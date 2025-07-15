American Ninja Warrior season 17 episode 7 recap: Semifinals challenge veterans and rookies as the 10-obstacle course returns

The first night of the Semifinals in American Ninja Warrior season 17, which aired July 14, 2025, marks the return of the extended 10-obstacle course, last seen three years ago. Veterans and rookies competed on a longer, more physically demanding track where only the fastest times advanced to the National Finals.

Athletes were tasked with overcoming four additional obstacles beyond the standard six, including the return of the Invisible Ladder and Door Knob Arch.

With only 20 spots available, the pressure was evident throughout the night. Each competitor was judged by performance and speed as the American Ninja Warrior Semifinals officially began in Los Angeles.

Episode 7 overview of American Ninja Warrior season 17

The 10-obstacle semifinal course returns with extended challenges

The episode opened with the announcement that athletes would need to complete 10 obstacles instead of the usual six.

These included Quad Steps, Log Grip, Block Run, Spin Cycle, Battering Ram, and the 14.5-foot Warped Wall, followed by Salmon Ladder, Cannonball Alley, Door Knob Arch, and Invisible Ladder.

William Brown was the first to take the stage, returning after a decade-long absence. He cleared seven obstacles but fell on Cannonball Alley.

Others followed, including Joseph Rouse and Karen Potts, but neither made it past the third obstacle.

Several athletes, including Caitlyn Bergstrom-Wright and Enzo DeFerrari Wilson, pushed past earlier limits. Caitlyn cleared seven obstacles and became the first woman to attempt Cannonball Alley, while Enzo reached the final obstacle but fell on the Invisible Ladder.

Fifteen-year-old Grace Gordon and 19-year-old Cicilia Bogle were both eliminated earlier in the course of American Ninja Warrior.

Isaiah Thomas becomes the first finisher of the night

Isaiah Thomas, a 19-year-old coach from New York, completed the full course in 03:38.79, becoming the night’s first finisher.

Karsten Williams followed with a strong performance, despite an eye injury, but fell on Door Knob Arch.

Emma Pereyra and Tiana Webberley also ran but were both eliminated before reaching the final stretch. Isabella became the first woman to complete the extended 10-obstacle Semifinal course this season, finishing in 05:16.73.

Her husband, Sam Folsom, followed and completed the course in 04:30.18.

Additional completions came from David Bergstrom-Wright and Kaden Forsha, who clocked in at 04:21.55 and 04:05.85, respectively. Luke Dillon completed the course in 04:03.93.

Jessie Graff made her return but fell on Cannonball Alley. Despite not pressing the buzzer, she advanced based on time.

Fastest time of the night recorded by Nacssa Garemore

The fastest time of the night came from 17-year-old Nacssa Garemore, who completed the course in 02:52.60. This run increased his career total to 90 obstacles cleared and maintained his streak of not falling in two seasons.

Bray Weinacker, another young athlete, reached the ninth obstacle but qualified for the Finals based on his speed. Austin Baron, 18, finished the course at 05:01.99.

Daniel Gill, a 10-time veteran, completed the course in 04:40.83, bringing his total buzzers to 31.

The final run of the night came from Elijah Browning, who cleared nine obstacles and secured a Finals spot in American Ninja Warrior.

In total, 20 ninjas advanced: Nacssa Garemore, Isaiah Thomas, Luke Dillon, Kaden Forsha, David Bergstrom-Wright, Sam Folsom, Daniel Gil, Austin Baron, Isabella Wakeham, Elijah Browning, R.J. Roman, Enzo Wilson, Caleb Bergstrom, Kyle Soderman, Grant Kiningham, Bray Weinacker, Karsten Williams, Hunter Ogden, Jessie Graff, and Caitlyn Bergstrom-Wright.

Stream American Ninja Warrior season 17 anytime on Peacock.

