"Brush past this" - Love Island UK star Dejon opens up to the boys over miscommunication with Megan

After returning from a group outing on Love Island UK, where the boys prepared romantic gestures and gifts, Dejon used the moment of downtime to address an unresolved situation with Megan.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the baby challenge and a misunderstanding tied to his previous conversation with Yasmin, Dejon explained the tension he encountered. He told the boys:

"I just want to brush past this. So hopefully Meg and me can just resolve it."

The discussion aimed to clarify what he felt was a breakdown in communication rather than an intentional conflict.

Dejon opens up about Love Island UK villa tension with Meg and Yasmin

Miscommunication with Megan after the challenge

While the boys gathered after their outing, Harry initiated the conversation by checking on Dejon’s thoughts following the recent Love Island UK challenge.

Dejon explained the shift in atmosphere between him and Megan:

“I left the challenge like really happy that we got that number one spot and then walked over to her. I could see in her eyes that there was something wrong with her.”

He said he immediately asked her what was going on and brought up a previous conversation he had with Yasmin when he was still open to exploring connections.

During the fire pit conversation, Dejon recalled telling Megan that Yasmin had expressed interest in him and that he had responded by affirming Megan as his first choice. He added:

“After that conversation, I told Meg straight away what my conversation was with Yas.”

The issue arose when Megan claimed that such a conversation had not happened, which left Dejon frustrated and confused about her reaction.

Dejon's perspective on the game's impact

The situation intensified during a couple's quiz where contestants had to predict their partner’s answers. Dejon expressed that he assumed Megan would respond with Yasmin’s name, given the prior context.

He told the Love Island UK boys that in his mind, he expected Megan to "put Yas 100%." He further shared that seeing her reaction was unexpected, considering the nature of the game, saying:

“Understand seeing Yas’s name on the board isn’t nice, but for the fact of the matter of it was a game, that’s where it’s like I don’t see where that’s coming from.”

Cach weighed in, suggesting that regardless of who Dejon might have named during the challenge, Megan might have taken issue.

“I feel like whatever girl you picked in that scenario, Meg might have had a little chip on her shoulder,” he said.

Jamie also added context by explaining that Yasmin may have misinterpreted the game’s prompt, thinking it asked who she would recouple with, which led her to write Dejon on her board.

Desire to move forward

Despite the confusion, Dejon emphasized his desire to resolve the situation without escalating it into a bigger issue. He told the group that it felt like an "argument" instead of a conversation.

He added that disagreements are part of any relationship but underscored the importance of clear communication.

“In a relationship, you’re always going to have good and bad times. There’s never going to be a smooth sailing, but I feel like we should always be able to have a conversation.”

Dejon concluded the discussion with the hope of reconciliation, reiterating his intent to move forward:

"So yeah, when I get back to the villa, like you said, it's a small thing."

The boys ended the conversation with a group toast, then prepared to return to the Love Island UK villa and continue their evening plans.

Season 12 of Love Island UK is available to stream on ITV2 and ITVX.

