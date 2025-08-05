Is there a new episode of See No Evil this week (August 5, 2025)? Explained

The next episode of See No Evil will air on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET on Investigation Discovery. Titled The Kansas Pawnshop, the tenth episode of season 14, chronicles a 2021 murder in Blanchard, Oklahoma.

The new episode of See No Evil features the murder of Michael "Andy" McGuffee, with the evidence video found in a pawnshop in Kansas, prominently displayed as a title card, for its role in identifying McGuffee's half-sister and nephew as his killers.

The See No Evil episode will attempt to demonstrate how the investigators focused on the evidence provided by cameras in the pawnshop while tracking the two killers who fled across state lines.

See No Evil is a true crime documentary series that showcases the role of surveillance cameras in solving actual crimes. Through a combination of first-hand accounts from victims, witnesses, and law enforcement, dramatic reenactments, and actual surveillance footage. The series demonstrates how everyday security footage can serve as legitimate evidence that leads to the arrest and conviction of criminals.

What case does the new episode (season 14, episode 10) of See No Evil cover?

Police arrived and found McGuffee dead in what appeared to be a partially burned house (Image via Unsplash)

This See No Evil episode focuses on the murder of Michael "Andy" McGuffee in October 2021, a 56-year-old from Blanchard, Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the case began when McGuffee failed to show up for work on October 15, 2021. McGuffee's wife had a family member check on him.

The family member went to the house and reported to the police that there were signs of a fire. Police arrived and found McGuffee dead in what appeared to be a partially burned house. McGuffee exhibited injuries from a violent homicide, as per Oklahoma's News 4.

Eventually, law enforcement was able to identify the suspects as McGuffee's half-sister, Debbie Senft, who was 47 at the time, and her son, Zachary Mussett, who was 26. Senft and Mussett were moving from Texas to Oregon when they stopped in Blanchard. Oklahoma's News 4 reported authorities claimed that Senft and Mussett murdered McGuffee, attempted to incinerate the crime scene by setting the house on fire, and fled the state in McGuffee's vehicle.

Senft and Mussett sold stolen goods of McGuffee at a pawn shop in Kansas (Image via Unsplash)

The evidence showed that they had sold stolen items of McGuffee at a pawn shop in Kansas, which turned out to be vital for tracking their movements in the aftermath of their crime. The pawn shop’s recorded video footage and that of surrounding areas developed, for law enforcement, a timeline of the events, ultimately contributing to their eventual arrest in Wyoming, as reported by OKCFOX.

In March 2023, a jury in McClain County, Oklahoma, found Senft and Mussett guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree arson. They were each sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder, along with 35 additional years for the arson charge.

According to the description of season 14, episode 10 of See No Evil, the upcoming episode will show how ordinary recorded video footage from a pawn shop in Kansas would ultimately be seen as pivotal in the resolution of the case. The episode will also focus on how technology and video surveillance became critical in tracking and locating suspects across state lines and supporting the eventual prosecution's case.

Season 14 episode 10 of See No Evil can be streamed on Investigation Discovery on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET.

