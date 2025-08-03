  • home icon
  "I've loved every minute of it" - Love Island UK star Conor shares final words alongside Megan after public sends them home

"I've loved every minute of it" - Love Island UK star Conor shares final words alongside Megan after public sends them home

By Stephany Montero
Modified Aug 03, 2025 07:20 GMT
Conor and Megan from Love Island UK season 12 (Image via Instagram/@loveisland)
Conor and Megan from Love Island UK season 12 (Image via Instagram/@loveisland)

As the final approaches, Love Island UK saw another emotional departure when Megan Moore and Conor Phillips were sent home following a public vote. In the August 2 episode, Conor said while talking to the boys:

"My time has come to an end. I've loved every minute of it."

The couple's exit came as a surprise, especially after Megan’s recent return to the Love Island UK villa had given their relationship a second chance. Despite having only a few days left in the series, their time was cut short after the public voted them the least compatible.

Megan and Conor leave Love Island UK after the public's vote ends their journey

Twist during the final dates

While the remaining Islanders were enjoying their final dates, the atmosphere shifted due to an unexpected announcement. A text read aloud by Toni revealed the public’s decision:

"Islanders. The public have been voting for the most compatible couple. The couple with the fewest votes and therefore dumped from the island tonight is…Megan and Conor."

The decision was made during a pivotal moment, with the fellow contestants still immersed in their final romantic experiences. Megan and Conor’s removal marked a sudden end to their journey. Megan acknowledged the second opportunity she was given:

"I've had an absolute ball coming back, did everything I wanted to do, came back for what I wanted and got what I wanted."

Conor also addressed the remaining Islanders before leaving the Love Island UK villa. He explained that his goal from the beginning was to find "someone," and along the way, he built lasting friendships.

Reflections on their time in the Love Island UK villa

Both Conor and Megan shared their reflections on their experience. Conor described the evolution of his journey:

"Probably had one of the craziest journeys out of everyone in there. Was in couple after couple after couple, but I think each time nothing really compared to the connection I had of Megan."

He mentioned how the show allowed him to explore multiple connections before finding consistency in his pairing with Megan. Meanwhile, Megan reflected on her return and what it meant for her:

"You go in there to find love, but you learn a lot about yourself in there at the same time. First time I came out, I was alone. I came back, got what I wanted, so I can't complain."

Both shared optimism about what lies ahead beyond the show. Megan expressed anticipation for spending time with Conor after the villa, saying she's "excited to do all the fun stuff" with him outside.

Return of ex-Islanders triggered earlier tension

Before the public vote, several ex-contestants returned to the Love Island UK villa and reportedly influenced the atmosphere with their reactions to unseen footage. As reported by The Sun, previous Islanders like Emma Munro, Billykiss Azeez, and the pair Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood were included in this return.

These former contestants were said to have voted out a couple after viewing clips that raised concerns over the strength of certain relationships. A source shared with The Sun on August 3, 2025:

“Ex-Islanders have become privy to action they weren’t fully aware of, and it left them more than questioning the integrity of this connection.”

Although the show did not directly confirm whether this played into Megan and Conor’s exit, the series of events contributed to a tense environment in the villa.

Catch season 12 of Love Island UK on ITV2 and ITVX.

Edited by DEEPALI
