"It was really interesting" – Love Island UK’s Boris reflects on his journey from Casa Amor and forming real bonds in the villa

Speaking in an August 1 Love Island UK interview following his departure, Boris Vidovic looked back on his time in the villa and the events that shaped his experience. The Islander reflected on his mindset upon joining the show during Casa Amor, saying:“Entering as a Casa boy, I would say it was really interesting. First thought in my mind was like just make good impression on the ladies.&quot;The Love Island UK star's journey included forming connections with Billykiss Azeez and Emma Munro, and eventually being dumped in episode 38 following a public vote.Boris recounts key connections and challenges inside the Love Island UK villaForming a connection with Billykiss Azeez View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoris joined the show during Casa Amor, where he first built a connection with Billykiss. Their conversations quickly progressed, leading to a mutual decision to recouple and return to the main villa together.“Thing with Billy happened really spontaneous. I think second day of casa we just spontaneously sit and start talking, and I was like, 'hm this girl is really interesting',” he recalled during the interview.According to Boris, their bond had momentum early on. He described a &quot;sparkle&quot; that developed mutually between them, noting that the connection felt reciprocal. However, once inside the main villa, his attention shifted as new dynamics unfolded, leading to a change in the course of their relationship.Building a bond with Emma Munro View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter re-entering the Love Island UK main villa, Boris expressed interest in getting to know Emma Munro, another bombshell introduced during the same period.“After a day or two when I entered the main villa, I started talking as well with Emma. She seems like a really cool, cute uh shorty. I wanted to explore connection with her as well,” he explained.Their growing connection led to time spent in the hideaway, where they had the opportunity to talk privately. Boris described the night as “nice,” mentioning they enjoyed relaxed conversations, some cuddling, and a few kisses, while having a bit of privacy. After leaving the show, Boris said he and Emma remained on good terms.“Me and Emma are in good relationship right now... but for sure we're going to stay in touch and who knows maybe I'm going to move to Norwich,” he added.Departure from the Love Island UK villa and lasting connectionsBoris was eliminated in the July 30 episode, following the results of a public vote, announced by host Maya Jama. He acknowledged the outcome, explaining that when the public voted for them for having &quot;less emotional depth,&quot; he accepted it since he had been exploring connections during his time in the villa.He also admitted to being caught off guard by the result. “I was surprised that I was uh voted as a least favorite guy in the villa. I was, I think, likable from the other islanders... Probably some of my actions, what I did with Billykiss and Emma, people just didn't like. And yeah, here we are dumped,” he explained.Despite the early exit, Boris emphasized the strong friendships he formed in the villa, especially with fellow Casa Amor arrivals, calling the Casa boys his &quot;best friends.&quot;“I would be really happy if some of my close friends in the villa win. So that would be Cach, Ty, or Jamie,” he added.Season 12 of Love Island UK is available for streaming on ITV2 and ITVX.