Boris Becker sarcastically reacts to conspiracy theory about Adolf Hitler's death with dig at its portrayal in movies

Boris Becker reacted to conspiracy theories surrounding Adolf Hitler's death by mocking movies and their portrayal of the German dictator's last days. According to the latest findings shared by Becker, Hitler had escaped from Germany and did not commit suicide in a bunker on his homesoil.

The chancellor and dictator of Nazi Germany shot himself in 1945 after he became aware that Germany would inevitably lose the Battle of Berlin. His body was burnt and later confirmed as his through dental records. However, many conflicting reports continue to do the rounds online.

Becker re-shared one such post that claimed Hitler managed to survive and escape to Argentina after World War II. The post was accompanied by two pictures - one of Hitler in uniform and another of the unverified report.

"BREAKING: The CIA just confirmed in declassified Argentina files that HITLER LEFT GERMANY and went to Argentina after WW2."

Becker reacted to the post:

"Wow …What’s wrong with all the movies that claimed Hitler died in Germany & Austria…"

The 6-time Grand Slam champion led Germany to two Davis Cup victories(1988 and 1989) and won an Olympic gold medal in men's doubles (with Michael Stich) in 1992. He dominated the game and took it to new heights throughout the late 1980s and early 1990's.

Boris Becker's 6 Grand Slam triumphs

Boris Becker at the 1988 French Open. Image: Getty

Boris Becker was a force to reckon with in the tennis world in the 1980's and 90's. He was known for his agressive style of play with a powerful serve-and-volley. Fondly dubbed as 'Boom Boom Becker' by fans, he had exceptional court coverage and often dove while volleying to extend his reach at the net.

Becker broke through in 1985 when at 17, he became the youngest person ever to lift the Wimbledon trophy. His game was naturally suited to grass and he honed his skill on the surface, winning the coveted Wimbledon title two more times - in 1986 and 1989.

In a 2023 interview with the Gaurdian, Becker joked about giving advice to his younger self.

"The thing with advice is that, in hindsight, you’re always smarter. If I had asked anybody in 1985, ‘Can I win Wimbledon?’ the advice would have been 'No'. And I think 99% of people would have said it’s impossible to defend it when I was 18. But I did it. So good advice is a double-edged sword.”

Boris Becker won the Australian Open twice, in 1991 against the then two-time defending champion Ivan Lendl and in 1996 against Michael Chang. He is also the 1989 US Open champion, having once again upped his rival Ivan Lendl at the time.

A French Open title evaded Becker in his illustrious 16-year career. He reached the semifinals of the claycourt Major thrice (1987, 1989 and 1991) before he eventually hung up his racquet in 1999.

