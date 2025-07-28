  • home icon
  "You're so selfish" — Love Island UK star Helena confronts Harry as they finalize their breakup

"You're so selfish" — Love Island UK star Helena confronts Harry as they finalize their breakup

By Stephany Montero
Published Jul 28, 2025 04:46 GMT
Love Island UK star Helena (Image via Instagram/@helenaforddd)
Love Island UK star Helena (Image via Instagram/@helenaforddd)

The latest episode of Love Island UK was released on July 27, 2025, and saw Helena and Harry's final conversation before they ended their relationship. Their conversation inside the villa began as a calm discussion, but soon, they had a confrontation, highlighting the emotional distance and miscommunication between them.

As she addressed her frustrations directly, Helena told Harry that he had "literally broken [my] heart."

"I just feel like you've got no remorse for anything. Like you're so selfish. You've literally broken my heart, Harry," the cast member added.

Their breakup closed the chapter on a Love Island UK connection that faced multiple challenges, including Harry’s involvement with another contestant, Shakira.

Helena and Harry’s Love Island UK journey ends with an emotional breakup

youtube-cover
In their final discussion, Helena asked Harry if he had unresolved feelings for Shakira throughout their time together. She wondered if he had felt that way about her "the whole time," to which Harry said that he "just buried it all."

"Like, I just didn’t address any of my feelings and we were flying. So, why would I?" he added.

Helena also asked Harry why he described their connection as "friendly." He replied that while they had flirted, it was never serious, adding that he had tried to be "more serious," but it hadn’t worked. Helena responded to it by saying that she had "been right this whole time" when she thought that he never liked her.

Harry quickly responded that he did like her. Still, the inconsistency in how he described their relationship led Helena to express doubt about his sincerity.

Shakira responds to Harry’s behavior and reiterates her stance

In a separate conversation on Love Island UK, Shakira shared her thoughts about Harry with Toni and Yasmin. She said that "nothing has changed" since she ended things with her co-star.

Yasmin agreed with Shakira’s assessment and described him as still being the "same Harry." Despite acknowledging lingering feelings, Shakira made her position clear, stating that while she felt "strongly towards him," she was aware that she deserved better."

"There's too much damage being done. Like for that to ever be a feasible idea," the reality star noted.
She explained that while the emotional connection might still exist, reconciliation with Harry was not something she intended to pursue.

Helena ends the connection and rejects friendship

Helena made it clear during the conversation that she did not want any "association" with Harry. She emphasized that she would not be his friend inside or outside the villa, stressing her decision with a "promise."

She continued by stating that he didn't "possess any morals or values" that she looked for when she considered becoming friends with people. Helena added that her friends didn't treat her like Harry did.

Helena told Harry that she didn’t believe he had shown her any "respect" during their time in the Love Island UK villa. She added that he had "ruined everything" for her and that she would have done anything for him. She also reflected on how much she had invested emotionally that she felt "so stupid" because Harry didn't feel the same way she felt about him the "whole time."

"I feel like I thought I had something genuine in here and I just obviously wasn’t. Like I just feel so stupid because you haven’t felt clearly the same way that I felt about you this whole time," Helena said.

Before parting, Helena reflected that some things in life just "aren’t meant to last," to which Harry responded that "nothing" is for him. Helena then told him he would make "someone very happy" one day.

Stay tuned for new episodes of Love Island UK on ITV2 and ITVX.

Edited by Madhur Dave
