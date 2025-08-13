7 Adam Sandler Movies to Watch if You Loved Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler's movies have entertained fans for several years. His work brings a unique blend of heart and comedy, making him stand out from his counterparts.

And Happy Gilmore 2 brings back the popular character after 29 years, displaying Happy as a widowed ex-golfer returning to professional golf. The sequel maintains the equal energy that made the former one popular. Adam Sandler movies often feature characters who encounter personal challenges with determination and humor.

His comedic style has a pattern of mixing emotional elements and physical humor. Fans like his career for creating memorable characters in every film. Additionally, the success of Happy Gilmore 2 proves that Adam Sandler's movies continue to entertain the fans.

His ability to blend family themes, sports, and comedy remains unmatched. Adam Sandler movies take audiences on thought-prooking and entertaining journeys from golf courses to wedding venues. Each movie showcases his range as both a comedian and an actor.

The Wedding Singer, Punch-Drunk Love, 50 First Dates, and four other Adam Sandler movies to watch if you liked Happy Gilmore 2.

1) The Waterboy

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Waterboy features Sandler as Bobby Bouncer, a simple-minded water boy for a college football team. Bobby lives with his overpossessive mother. When he gets expelled from his job, he joins a struggling team as their water boy.

The coach eventually learns that Bobby has exceptional tackling skills due to his pent-up rage. Bobby is promoted as the team's star linebacker while hiding his football career from his mom. The film follows his journey to aid in winning the team while encountering hidden family secrets.

Boddy discovers that his mother has kept a lot of things hidden from him. The film blends Sandler's signature humor and sports action to keep the viewers engaged. It displays how an underdog can overcome troubles through heart and determination.

The Waterboy is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Big Daddy

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Big Daddy narrates the story of Sonny Koufax, a lazy law school graduate who runs away from responsibility. When his girlfriend threatens to break up with him, Sonny decides to adopt a kid to prove his sensibility. He ends up caring for the child, Julian, after a mistake. Sonny teaches Julian unconventional and humorous life lessons while they form a connection together.

The boy's real father eventually comes back to claim the custody, and Sonny is compelled to fight in court to keep Julain in his life.

The film explores themes of personal growth and fatherhood. It demonstrates how caring for someone can unexpectedly alter a person. Adam Sandler movies like this one blend emotional sequences and comedy.

Big Daddy is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

3) The Wedding Singer

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Wedding Singer follows the story of Robbie Hart, a wedding singer in the 1980s. Robbie gets left at the altar by his lover. This leaves him heartbroken and cynical about love. He meets Julia, a sweet waitress engaged to a rich but terrible man.

Robbie comes in support to help Julia plan her wedding while falling in love with her. Julia realizes her fiancé is not the right man for her and starts developing feelings for Robbie.

The story follows their evolving connection as Julia's wedding day approaches. Robbie must overcome his fear of commitment to win her heart. The movie features 1980s nostalgic music from the 1980s. This proves that Adam Sandler's movies can deliver genuine romance and laughter.

4) Punch-Drunk Love

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Punch-Drunk Love presents Barry Egan, a socially awkward businessman with temperament issues. Barry runs a novelty plunger business and lives by himself. He discovers a loophole in a promotion that could earn him a lot of frequent flyer miles.

Barry accidentally ends up in an extortion scheme against him through a phone sex line. He meets Lena, his sister's coworker, and they start an unlikely romance.

The film follows Barry as he deals with the extortion while pursuing love. He must confront his troubles and fight for his relationship with Lena. This represents one of the more dramatic Adam Sandler movies in his career. The movie displays his ability to handle serious dramatic material.

Punch-Drunk Love is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) 50 First Dates

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows Henry Roth, a marine veterinarian residing in Hawaii. Henry avoids serious relationships by dating tourists who eventually leave the island. However, one day, he meets Lucy (portrayed by Drew Barrymore), a local woman with short-term memory loss from a car accident. Lucy loses her memory every night and wakes up thinking it's the same day.

Henry falls in love with her and tries to win her heart every single day. Her brother and father help in maintaining the illusion to protect her from trauma. Henry has to decide if he can tackle a relationship that resets daily. The film explores unconditional commitment and love through its eccentric premise. It blends heartfelt moments and romantic comedy about love and memory.

50 First Dates is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Click

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie stars Michael Newman, an exhausted architect who neglects his family. Michael receives a universal remote control that can handle his entire life. The remote allows him to rewind, pause, and fast-forward through different life moments.

Initially, Michael employs it to skip through difficult and problematic situations. However, the remote begins operating automatically, making him miss important family events.

Michael realizes he has been fast-forwarding through the best parts of his life. The story with Adam Sandler's acting becomes a cautionary tale about family priorities and work-life balance.

Michael must find a way to heal his relationships before he loses them all. This entry among Adam Sandler's movies delivers both meaningful life lessons and comedy.

Click is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Uncut Gems

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Uncut Gems presents Howard Ratner, a jewelry store owner and gambling addict in New York's Diamond District. Howard constantly makes dangerous bets to pay off increasing debts to disturbing people. He acquired a rare opal from Ethiopia, which he believed would resolve all his financial troubles. Howard loans the gem to basketball player Kevin Garnett for good luck during several games.

This sets off a chain of events involving family problems, loan sharks, and increasingly desperate gambling. Howard's addiction puts his business and family at consistent risk. The movie follows his desperate attempts to stay ahead of his creditors while following bigger scores.

This demonstrates a dramatic departure from typical Adam Sandler movies. It shows his range in handling dramatic, intense, and critical acclaim.

These Adam Sandler movies flaunt his versatility across different decades and genres. Let us know in the comments section which one of these is your favourite.

