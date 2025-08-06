  • home icon
  "There is no better time than now" – Love Island UK winner Toni opens up about trusting the timing and joining as the first American in the show

By Stephany Montero
Modified Aug 06, 2025 16:19 GMT
Love Island UK season 12 winners Cach and Toni (Image via Instagram/@loveisland)
Toni made history as the first American contestant to win Love Island UK, joining the 2025 series on what she described as a spontaneous decision. Speaking after the finale during a post-villa conversation on the Love Island: Summer Final 2025 podcast, she shared what led her to leap.

“You know, it just came by chance. But I thought there was no better time than now. And why not be the first American ever? Do something different,” she said.

Toni cited that her approach led to a winning result, proving that taking the opportunity at the right time aligned with her instincts and ultimately worked in her favor.

Toni explains why joining Love Island UK felt like the right move

Adjusting to the villa experience

Toni acknowledged the cultural shift when entering the villa, especially as an outsider to the UK dating scene. She admitted that the transition was not easy at first.

“In the beginning, it was hard. I won’t even lie to you. I felt very different from everyone and like kind of like an outcast,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Toni shared that feeling like an outcast early on ultimately helped her form connections in the Love Island UK villa. Though unfamiliar with much of the Love Island franchise, Toni explained that having "no expectations" allowed her to fully embrace the experience her way.

“There was nothing I thought that would happen or wouldn’t happen. I could just do it my way, and it worked out,” she added.

The turning point with Cach during Casa Amor

Toni and Cach first met during Casa Amor, where he recalled an unexpected moment that shifted his focus. He shared that Toni was the one who had approached him, and during their conversation, he had sensed what he described as an "energy in the air". After that, Cach committed to pursuing Toni, noting:

“I just made up my mind and I just stuck with Toni, I think throughout most of Casa, and then she ended up bringing me back.”
From Toni’s side, the feelings were mutual but not immediate. She was initially exploring other connections, including one with Harrison, which later became a source of conflict. Still, the support she received from the Love Island UK villa after returning from her date with Harrison became a pivotal moment for her.

Resolving conflict and moving forward

Toni faced difficult decisions involving her connection with Harrison and the information she was not aware of until much later. Reflecting on the situation, she explained that it was hard for her and that she "needed to go back one last time" to confirm he was not the right person for her. She also noted:

“Obviously I was missing a big piece of information that everyone else knew.”

Cach revealed that although he was informed, he chose not to interfere. Toni added:

“But that’s how it works in the villa. Everyone knows things except for who should know that one thing.”

Now outside the Love Island UK villa, Toni and Cach are exclusive and making plans for the future. When asked about relocating to the UK, Toni said there was no reason she would not, adding that relocation was something people had "questioned" from the start.

As for the prize money, she mentioned having "some student loans to pay off" but also shared that she might use it for both responsibilities and small rewards, like getting Shakira "that Mazda she wants."

The finale episode of Love Island UK is available to stream on ITVX.

