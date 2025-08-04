"It's only you" – Love Island UK star Dejon reaffirms relationship with Meg following Yasmin tension

After a tense confrontation and emotional discussions from the previous episodes of Love Island UK, Dejon and Meg decided to settle their earlier conflict. During a conversation on the Terrace, Dejon confirmed his commitment despite recent drama involving Yasmin.

"I just want you to know that it's only you. I just want to just reassure you and so you can hear it again and again and again," he said.

The reassurance followed their unresolved argument on a final date that shifted from calm to confrontation. While both expressed frustration and miscommunication, the conversation ended with mutual understanding.

Dejon clarifies loyalty to Meg after Yasmin-related tension on Love Island UK

Conflict during the final date

Dejon and Meg’s last Love Island UK date began on a positive note but quickly turned tense as a disagreement unfolded. Both attempted to express their perspectives but left the date without resolution.

Later, Meg explained during their conversation on the Terrace that she did not want to "argue" with Dejon, and emphasized her intention to avoid further conflict. She highlighted how the events of the previous night affected her, noting:

"I just want to say to you, it's not about the game. Like, it wasn't about the game."

Meg also emphasized that past issues contributed to the emotional weight of their disagreement.

"Obviously, there's so much more to it that was previous to the whole Yas situation and it's like it's a hurtful thing to me," she stated.

Her comments pointed to lingering concerns rooted in their earlier experiences in the Love Island UK villa, particularly around communication and trust.

Dejon responds to Meg’s concerns

Responding to Meg’s remarks, Dejon acknowledged the emotional impact of his earlier actions. He explained that putting Yasmin’s name on the board was never meant to hurt Meg’s feelings and emphasized that causing her pain was the very "last thing" he ever wanted to do. He reinforced his intention not to cause pain and affirmed his feelings by stating:

"I never want to hurt your feelings. I love you."

Dejon attempted to clarify his reasoning behind mentioning Yasmin.

"Me saying Yas's name and how strong we are, I honestly thought that wouldn't affect us," he said.

He explained a disconnect between his intentions and Meg’s perception of the situation, leading to their current need for reassurance and resolution. As their conversation progressed, Meg reflected on how Yasmin had consistently been a source of tension in their relationship, saying it was "like a big trigger."

The Love Island UK couple's exchange concluded with a kiss, signaling that the pair had moved past the earlier dispute, closing the conversation with mutual expressions of love.

Concerns from Yasmin and Shakira about Meg’s situation

While Dejon and Meg addressed their conflict privately on the Terrace, Yasmin and Shakira discussed Meg’s emotional state and the challenges she had faced throughout the relationship. Yasmin expressed empathy, stating:

"I genuinely feel so bad for her. I just really feel for her cuz I really I don't think De's hearing her out."

She reflected on Meg’s consistent loyalty to Dejon, explaining that Meg stood by him through every argument and disagreement, always being the one to "back him." Shakira also pointed out the timing of Meg’s emotional vulnerability. Yasmin agreed, emphasizing the emotional toll by repeating:

"Yeah. And her best friend just went home."

Love Island UK season 12 is available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX.

