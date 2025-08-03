7 horror movies to watch if you loved 'Together'

Millie (Alison Brie) and Tim (Dave Franco) get stuck in a supernatural predicament in Together (2025), when a mysterious encounter in a cave fuses them in painful, horrific ways. Their already volatile relationship is tested as the entity comes for their lives, and inevitably, their flesh. Will they get out of this alive?

Ad

Directed by Michael Shanks, this body horror premiered in theaters on July 30, 2025, to rave critic reviews. The movie is a grotesque but surprisingly funny exploration of romance, co-dependence, and being human amidst being devoured by a gnarly external entity. The memorable performance of the leads is punctuated by their real-life relationship, inducing a curiosity about their relationship on-screen.

Other movies like Midsommar and Color Out of Space also explore body horror in the context of complicated relationships like Together.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Midsommar, Color Out of Space, and other horror movies for fans of Together (2025)

1) Midsommar (2019)

Pugh in Midsommar (Image via Prime Video)

Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) try to escape the horrors of their reality and the strain of their relationship by taking a trip to their friend's rural Swedish town for a midsummer festival. But in a frying-pan-to-fire situation, they experience horrors like never before as they come face-to-face with a pagan cult.

Ad

A couple burdened by the constraints of their relationship? Check. A seemingly idyllic countryside becoming an absolute nightmare? Check. Horror that is driven by the complexities of the human mind? Check. Together fans will experience the same feeling of something trying to get under their skin in this Ari Aster directorial. The A24 movie is a visceral exploration of grief, trauma, and letting go.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Color Out of Space (2019)

Ad

The movie is a technicolor fever dream (Image via Prime Video)

In this science-fiction-infused Richard Stanley horror, a family's countryside life turns upside down when a mysterious meteoroid contaminates their water and makes them unrecognizable versions of themselves. Primal, raw emotions float to the surface as their family dynamics are tested.

Ad

Both Together and Color Out of Space lie in the intersection of human nature and horror brought upon by an external, mysterious force. While the movie isn't categorically gory, it explores an emotionally charged body horror sequence that will leave fans gasping in shock. Based on the short story by H.P. Lovecraft, it is a visually unsettling tale of something beyond human comprehension.

Where to watch: Tubi/Prime Video

3) Phantom Thread (2017)

Ad

The main duo in Phantom Thread (Image via Netflix)

In the height of the 1950s British fashion, popular dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock has no dearth of fame, money, or the occasional lover. But when Alma, a headstrong and mysterious woman, enters his life and consumes his existence, things change irrevocably. Their tumultuous relationship underscores this Oscar-nominated Paul Thomas Anderson movie.

Ad

Fans who enjoyed the peek into Tim and Millie's relationship in Together will be intrigued by this romance drama, with something eerie bubbling under the surface. This is not a typical horror movie, but the psychological dance between Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps, combined with the eventual jaw-dropping reveal, will leave fans feeling the same uncomfortable dread the genre offers.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Bug (2006)

Bugs are a metaphor for Peter's paranoia (Image via Prime Video)

Trauma-ridden motel owner Agnes (Ashley Judd) and paranoid war veteran Peter (Michael Shannon) are inexplicably drawn to each other in middle-of-nowhere Oklahoma. What starts as a romantic flame soon dissolves into mental instability when Peter is convinced he has tiny bugs crawling under his skin.

Ad

Directed by William Friedkin, the movie is a meditation on mental health and hysteria, told through a grotesque premise that makes fans' skin crawl. Together and Bug share the base premise of two people in a desperately connected relationship. But while the former uses the main leads as the vehicle for body gore, the latter uses bugs as a metaphor for the human condition.

Where to watch: Starz/ Hulu/ Prime Video

Ad

5) The Substance (2024)

Moore in The Substance (Image via Amazon)

Elizabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) is a former A-list actress whose dimming spotlight pushes her towards a mysterious serum that promises youth and beauty. But things immediately go south, as its physical and psychological effects turn out to be far more sinister than she expects.

Ad

Directed by Coralie Fargeat, the movie explores the raw and uncensored need for human beings to feel eternal and undisputed, through the lens of body horror. While the movie is not outwardly horrifying like Together, it evokes the same themes: a mysterious external substance that changes lives, interpersonal relationships, and human existence.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

Jessie and Jesse in the movie (Image via Netflix)

A young woman (Jessie Buckley) contemplates ending things with her boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) while on a road trip to his parents' house. But when they arrive at the farmhouse, mysterious stories about pig-eating maggots and scratches on a basement door put her in an eerie and uncomfortable headspace.

Ad

Written and directed by Charlie Kaufman, the movie is a psychological thriller with horror undertones, because fans are left with questions. Who are these characters? What is happening at the farmhouse? And who is the mysterious janitor the movie keeps cutting to? Together and I'm Thinking of Ending Things grapple with co-existence, where the horror was about being human all along.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Fly (1986)

The teleportation device in Fly (Image via Amazon)

A mad scientist named Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) invites journalist Veronica Quaife (Geena Davis) into his science lair, where his coveted creation, a teleportation device, lies. The duo soon pursues a romantic relationship, which is interrupted by Seth's successful teleportation. The glitch? A fly enters the device with him, mutating him into a human-fly entity.

Ad

The raw madness Goldblum exhibits in this grotesque body horror makes it a must-watch for Together fans. The movie won an Oscar for Best Makeup because of its ability to create a hyper-realistic, almost nauseating look for Goldblum in an era where post-production visual effects weren't the norm. Moreover, both horror movies explore relationships in a horrific atmosphere.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Fans of Together can also watch Raw (2016) and Speak No Evil (2024).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More