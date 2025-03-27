Summer House season 9 midseason trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The Summer House midseason season 9 trailer, released on March 26, 2025, has emphasized the drama between the cast, promising dramatic scenes in the oncoming episodes. The trailer presents several personal and relationship issues, such as cheating allegations, relationship problems, and housemate tensions.

Ad

The three takeaways from the trailer are the breakdown of Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's relationship, the growing drama between Jesse Solomon and Lexi Wood, and Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's awkward moments with Carl's new relationship.

Key moments to watch out for in Summer House season 9

Paige and Craig's relationship comes to an end

Ad

Trending

One of the most highly awaited storylines in the latter half of Summer House season 9 is Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's breakup. Throughout the season, cracks have been visible in their three-year relationship, which appear to culminate in the midseason trailer. Paige is seen having an emotional talk with Ciara Miller, during which she opens up about her fears regarding the breakup.

"I'm just nervous Craig's gonna be like, 'You're such a f--king bitch,'" Paige admits.

Ad

Afterward, Paige addresses the breakup with Lindsay Hubbard and Amanda Batula, saying Craig had complained about the timing of their breakup, wishing it were after Paige got to see the ring he intended to use in proposing to her.

The dialogue included in the trailer highlights the seriousness of their breakup and the mistrust that precipitated it, with Paige commenting on her uncertainty regarding Craig's honesty, saying,

"In my head, I was like, 'This is why we're breaking up because I don't know if you're lying right now.'"

Ad

Jesse and Lexi's troubled relationship

Ad

Another primary plot involves Jesse Solomon and Lexi Wood's tumultuous relationship, which is turned around after Jesse is said to have acted inappropriately. At a group kickball game, Lexi discovers that Jesse "got his toe sucked," and a fight erupts between the two. In a heated discussion, Lexi calls out Jesse, stating,

"You were making it seem like I'm some crazy, jealous girl when, like, you let a random girl suck your toe."

Ad

The Summer House trailer also shows Jesse expressing his feelings of jealousy when Lexi flirts with West Wilson at a club.

"He's getting mad at me about flirting with you in the club," Lexi confides to West.

This back-and-forth reveals the growing tensions in their relationship, with both parties dealing with jealousy and trust issues.

Carl and Lindsay's tension over Carl’s new romance

Ad

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's interactions also remain a focal point of the season’s drama. After Carl introduces his new girlfriend, Lil, at a party, Lindsay confronts him about their romantic timeline. Lindsay, who was not in the Hamptons when the event took place, challenges Carl, saying,

"You guys have been messaging since last summer." Carl defends himself, stating, "This is crazy right now. This literally is nine months later."

Ad

Their exchange brings to the forefront the unresolved conflicts of their previous involvement, with Lindsay calling Carl a "terrible judge of f--king character." The tension between Carl and Lindsay only builds throughout the trailer, as Lindsay questions Carl's judgment and his romantic choices.

The Summer House midseason trailer also teases the other cast members' struggles, including Lindsay Hubbard's pregnancy anxiety. At a doctor's appointment, Lindsay expresses her fears, stating,

"I'm terrified of this labor."

Ad

The doctor reassures her, though Lindsay’s fears remain evident, further complicating the interpersonal dynamics of the group.

Catch new episodes of Summer House on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 PM ET, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback