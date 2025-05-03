What time will Suits LA season 1 episode 11 release on NBC? Release timings for all regions

Ted Black and Stuart Lane's big cases are done, but the upcoming Suits LA season 1 episode 11 brings another legal drama. This time, it's Black & Associates' newly minted head of criminal defense, Amanda Stevens, who will be in the courtroom.

Meanwhile, Ted is back to serving his entertainment clients, and Stuart is fighting another drama after his murder case representing the dangerous Hollywood fixer, David Bowie. More on the story will unfold in Suits LA season 1 episode 11, airing on NBC this Sunday, May 4, 2025, at the usual 9 pm ET timeslot.

The episode is directed by veteran Suits assistant director Erskine Forde, with the script written by Jon Cowan, who previously wrote the script for Suits LA episode 4, which featured Gabriel Macht's return as Harvey Specter.

Suits LA season 1 episode 11 release time for all regions

Suits LA has been consistent with rolling out a new episode every week on Sunday nights. The same schedule continues for the next episode, which means Suits LA season 1 episode 11 will be dropping on Sunday evening, May 4, 2025, at the usual timeslot of 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Release timings may vary depending on the region, so please take a look at the table below for the exact release dates and times for when Suits LA season 1 episode 11 arrives in six major time zones in the US.

Time Zone Day Time Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 4 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 5 pm Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 6 pm Mountain Daylight Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 7 pm Central Daylight Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 9 pm

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 11?

While the original Suits aired on the USA Network, NBC has been the exclusive home for the spinoff Suits LA. Like the previous ten episodes, Suits LA season 1 episode 11 will be airing exclusively on NBC on the scheduled release date mentioned above.

For viewers who don't have access to the NBC channel on their television, the new episode will be available for streaming on Peacock the very next day, Monday, May 5, 2025. It will also arrive on NBC.com the same day it arrives on Peacock.

Is there a preview for Suits LA season 1 episode 11?

Besides consistently releasing new episodes every week, Suits LA has also been sharing teasers days ahead of each new episode's premiere. For episode 11, NBC released a sneak peek on Saturday, May 3, 2025, teasing a new guest star joining the Suits LA cast on Sunday: Community star Yvette Nicole Brown.

In the teaser, Yvette has a run-in with Stuart Lane after he rear-ends her. The confrontation evolves into Yvette criticizing Stuart for his "90s boyband music" and his "car dance," and Stuart mocking her for her Drake and Josh guest-starring role.

Besides the official next-episode teaser on the NBC website, Suits' official Instagram page shared several clips teasing other guest stars in the upcoming episode. As teased in the synopsis, Patton Oswalt will be coming back for the second time as a guest star. But he's not alone, as a teaser trailer revealed that Brian Baumgartner will be returning with him.

After their dramatic encounter in Suits LA episode 3, the teaser shows the two getting rowdy in one of the offices at Black & Associates. A flashback scene also features Ted and Patton before the latter became one of Ted's clients, because, as he said, he "never actually heard" of the comedian.

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 11 when it airs on NBC on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

