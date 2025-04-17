"He has some nerve": Summer House's Ciara Miller shares honest take after Jesse tells her not to touch him

In Summer House season 9, episode 10, titled "Flirting with Disaster," which aired on April 16, 2025, Ciara Miller addressed her frustration after an unexpected interaction with Jesse Solomon. During a conversation with Amanda Batula and Paige DeSorbo, Ciara recalled a moment where Jesse told her not to "touch" him.

Ad

This unexpected response came after a playful interaction, and Ciara expressed her surprise and frustration in her confessional, stating,

"This motherf**er has some nerve to tell me not to touch him. He has some nerve."

Tension builds between Ciara and Jesse after an unexpected moment on Summer House

Jesse reacts to Ciara during a group event

Ad

Trending

Ad

The scenario started during a dinner night at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, where the group had volunteered to feed cancer patients. Jesse, who had also had his own cancer experience, was in a contemplative state. After dinner, the group, including Jesse, Ciara, and Carl, playfully interacted. Ciara leaned on Jesse at some point, leading him to snap,

"Ciara, enough with the touching."

Ciara, taken aback by Jesse’s sudden reaction, responded with disbelief. Jesse explained his behavior, attributing it to an earlier reprimand he had received. He stated,

Ad

"Yeah. Well, I'm the one that got yelled at."

Despite this explanation, Ciara was visibly shocked by Jesse’s response, which led her to feel uncomfortable and confused about their friendship.

Ciara recounts the moment with Paige and Amanda

Later in the episode of Summer House, Ciara recounted the incident to Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula during a dinner on the rooftop. She explained how she had playfully brushed Jesse's arm, anticipating a light-hearted response, and was abruptly shut down instead. She explained to her friends,

Ad

"I'm cracking a joke with Jesse. I'm like, ha, ha, ha, ha, touch arm. He goes, 'Don't touch me.'"

Ad

Amanda reacted with disbelief, asking if Ciara had been yelled at. Ciara responded, explaining that Jesse’s reaction had been uncalled for in her view, stating she had apologized but was still shocked, questioning if he was "serious." Paige added he perspective on the situation, noting that Jesse had previously been more flirtatious, particularly at a recent party. She said,

"He is the one that was at our party being like, oh, if I wasn't late last year, who knows?"

Ad

Ciara agreed, noting that Jesse’s behavior had been inconsistent with the way he was acting now. She clarified,

"It would be different if I was making out with him."

She underscored the contrast between how Jesse had behaved earlier in the summer and his sudden defensiveness. The Summer House star was puzzled by the inconsistency, which only deepened her frustration.

Ciara distances herself from Jesse after the exchange

Ad

Ad

Following the interaction, Ciara made it clear that she no longer wanted to engage with Jesse in the same manner. She told Paige and Amanda,

"Honestly, I'm like, Jesse, don't even come around. Don't come in my room. Don't come around me, OK?"

Ciara explained that if Jesse continued with such behavior, she would not engage with him and would reciprocate his distance. The Summer House star concluded,

Ad

"So if you really want to play that game, your feelings will be hurt at the end of the day. Like, I won't even look at you."

New episodes of Summer House air Wednesdays at 9 PM ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More