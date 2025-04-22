The Office soundtrack: Complete guide to the songs featured in the show

The Office (2005-2013) pushes the boundaries of workplace comedy, following the lives of regional manager Michael Scott and his team of hilarious but odd workers at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. In the show's 9-season run, it explores the personal and professional dynamics of the gang, ripe with pranks, misunderstandings, and unending chaos.
The show's mockumentary style production focuses on real ambient sounds and character dialogues, making the soundtrack a unique mix of songs the cast sings at work or karaoke, or something they listen to on their radios or iPods. However, there are some iconic songs across seasons that fans must know about.
Here's a comprehensive list of all songs from The Office soundtrack!
The Office soundtrack season 1 (2005)
Apart from the theme song, most songs from The Office season 1 soundtrack are courtesy of Michael or Dwight humming them while at work.
- The Office Theme Song – The Scrantones
- Little Drummer Boy – Chicago
- Celebration – Kool & the Gang
- Sweet Georgia Brown – Ben Bernie, Maceo Pinkard, and Kenneth Casey
- The Star Trek Theme Song – Alexander Courage
The Office soundtrack season 2 (2006)
The Office gang does karaoke and listens to these nostalgic bangers at multiple locations like Hooters, their iconic booze cruise trip, or a local Chili's.
- Mambo No. 5 – Lou Bega
- O.P.P. – Naughty By Nature
- You Sexy Thing – Hot Chocolate
- Tiny Dancer – Elton John
- I've Had the Time of My Life – Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes
- Drop It Like It's Hot – Snoop Dogg
- The Star Spangled Banner (The United States of America's National Anthem)
- Everybody Hurts – R.E.M.
- Bang the Drum All Day – Todd Rundgren
- Use It – The New Pornographers
- Sing – Travis
- Wild Side – Mötley Crüe
- The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth – Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
- Here I Go Again – Whitesnake
- I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
- Islands in the Stream – Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton
- Jingle Bells – James Pierpont
- Christmas in Hollis – Run DMC
- We Wish You a Merry Christmas – Arthur Warrell
- Deck the Halls – lyrics by Thomas Oliphant
- Get Busy – Sean Paul
- Drunken Sailor – Unknown
- Just the Two of Us – Bill Withers
- Smoke On The Water – Deep Purple
- Tempted – Squeeze
- In A Big Country – Big Country
- Southern Takeover – Chamillionaire
- With or Without You – U2
- Get Ready For This – 2 Unlimited
- Teach Your Children – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
- My Humps – Black Eyed Peas
- The Longest Time – Billy Joel
- Don't Stand So Close To Me – The Police
The Office soundtrack season 3 (2007)
In season 3 of The Office, the gang's most memorable party is on the occasion of Diwali (Season 3, Episode 6). This episode has a medley of Bollywood songs, while across the season, we get to hear some iconic English chartbusters.
- Girls Gone Wild – Captain Ahab
- Maybe Tomorrow – Stereophonics
- Unwritten – Natasha Bedingfield
- On the Wings of Love – Jeffrey Osborne
- River Runs Red – Life of Agony
- Lovefool – The Cardigans
- Rock and Roll (Part 2) – Gary Glitter
- Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna – Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha – Kumar Sanu
- Lodi – Gurudas Mann, Lata Mangeshkar, and Udit Narayan
- Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam – Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik
- Crazy in Love – Beyonce
- Didi Tera Dewar Deewana – Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam
- Closer to Fine – Indigo Girls
- What is Love – Haddaway
- The Rainbow Connection – Kermit the Frog
- Goodbye My Lover – James Blunt
- The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy – Tchaikovsky
- You Oughta Know – Alanis Morissette
- Your Body is a Wonderland – John Mayer
- We Belong – Pat Benatar
- Spinnin' and Reelin' – Creed Bratton
- Lady – Styx
- Hot Hot Hot – Alphonsus Cassell
- Kickstart My Heart – Mötley Crüe
- Rockin' Robin – Bobby Day
- Zombie – The Cranberries
- Up Where We Belong – Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes
- Feel Like Makin' Love – Bad Company
- Berceuse in D-Flat, Op. 57 – Frédéric Chopin
- Bridal Chorus – Richard Wagner
- Wedding March – Felix Mendelssohn
- Roxanne – The Police
- Message in a Bottle – The Police
- Every Breath You Take – The Police
- Every Little Thing She Does is Magic – The Police
- Fields of Gold – Sting
- You Were Meant for Me – Jewel
- Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F Major, BWV 1047 – Johann Sebastian Bach
- Play That Funky Music – Wild Cherry
- The Line – Something For Rockets
- Carry On Wayward Son – Kansas
- Rapper's Delight – Sugarhill Gang
- Last Thing On My Mind – Ronan Keating and LeAnn Rimes
- Drift Away – Uncle Kracker
- The Lion Sleeps Tonight – The Tokens
- The Gambler – Kenny Rogers
- Kind and Generous – Natalie Merchant
The Office soundtrack season 4 (2008)
Season 4 of The Office continued to parody iconic songs from the era and introduce some more songs for the show's official soundtrack.
- Take a Chance on Me – ABBA
- You Give Love a Bad Name – Bon Jovi
- Who Let the Dogs Out – Baha Men
- Runaway Train – Soul Asylum
- Chariots of Fire – Vangelis
- American Pie – Don McLean
- Worked Up So Sexual – The Faint
- Tribulations – LCD Soundsystem
- Get Myself Into It – The Rapture
- Goodbye Stranger – Supertramp
- Green Onions – Booker T. & the M.G.'s
- Just My Imagination – The Temptations
- Don't Know Why – Norah Jones
- Phantom Limb – The Shins
The Office soundtrack season 5 (2009)
Season 5 of The Office introduces Holly (Amy Ryan) into the mix, who matches Michael's "freak" when it comes to making up songs with altered lyrics.
- Here You Come Again – Dolly Parton
- Physical – Olivia Newton-John
- Umbrella – Rihanna
- Son of a Preacher Man – Dusty Springfield
- The Heart of Rock 'N' Roll – Huey Lewis and the News
- Life is a Highway – Tom Cochrane
- Centerfold – The J. Geils Band
- Songs & Dances From Morocco 2 – Chalf Hassan
- I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
- Stayin' Alive – the Bee Gees
- You Make My Dreams – Hall & Oates
- Have a Little Faith in Me – John Hiatt
- All Out of Love – Air Supply
- Lady – Little River Band
- What I Like About You – The Romantics
- Just Dance – Lady Gaga
- Take Me Home, Country Roads – John Denver
- You Can Call Me Al – Paul Simon
- Car Wash – Rose Royce
- Cat People (Putting out Fire) – David Bowie
- Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) – C+C Music Factory
- Climb On Board The Train – Destination Train
- Boy Hangover – Bonnie McKee
- I'll Do You Like a Truck – Geo De Silva
- Various Disgraces – The Blam
- Y.M.C.A – Village People
The Office soundtrack season 6 (2010)
One of the highlights of The Office season 6 is Jim and Pam's wedding. The entire cast does a flash mob to Forever by Chris Brown, a wedding trend going viral at that time.
- Numba 1 – Kardinal Offishal
- Forever – Chris Brown
- Push It – Salt-N-Peppa
- Lullaby – Shawn Mullins
- Boulevard of Broken Dreams – Green Day
- Party in the USA – Miley Cyrus
- Movin' On Up – Ja'Net DuBois
- Cat's in the Cradle – Harry Chapin
- Yarilo – ARKONA
- Footprint – T.O
The Office soundtrack season 7 (2011)
In Steve Carell's last season on The Office, the cast goes all out with original numbers and covers of famous musicals (especially Andy and his a cappella group!)
- Nobody But Me – Human Beinz
- I Try – Macy Gray
- Hot Blooded – Foreigner
- Monster Mash – Bobby "Borris" Pickett
- The Twelve Days of Christmas – A traditional Christmas song
- Here We Come A-Carolling – A traditional Christmas song
- Ants Marching – Dave Matthews Band
- Car Wash – Rose Royce
- My Life Would Suck Without You – Kelly Clarkson
- Crazy Train – Ozzy Osbourne
- Running on Ice – Billy Joel
- Pressure – Billy Joel
- Kind and Generous – Natalie Merchant
- Bring Me To Life – Evanescence
The Office soundtrack season 8 (2012)
Season 8 of The Office saw Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) take the spotlight, and most of the songs on the show came through as his a cappella versions.
- More Than Words – Extreme
- Forever Young – Rod Stewart
- Passacaglia – George Frideric Handel
- Millionaire – Kelis
- Closing Time – Semisonic
- Baby, I Love Your Way – Peter Frampton
- Little Saint Nick – The Beach Boys
- Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses
- Dynamite – Taio Cruz
- Christmas Time is Here (Vocal) – Vince Guaraldi Trio and St. Paul Episcopal Church members.
- Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24 – Savatage and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- My Favourite Things – John Coltrane
- Feliz Navidad – Jose Feliciano
- Open Your Eyes – Army Navy
- Big White Elephant – In-Flight Safety
- Model Homes – In-Flight Safety
- Can't Complain – Bomb the Music Industry!
- Footloose – Kenny Loggins
- Clocks – Coldplay
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours – Stevie Wonder
- My Boyfriend's Back – The Angels
The Office soundtrack season 9 (2013)
The series finale of The Office features weddings, hellos, and goodbyes, accompanied by the perfect mix of songs performed by the cast, or background scores that take the story forward. The season features Andy's a cappella group "Here Comes Treble".
- Eternal Flame – The Bangles
- She's Got A Way – Billy Joel
- Foggy Mountain Breakdown – Earl Scruggs
- Karma Chameleon – Culture Club
- I'll Be – Edwin McCain
- Faith – George Michael
- Far Above Cayuga's Waters – H.S. Thompson
- Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper
- We Are Young – fun ft. Janelle Monáe
- Bad Day – Daniel Powter
- Sons and Daughters – The Decemberists
- God Bless the USA – Lee Greenwood
- I Will Remember You – Sarah McLachlan
- Open Your Eyes – Snow Patrol
- Beautiful – Christina Aguilera
- Boogie Wonderland – Earth, Wind & Fire
- S&M – Rihanna
- Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy) – Big & Rich
- Sweet Child o' Mine – Guns N' Roses
- Here Comes My Girl – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
- You Might Think – The Cars
- Meet You In The Middle – Stoll Vaughan
- Sarah Smile – Hall & Oates
- By The Way – Jerry Honningman
- Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) – Bruce Springsteen
- All the Faces – Creed Bratton
While The Office focused on real-life musical additions and very few background scores or effects, the workplace comedy found unique ways to include songs in every episode!
