In a newly released clip from Love Island UK, Meg initiated a tense conversation with Yasmin after noticing her unexpected response during a recent challenge. The moment sparked speculation within the villa and led Meg to confront Yasmin directly.

Ad

"Is there anything there with D that I need to know about or whether you still feel like there is a sexual connection in the villa? Like, I would obviously want you to let me know," Meg said, seeking clarity on whether Yasmin’s past with Dejon was fully behind them.

The conversation was followed by a separate exchange between Meg and Dejon, where the issue escalated.

Ad

Trending

Meg questions Yasmin and Dejon over unresolved romantic tension on Love Island UK

Meg asks Yasmin for clarification

Meg opened the conversation with Yasmin by referring to the Love Island UK challenge response that triggered her concern. She mentioned hearing that Yasmin had answered a question incorrectly and wrote down Dejon's name on the board during the challenge.

Ad

She questioned the decision, saying:

"So then for you to write him on the board, it was like what's this about? Like am I missing something? Is this still ongoing?"

Ad

Yasmin acknowledged her previous connection with Dejon and explained that she never intended to keep it from anyone. She recalled Jamie being surprised that she and Dejon ever got to know each other "romantically."

In response, she clarified that she had never tried to hide it, adding that they shared some form of friendship. Although they weren’t especially close, she described their current dynamic as amicable and civil.

Meg expressed further confusion, pointing to moments in the Love Island UK villa that didn’t align with how their relationship had been described. She brought up the "threesome thing" and instances of snogging during challenges as examples of ongoing flirtation.

Ad

Yasmin admitted and clarified:

"I did have a strong connection with D and we did have like a lot of flirty chats... There's no like feelings there... but D was the one I had that romantic spark with."

Meg confronts Dejon about mixed signals

Ad

After speaking with Yasmin, Meg turned to Dejon to address how the situation had impacted her. She began by bringing up the challenge once more, pointing out that Yasmin had written his "name on the board" when asked which boy she would couple up with if Jamie weren’t present. She followed up with a list of past incidents, saying:

"The whole threesome thing happened... then it was like you said that she was the most second attractive after me or something like that and you snugged her in a challenge. Your heart raced most for her in the heart race challenge and then she froze digs at us in the Superman challenge."

Ad

She explained her frustration, saying that during her conversation with Yasmin, the latter admitted that she and Dejon had shared flirty conversations and a stronger "sexual connection" than anyone else in the Love Island UK villa.

Ad

Dejon pushed back, claiming Meg was "coming at" him. She replied that she had been trying to support him consistently and be present for him. The exchange became more strained as Meg expressed the emotional toll the situation had taken, referencing how badly she had felt over the "past couple of weeks." Dejon replied:

"Because I put you guys' name on the board. That doesn't mean I want to recouple."

Ad

Stream Love Island UK exclusively on ITV2 and ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More