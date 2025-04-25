How old is Demi Moore? Kjersti Flaa claims there is a major "problem" as The Substance star is crowned World's Most Beautiful 2025 by People

Born on November 11, 1962, 62-year-old actress Demi Moore received the World's Most Beautiful Person of 2025 title from People Magazine. On April 23, 2025, YouTuber Kjersti Flaa expressed skepticism about The Substance actress receiving the title, stating, "It's just so 1965" to judge and reward someone based on their appearance.

Ad

According to Kjersti, it's problematic to encourage a beauty standard where a person "obviously has done so much work to their face that they're almost unrecognizable."

She further stated that Demi, who is 62 and is still being called "beautiful," reflects an industry that makes billions of dollars from women trying to look young, equating youth with being. This, Flaa said, has an issue with discussing beauty.

“I don't think that should be applauded for all of us because it's not good for any of us to have role models like that,” Flaa stated.

Ad

Trending

Kjersti Flaa also clarified that she doesn't judge people who have had some work done, but she still feels that people are going overboard in Hollywood, which seems to define the current standard of beauty.

Ad

Demi Moore's take on beauty and aging

According to People Magazine, Demi Moore is one of the oldest women to hold this title. In an interview with the outlet published on April 22, 2025, she spoke candidly about aging and her current relationship with her body, reflecting on the ups and downs of her life, from childhood to her career and motherhood.

Moore also acknowledged that Hollywood often equates beauty with youth. She remarked:

Ad

“I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now. It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am.”

Ad

Ad

Examining Demi Moore’s alleged cosmetic procedures

The 62-year-old actress has been in the spotlight for more than four decades, sparking numerous discussions about the possible surgeries and procedures she may have undergone over the years. There has been much speculation surrounding her “agelessness” and “youthful appearance."

According to Dr. Murray, a medical practitioner with Absolute Cosmetics, one of the most important factors that could have enhanced and affected Demi Moore’s appearance, especially in her recent appearance in The Substance, might be certain lighting and angles that would have reduced many of the noticeable signs of aging.

Ad

Talking about potential surgical procedures, Dr. Murray suggested that a likely treatment Moore may have undergone is a deep plane facelift or a mini facelift, both of which target layers of fat and muscle under the skin to lift the entire face. Another speculated procedure could be laser treatment, reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

Additionally, a source told Life & Style:

“Demi is drawing attention, because she’s clearly had some things removed,” the insider says. “She’s easing up on the nip/tucks, her cheeks look more natural, so she may have had her cheek filler dissolved.”

Ad

In May 2024, plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Solomos of Channel 4's 10 Years Younger talked to Hello! Magazine about Demi Moore's possible facial procedure.

"I believe she has started quite young, with good results and kept on top of things with minor interventions. She is lucky to be blessed with incredible bone structure, and she seems to have had a lip lift, as we can see her top lip is shorter than in previous photographs.”

Ad

He further speculated that Moore may have undergone a face and neck lift, along with Botox around her eyes and a lid lift.

While speculations continue, Demi Moore has never admitted to undergoing any facial plastic surgeries or procedures. However, she has opened up about the skincare products she uses to maintain her youthful appearance in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

READ MORE: What did Reese Witherspoon say at the 2011 MTV Awards? Zack Peter claims actress's alleged jab at Blake Lively began feud between them

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More