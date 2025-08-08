  • home icon
  • Surf Girls returns for season 2 as Amazon’s Prime Video debuts its international edition this summer

Surf Girls returns for season 2 as Amazon’s Prime Video debuts its international edition this summer

By Stephany Montero
Modified Aug 08, 2025 16:13 GMT
Surf Girls: International (Image via Amazon Primve Video)
Surf Girls: International (Image via Amazon Primve Video)

After its first season highlighted the surfing scene in Hawai’i, Reese Witherspoon-produced docuseries Surf Girls has returned with a global focus for its second installment. Amazon’s Prime Video launched Surf Girls: International on July 17, 2025, featuring a new cast of emerging female surfers competing on the world stage.

This season follows five athletes: Ewe Wong, Sophia Medina, Kika Veselko, Jessie Van Niekrek, and Sol Aguirre, as they take on the Challenger Series and work toward earning a place on the World Surf Tour.

Surf Girls season 2 premieres on Prime Video with a global cast and full episode release

New season features surfers from five countries

Kika Veselko on Surf Girls: International (Image via Instagram/@togethxr)
Kika Veselko on Surf Girls: International (Image via Instagram/@togethxr)

Unlike the original Surf Girls Hawai’i, which focused on local talent, the second season expands to include surfers from Brazil, Portugal, South Africa, Peru, and Hawai’i. Returning from season 1, native Hawaiian Ewe Wong is joined by four new athletes: Sophia Medina of Brazil, Kika Veselko of Portugal, Jessie Van Niekrek of South Africa, and Sol Aguirre of Peru.

According to Amazon’s official description,

“This season will feature the stories of both new and returning athletes who are forging a path for themselves in the world of female surfing.”

Each surfer brings a distinct background and objective, contributing to a broader look at women’s competitive surfing across continents.

Sophia Medina represents a generation of Brazilian surfers with a strong family connection to the sport. Kika Veselko continues her development as an athlete on the international circuit. Jessie Van Niekrek documents the support and sacrifices her family made for her surfing journey. Olympian Sol Aguirre focuses on her mental preparation as she advances in competition.

Produced by Hello Sunshine and TOGETHXR

The five-part docuseries is produced for Prime Video by Hello Sunshine and TOGETHXR. Executive producers include showrunner Leslie Garvin, Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, Tyler O’Neil, Jessica Robertson, Tina Tozzi, Brett Bouttier, Ryan Crosby, Jed Pearson IV, and Monica Medellin.

Sara Rea, head of unscripted content at Hello Sunshine, explained that they are continuing their partnership with Prime Video and TOGETHXR on Surf Girls: International, calling it an "exciting" step forward.

"Surf Girls was the beginning of something special — when we launched Season 1, we couldn’t have predicted just how much women’s sports would explode over the next three years,”" she added.

Jessica Robertson of TOGETHXR explained that the season expands the "storytelling" as it follows athletes who are pushing boundaries, breaking barriers, and redefining what it means to compete on the world stage.

All episodes were released at once on Prime Video as part of the platform’s summer 2025 content lineup.

Challenger Series highlights and athlete development

Throughout the season, the docuseries follows the five athletes as they compete in the World Surf League’s Challenger Series. Their performances in this circuit determine their chances of qualifying for the World Surf Tour. Alongside athletic competition, the show documents the personal development and training that shape their paths.

The series revisits Ewe Wong’s evolution from a breakout participant in season 1 to a returning competitor now facing international rivals. Sol Aguirre, fresh from her Olympic appearance, focuses on sharpening her mental approach. The remaining athletes navigate various stages of their careers, with the common goal of reaching elite levels in professional surfing.

Surf Girls: International is now available for streaming on Prime Video globally.

About the author
Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

Edited by Stephany Montero
