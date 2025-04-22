The Office soundtrack: Complete guide to the songs featured in the show

The Office (2005-2013) pushes the boundaries of workplace comedy, following the lives of regional manager Michael Scott and his team of hilarious but odd workers at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. In the show's 9-season run, it explores the personal and professional dynamics of the gang, ripe with pranks, misunderstandings, and unending chaos.

The show's mockumentary style production focuses on real ambient sounds and character dialogues, making the soundtrack a unique mix of songs the cast sings at work or karaoke, or something they listen to on their radios or iPods. However, there are some iconic songs across seasons that fans must know about.

Here's a comprehensive list of all songs from The Office soundtrack!

The Office soundtrack season 1 (2005)

Apart from the theme song, most songs from The Office season 1 soundtrack are courtesy of Michael or Dwight humming them while at work.

The Office Theme Song – The Scrantones

Little Drummer Boy – Chicago

Celebration – Kool & the Gang

Sweet Georgia Brown – Ben Bernie, Maceo Pinkard, and Kenneth Casey

The Star Trek Theme Song – Alexander Courage

The Office soundtrack season 2 (2006)

The Office gang does karaoke and listens to these nostalgic bangers at multiple locations like Hooters, their iconic booze cruise trip, or a local Chili's.

Mambo No. 5 – Lou Bega

O.P.P. – Naughty By Nature

You Sexy Thing – Hot Chocolate

Tiny Dancer – Elton John

I've Had the Time of My Life – Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

Drop It Like It's Hot – Snoop Dogg

The Star Spangled Banner (The United States of America's National Anthem)

Everybody Hurts – R.E.M.

Bang the Drum All Day – Todd Rundgren

Use It – The New Pornographers

Sing – Travis

Wild Side – Mötley Crüe

The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth – Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Here I Go Again – Whitesnake

I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

Islands in the Stream – Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

Jingle Bells – James Pierpont

Christmas in Hollis – Run DMC

We Wish You a Merry Christmas – Arthur Warrell

Deck the Halls – lyrics by Thomas Oliphant

Get Busy – Sean Paul

Drunken Sailor – Unknown

Just the Two of Us – Bill Withers

Smoke On The Water – Deep Purple

Tempted – Squeeze

In A Big Country – Big Country

Southern Takeover – Chamillionaire

With or Without You – U2

Get Ready For This – 2 Unlimited

Teach Your Children – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

My Humps – Black Eyed Peas

The Longest Time – Billy Joel

Don't Stand So Close To Me – The Police

The Office soundtrack season 3 (2007)

In season 3 of The Office, the gang's most memorable party is on the occasion of Diwali (Season 3, Episode 6). This episode has a medley of Bollywood songs, while across the season, we get to hear some iconic English chartbusters.

Girls Gone Wild – Captain Ahab

Maybe Tomorrow – Stereophonics

Unwritten – Natasha Bedingfield

On the Wings of Love – Jeffrey Osborne

River Runs Red – Life of Agony

Lovefool – The Cardigans

Rock and Roll (Part 2) – Gary Glitter

Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna – Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha – Kumar Sanu

Lodi – Gurudas Mann, Lata Mangeshkar, and Udit Narayan

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam – Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik

Crazy in Love – Beyonce

Didi Tera Dewar Deewana – Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam

Closer to Fine – Indigo Girls

What is Love – Haddaway

The Rainbow Connection – Kermit the Frog

Goodbye My Lover – James Blunt

The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy – Tchaikovsky

You Oughta Know – Alanis Morissette

Your Body is a Wonderland – John Mayer

We Belong – Pat Benatar

Spinnin' and Reelin' – Creed Bratton

Lady – Styx

Hot Hot Hot – Alphonsus Cassell

Kickstart My Heart – Mötley Crüe

Rockin' Robin – Bobby Day

Zombie – The Cranberries

Up Where We Belong – Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes

Feel Like Makin' Love – Bad Company

Berceuse in D-Flat, Op. 57 – Frédéric Chopin

Bridal Chorus – Richard Wagner

Wedding March – Felix Mendelssohn

Roxanne – The Police

Message in a Bottle – The Police

Every Breath You Take – The Police

Every Little Thing She Does is Magic – The Police

Fields of Gold – Sting

You Were Meant for Me – Jewel

Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F Major, BWV 1047 – Johann Sebastian Bach

Play That Funky Music – Wild Cherry

The Line – Something For Rockets

Carry On Wayward Son – Kansas

Rapper's Delight – Sugarhill Gang

Last Thing On My Mind – Ronan Keating and LeAnn Rimes

Drift Away – Uncle Kracker

The Lion Sleeps Tonight – The Tokens

The Gambler – Kenny Rogers

Kind and Generous – Natalie Merchant

The Office soundtrack season 4 (2008)

Season 4 of The Office continued to parody iconic songs from the era and introduce some more songs for the show's official soundtrack.

Take a Chance on Me – ABBA

You Give Love a Bad Name – Bon Jovi

Who Let the Dogs Out – Baha Men

Runaway Train – Soul Asylum

Chariots of Fire – Vangelis

American Pie – Don McLean

Worked Up So Sexual – The Faint

Tribulations – LCD Soundsystem

Get Myself Into It – The Rapture

Goodbye Stranger – Supertramp

Green Onions – Booker T. & the M.G.'s

Just My Imagination – The Temptations

Don't Know Why – Norah Jones

Phantom Limb – The Shins

The Office soundtrack season 5 (2009)

Season 5 of The Office introduces Holly (Amy Ryan) into the mix, who matches Michael's "freak" when it comes to making up songs with altered lyrics.

Here You Come Again – Dolly Parton

Physical – Olivia Newton-John

Umbrella – Rihanna

Son of a Preacher Man – Dusty Springfield

The Heart of Rock 'N' Roll – Huey Lewis and the News

Life is a Highway – Tom Cochrane

Centerfold – The J. Geils Band

Songs & Dances From Morocco 2 – Chalf Hassan

I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

Stayin' Alive – the Bee Gees

You Make My Dreams – Hall & Oates

Have a Little Faith in Me – John Hiatt

All Out of Love – Air Supply

Lady – Little River Band

What I Like About You – The Romantics

Just Dance – Lady Gaga

Take Me Home, Country Roads – John Denver

You Can Call Me Al – Paul Simon

Car Wash – Rose Royce

Cat People (Putting out Fire) – David Bowie

Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) – C+C Music Factory

Climb On Board The Train – Destination Train

Boy Hangover – Bonnie McKee

I'll Do You Like a Truck – Geo De Silva

Various Disgraces – The Blam

Y.M.C.A – Village People

The Office soundtrack season 6 (2010)

One of the highlights of The Office season 6 is Jim and Pam's wedding. The entire cast does a flash mob to Forever by Chris Brown, a wedding trend going viral at that time.

Numba 1 – Kardinal Offishal

Forever – Chris Brown

Push It – Salt-N-Peppa

Lullaby – Shawn Mullins

Boulevard of Broken Dreams – Green Day

Party in the USA – Miley Cyrus

Movin' On Up – Ja'Net DuBois

Cat's in the Cradle – Harry Chapin

Yarilo – ARKONA

Footprint – T.O

The Office soundtrack season 7 (2011)

In Steve Carell's last season on The Office, the cast goes all out with original numbers and covers of famous musicals (especially Andy and his a cappella group!)

Nobody But Me – Human Beinz

I Try – Macy Gray

Hot Blooded – Foreigner

Monster Mash – Bobby "Borris" Pickett

The Twelve Days of Christmas – A traditional Christmas song

Here We Come A-Carolling – A traditional Christmas song

Ants Marching – Dave Matthews Band

Car Wash – Rose Royce

My Life Would Suck Without You – Kelly Clarkson

Crazy Train – Ozzy Osbourne

Running on Ice – Billy Joel

Pressure – Billy Joel

Kind and Generous – Natalie Merchant

Bring Me To Life – Evanescence

The Office soundtrack season 8 (2012)

Season 8 of The Office saw Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) take the spotlight, and most of the songs on the show came through as his a cappella versions.

More Than Words – Extreme

Forever Young – Rod Stewart

Passacaglia – George Frideric Handel

Millionaire – Kelis

Closing Time – Semisonic

Baby, I Love Your Way – Peter Frampton

Little Saint Nick – The Beach Boys

Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses

Dynamite – Taio Cruz

Christmas Time is Here (Vocal) – Vince Guaraldi Trio and St. Paul Episcopal Church members.

Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24 – Savatage and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra

My Favourite Things – John Coltrane

Feliz Navidad – Jose Feliciano

Open Your Eyes – Army Navy

Big White Elephant – In-Flight Safety

Model Homes – In-Flight Safety

Can't Complain – Bomb the Music Industry!

Footloose – Kenny Loggins

Clocks – Coldplay

Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours – Stevie Wonder

My Boyfriend's Back – The Angels

The Office soundtrack season 9 (2013)

The series finale of The Office features weddings, hellos, and goodbyes, accompanied by the perfect mix of songs performed by the cast, or background scores that take the story forward. The season features Andy's a cappella group "Here Comes Treble".

Eternal Flame – The Bangles

She's Got A Way – Billy Joel

Foggy Mountain Breakdown – Earl Scruggs

Karma Chameleon – Culture Club

I'll Be – Edwin McCain

Faith – George Michael

Far Above Cayuga's Waters – H.S. Thompson

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper

We Are Young – fun ft. Janelle Monáe

Bad Day – Daniel Powter

Sons and Daughters – The Decemberists

God Bless the USA – Lee Greenwood

I Will Remember You – Sarah McLachlan

Open Your Eyes – Snow Patrol

Beautiful – Christina Aguilera

Boogie Wonderland – Earth, Wind & Fire

S&M – Rihanna

Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy) – Big & Rich

Sweet Child o' Mine – Guns N' Roses

Here Comes My Girl – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

You Might Think – The Cars

Meet You In The Middle – Stoll Vaughan

Sarah Smile – Hall & Oates

By The Way – Jerry Honningman

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) – Bruce Springsteen

All the Faces – Creed Bratton

While The Office focused on real-life musical additions and very few background scores or effects, the workplace comedy found unique ways to include songs in every episode!

