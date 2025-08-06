"I went after what I wanted"- Love Island UK runner-up Harry opens up about his decision to follow his feelings for Shakira

After finishing second on Love Island UK season 12, Harry talked about his controversial choice to connect with Shakira instead of Helena. In a post-show interview on Love Island: The Morning After, he said,&quot;I think obviously I hurt her [Helena's] feelings, and I didn't handle things the right way. But at the end of the day, I went after what I wanted, and I'm not in the business of hurting people's feelings... that's not what I was trying to do.&quot;According to Harry, his decision was based on what felt right, while he knew it would risk backlash and change the course of his original pairing in the Love Island UK villa.Harry explains why he chose to follow his connection with Shakira over Helena on Love Island UKShakira and Harry’s bond developed naturally View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite being original cast members, Harry and Shakira only got together during the final week of the series. This late twist surprised many viewers, but the pair highlighted the strength of their bond during their time together. In the post-show interview, Shakira said,&quot;When we had a solid week together... we must have just spoke for hours and hours and hours and hours on end... I felt like I'd known him for years.&quot;Harry also acknowledged how quickly things progressed between them, stating:&quot;It was crazy, though, that thing, how we knew so much about each other. I think that surprised a lot of people.&quot;According to him, the connection felt different compared to his previous experiences on the show.Addressing his past with HelenaLove Island @LoveIslandLINKGood to know Harry isn’t suffering from pie PTSD 🫢 #LoveIsland Love Island: The Morning After is available on YouTube, ITVX or tap here to listen 🎧: https://t.co/2yIBbjKZqQHarry’s past connection with Helena played an important role in his Love Island experience. He realized that he could have handled the situation better, especially when it came to dealing with his changing feelings. When asked how he looked back on that relationship, he said,&quot;I feel great about it. I think obviously I hurt her feelings and I didn't handle things the right way.&quot;He further clarified that his intentions were not to cause pain but to pursue something he genuinely felt was worth exploring.&quot;I was really trying to move things forward, like what would I do to make it more serious, essentially,&quot; he explained.Meanwhile, before Helena left the villa, the two agreed they could remain friends; something Harry described as &quot;a great thing&quot; for him.Taking their connection beyond the Love Island UK villaLove Island @LoveIslandLINKFrom 'no good' to so good, Shakira and Harry finish their Love Island experience as your runners-up! 👏#LoveIslandNow, outside the villa, the couple is considering what’s next. Harry noted that he had come into the show feeling ready for a relationship, something he hadn’t actually expected.&quot;I never wanted to get into a relationship when I did with Emma [his ex-girlfriend]. I think meeting you, I feel ready,&quot; he said to Shakira during the interview.Shakira then added that they are currently taking things slow. On the other hand, Harry joked about house hunting and mentioned he's already searching on the real estate website Rightmove, pointing out &quot;barn conversions in Burnley&quot; as a playful reference to Shakira’s hometown.They also discussed plans to rewatch clips of their time together in the Love Island UK villa. Harry especially mentioned wanting to revisit the moments when he &quot;tried to kiss her.&quot; Their future remains uncertain, but both appear committed to continuing what they started, as Shakira said,&quot;It's been magic. And if this is the start, then I'm looking forward to what we've got to come.&quot;The season 12 finale of Love Island UK is available to stream on ITVX and ITV2.