10 Movies to Watch If You Liked Alien: Earth

Alien: Earth brings the iconic franchise back to the planet of humans in the year 2120 setting. The series follows a young woman and experienced soldiers who discover Earth's most significant threat after an unknown mysterious space vessel crash-lands. The prequel occurs two years before the original 1979 film narrative timeline.

The sci-fi horror genre has always captivated viewers across the globe. These stories blend fear with wonder in eccentric ways. The space-based terror creates a lasting impression on fans. The unpredictable elements keep people engaged through every story.

Horror blended with futuristic settings appeals to multiple fan bases. Such combinations offer both thought-provoking scenarios and thrills. Alien: Earth franchises consistently deliver several experiences. They explore themes of human nature and survival. These elements make science fiction horror incredibly famous among entertainment seekers.

Movies like Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Event Horizon, and other share similar themes with Alien: Earth, which viewers will like.

1) The Thing (1982)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This visual spectacular by John Carpenter is set in Antarctica. A research team encounters an alien life form that can accurately imitate any living being.

The creature spreads fear among the isolated group of individuals. Each member becomes suspicious of the others. This film explores themes of identity and trust. The practical effects create genuinely scary, terrifying moments throughout. Additionally, the remote setting escalates the sense of fear.

The characters must determine who remains human and who is replaced by the alien. This mystery progresses in a very engaging manner.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Event Horizon (1997)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows a rescue crew investigating a spaceship that reappears after a few years. The vessel moved to an unconventional dimension beyond known space.

The ship's experimental drive opened a gateway to extreme evil. The crew members then go on to extreme, horrifying visions and supernatural events. The movie blends psychological terror and cosmic horror. Additionally, advanced technology becomes humanity's scariest nightmare. Each unfolding plot raises the stakes dramatically.

The Event Horizon is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

3) Life

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The story follows some scientists as they travel through the International Space Station and discover life on Mars. They learn that the organisms on Mars rapidly evolve into dangerous predators.

The creature strategically hunts each creature member in zero gravity, and Earth also deals with potential contamination from this alien threat. The film showcases raw space environments and procedures. Additionally, claustrophobic settings escalate the overall tension in a significant manner.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Predator (1987)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this movie follows an elite military team as they encounter an invisible alien hunter in Central America. The extraterrestrial creatures stalk humans for trophies and sport. The advanced technology gives the creature an additional advantage over its prey.

The military individuals must adapt their tactics to survive. The jungle setting serves a natural camouflage for both parties. Each confrontation escalates the risky game of survival. The movie combines science fiction, horror, and action elements.

Predator is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

5) Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this film, pod-like aliens replace humans with emotionless duplicates in San Francisco. The invasion takes place silently without any traditional warfare or destruction.

The people closest to the protagonists become the biggest threat. And trust becomes central for survival. The movie explores themes of individual identity and conformity. Additionally, urban settings make the danger feel personal and immediate. Every discovery brings the characters closer to their own replacement.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) They Live (1988)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this film, a drifter finds a unique sunglasses that reveal hidden invaders. The aliens control humanity through subliminal consumerism and messages.

The society unknowingly serves these alien masters through day-to-day activities. The main lead must expose this conspiracy to protect mankind from destruction. Science fiction and social commentary in the narrative keep the audience engaged. Every revelation transforms the character's understanding of reality. And resistance becomes both political and personal in nature.

The Live is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Annihilation (2018)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this film, a biologist joins an expedition into a mysterious zone called Area X. A lot of teams in the past have disappeared while visiting the zone, and some returned with disturbing changes. The area transforms everything that enters into something unbelievable.

Additionally, reality itself becomes unreliable within these unpredictable boundaries. The movie explores themes of transformation and self-destruction.

Every team member faces personal demons along with external threats. As the movie progresses, scientific investigation reveals more tragic truths about the phenomenon.

Annihilation is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

8) Under the Skin (2013)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, an entity disguised as a woman preys on unsuspecting men in Scotland. Her techniques include luring victims to their deaths through deception and seduction.

The creature starts questioning her own purpose and existence with time. And human emotions gradually start rubbing off on her alien perspective. The movie takes a philosophical approach to such a genre.

The minimalist storytelling creates a hypnotic and eerie atmosphere. Each encounter reveals the in-depth nature of humans and aliens alike.

Under the Skin is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

9) The Blob (1988)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A gelatinous alien organism ends up consuming everything in its path through a small city. The creature grows larger with each victim it devours.

The government cover-ups add complexity to attempts by the villain as it fails to decide on fighting or escaping. The entity shows no intelligence or mercy beyond pure consumption. The visual spectacular delivers memorable death sequences. The movie updates classic 1950s science fiction for present-day viewers. Every attack becomes more terrifying and elaborate than the previous one.

The Blob is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

10) District 9 (2009)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie centers around Alien refugees living in slums outside Johannesburg after their spaceship falls apart. The humans treat these creatures with contempt and prejudice. As the story progresses, a government agent becomes infected with alien DNA during an eviction operation.

He gradually transforms into one of them. The movie utilizes science fiction to explore social inequality and racism. Its documentary style technique creates raw and immediate storytelling. Every transformative scene advances the character development and plot.

These movies share Alien: Earth's blend of human drama and cosmic fear. Each story explores how simple people deal with and tackle alien threats with dedication. In the comment section, let us know which of these were your favourite films.

