“Awful disgusting sh*t”: Pedro Pascal speaks out against J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans remarks on social media

Pedro Pascal, a familiar face to many through shows like The Last of Us, Game of Thrones and, The Mandalorian, recently took a public stand on Instagram against J.K. Rowling’s remarks about transgender rights. In a video posted by activist Tariq Raouf, Pascal left a comment that captured his feelings simply and sharply:

“Awful disgusting S*** is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behaviour.”

The exchange reignited conversations around Rowling’s comments after she posted a celebratory image on X, holding a drink and cigar, in response to a U.K. Supreme Court ruling that legally defines "woman" based on biological sex. Pascal’s quick and clear response highlighted his continued commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Pedro Pascal discusses Rowling’s comments and shares his views on LGBTQ+ rights

The conversation around J.K. Rowling’s remarks has been ongoing for years, but Pedro Pascal added his voice to it in a very public way. In response to activist Tariq Raouf’s video urging people to boycott the Harry Potter franchise, Pascal echoed the sentiment, calling Rowling’s behaviour "heinous" and "awful." According to NBC News, Pascal’s comments stood out among thousands.

Rowling’s original post on X, which read,

“I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights,”

celebrated the court’s decision, which defines "woman" under the Equality Act based on biological sex. The ruling sparked significant backlash from activists and allies alike, with Pascal’s statement adding a notable celebrity voice to the discussion.

Further showing his solidarity, Pascal appeared at the London premiere of Thunderbolts wearing a “Protect the Dolls” T-shirt. The design references a term of endearment for transgender women and supports Trans Lifeline, a nonprofit providing direct support to trans people in crisis.

For Pascal, advocacy is personal. In 2021, his sister Lux Pascal publicly came out as a transgender woman. Pedro celebrated her openly, posting,

“Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux,” , "My sister, my heart, our Lux."

His support for Lux has consistently been reflected in his broader support for LGBTQ+ rights.

Pedro Pascal’s role in The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey (L) and Pedro Pascal speak onstage during the "The Last of Us: Cast and Creators on season 2" panel during SXSW (Photo by Mat Hayward/WireImage)

Pedro Pascal currently leads HBO’s acclaimed series The Last of Us as Joel, a hardened survivor navigating a post-apocalyptic world. When he joined the project in 2021, Pascal was coming off major success with The Mandalorian and was in high demand across Hollywood. He chose this role partly due to the chance to work with co-creator Craig Mazin.

In the story, Joel’s bond with Ellie , a young girl who is openly gay, and their relationship evolves from reluctant protector to devoted father figure. Joel’s journey of rediscovering connection and vulnerability mirrors real-world themes of love, loss, and acceptance.

Pascal brought his own life experience into the role. Growing up in San Antonio, Texas, he shaped Joel’s voice with a subtle authenticity instead of replicating the game’s Southern accent. Though Pascal admitted he was not a gamer himself, he respected the source material while making the character his own.

The show’s respectful portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters, including Ellie, contributes to important cultural conversations about representation. Pascal’s involvement in a project that champions inclusive narratives aligns naturally with his public advocacy.

Pedro Pascal’s remarks on J.K. Rowling’s statements introduce a fresh perspective to the ongoing dialogue about transgender rights and public responsibility. His backing of LGBTQ+ communities, evident in his public remarks and his efforts, continues to strike a chord with numerous fans and advocates.

As conversations about equality and representation in media progress, individuals like Pascal are crucial in bringing attention to these matters.

