tricked everyone and never killed Heather after all. Rather, he faked the evidence to bring her back into his life.

Ben, finding it unbearable that Keith is threatening his family, decides to seek assistance from a prison guard to kill him. These decisions form a pivotal moment in the series, suggesting the extent to which Melissa and Ben are prepared to go to safeguard their family and reveal the truth.

Melissa discovers a stunning secret about her history in Happy Face episode 7

Happy Face episode 7's big reveal is the tale that Melissa's mom, June, tells about Keith. June relates that Keith, at one point, attempted to burn down their home so that she and Melissa would be killed. The news destroys Melissa's long-held assumption that her dad ever loved her.

It also verifies that Keith's manipulation of Melissa started when she was a kid. This knowledge forces Melissa to confront her past. She tells her daughter, Hazel, that Keith is grooming her the same way he once groomed Melissa. Though Hazel is initially resistant, Melissa shares personal stories about her life with Keith.

June's blunt interruption makes Melissa realize once and for all that Keith has always posed a threat. Following this emotional fallout, Melissa visits Ashton, a man also affected by family trauma. Through their conversation, Melissa finds emotional clarity.

She accepts that Keith has always been a “monster” and that she must redefine her story without him. However, even after this revelation, Melissa continues to chase the truth about Heather’s case, hinting that her connection to Keith is not fully broken yet.

Ben reaches a breaking point

Meanwhile, Ben also has his own emotional and ethical conflicts in Happy Face episode 7. Throughout the episode, he is becoming more and more estranged from Melissa because of her fixation on Keith and the unresolved trauma she keeps reenacting. This ends in a dramatic argument in their hotel lobby.

Ben accuses Melissa of refusing to release her father and her past over their current lives. Later, Ben meets Chavez, one of the prison guards, who informs him that Keith has too much authority within the prison. Chavez implies that only by killing Keith can they put an end to him.

Ben is initially put off by the idea. However, after discovering horrific drawings in Hazel's room associating her with Keith and remembering Keith's ominous words while they were on their prison visit, Ben's opinion is altered.

By the end of Happy Face episode 7, Ben sends Chavez a text message, offering to pay him in Bitcoin if he kills Keith. This choice illustrates how desperate Ben has become. He feels that killing Keith is the only means to save his wife and children.

Melissa realizes Keith manipulated the Heather case

In the last few scenes of Happy Face episode 7, Melissa goes to see Bob, the guy who oversees Heather's case evidence. From what Bob says, a woman presenting herself as Heather's daughter removed items from the evidence box, such as a necklace and a bloodied dress. Melissa catches on that the woman was not Heather's daughter, and this recovery was part of Keith's scheme.

Melissa then has a conversation with a forensic expert who agrees that it is possible to move Heather's bloody dress's DNA onto other things, like a wrench. This serves as evidence that the case was fabricated. Melissa and Ivy meet and inform Ivy that Keith never actually murdered Heather.

Rather, he manufactured the evidence to win Melissa back, since he knew she would pursue the case. Both Melissa and Ivy share the consensus that Elijah is not the murderer, but the identity of Heather's killer is still a mystery.

The ending of Happy Face episode 7 establishes a new mystery—if Keith did not murder Heather, then who did? It also solidifies Keith's manipulative arm, even while behind bars.

With the series progressing toward its conclusion, the secret surrounding Heather's death and Keith's influence remain at the core of the plot.

