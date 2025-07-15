Eddington, featuring Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix, will be released theatrically in the United States on July 18, 2025. It premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in France. Written and directed by Ari Aster, the film is a neo-Western satirical black comedy set during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Set in 2020, the story centers on Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix) and Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal), residents of the fictional town of Eddington, New Mexico. The two neighbors square off against each other, sparking a powder keg between them. The film also depicts the protest movements of the time.
What is Eddington all about?
The film is set in the fictional town of Eddington, located in New Mexico. The plot follows the town sheriff, Joe Cross, and the mayor, Ted Garcia, played by Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, respectively. Sheriff Joe Cross's rejection of mask regulations and Mayor Ted Garcia's public health campaign for reelection lead to a standoff between the two.
The town spirals into chaos as bogus claims on social media increase, conspiracy theories spread, and family dynamics break down. Beyond politics, the film explores personal breakdown, with societal boundaries becoming dangerously blurry as Joe's wife (Emma Stone) becomes involved in conspiracies.
Eddington's trailer depicts the struggles and chaos during the COVID-19 pandemic
Eddington's trailer was released on June 10, 2025, on A24's YouTube channel, giving viewers a glimpse of the upcoming film. It begins with a scenic view of a vast desert. Soon, the town sheriff, Joe Cross (Phoenix), is seen stepping out of a shop, saying he is recording something. In the same shot, Ted Garcia (Pascal) appears in the frame, asking, "Is this really necessary?"
The trailer then follows the rift between the two neighbors, Ted and Joe. The strict COVID-19 protocols are also shown, including traffic checkpoints and swab tests. People are seen protesting in the streets while Joe records himself on his phone, questioning the situation and whether it is worth it, referring to his fight against his neighbors and his own street campaigns opposing Mayor Ted Garcia.
The movie is a political satire and dark comedy that aims to unravel the cultural mirror of American society, criticizing the decline of modern society. It draws from the ideologies of conspiracy theorist culture and social media influencers, portraying the town as a place where "insanity is inevitable."
Eddington's cast and characters
The film features an ensemble cast, with lead roles played by Joaquin Phoenix (best known for his titular role in the 2019 film Joker) and Pedro Pascal (renowned for his performances as Oberyn Martell in HBO's Game of Thrones and Javier Peña in Netflix's Narcos).
The other cast members appearing in the film include:
- Joaquin Phoenix as Joe Cross
- Pedro Pascal as Ted Garcia
- Emma Stone as Louise Cross
- Austin Butler as Vernon Jefferson Peak
- Luke Grimes as Guy
- Deirdre O'Connell as Dawn
- Micheal Ward as Michael
- Amélie Hoeferle as Sarah
- Clifton Collins Jr. as Lodge
- William Belleau as Officer Butterfly Jimenez
- Matt Gomez Hidaka as Eric Garcia
- Cameron Mann as Brian
- Landall Goolsby as Will
- Elise Falanga as Nicolette
- Robert Mark Wallace as Warren
Eddington is set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.