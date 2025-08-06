Is Zombie Water Park with Adam Sandler really coming to Netflix in 2026? Viral Poster debunked

A colorful and humorous poster circulating online has sparked widespread interest and speculation about a supposed upcoming Netflix film titled Zombie Water Park, reportedly starring Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Kevin James. The viral image, styled like a promotional announcement, claims the movie will premiere in January 2026 The poster seems to promise a mix of horror and comedy, blending 'Rob Zombie’s gory, neon-soaked horror' with slapstick humor involving lifeguards, zombies, and pool noodles, Since, there has been no official announcement from Netflix, Adam Sandler, or his production company Zombie Water Park does not appear to be an official Netflix production. The poster gained traction primarily through social media, including a Facebook post that reads:''ZOMBIE WATER PARK COMING TO NETFLIX!!!, Get ready for Zombie Water Park, where Adam Sandler’s lazy lifeguard, David Spade’s snarky sidekick, and Kevin James’ clueless manager battle a horde of waterlogged zombies in a rundown water park!''The announcement further added about the premise of the film, along with the expected release.Rob Zombie’s gory, neon-soaked horror meets gut-busting comedy as the trio fights to save the day with pool noodles and bad puns. Slide into Netflix for a wild and crazy splash of laughs and scares! Coming January 2026.''The concept caught attention quickly due to its absurd premise, familiar comedic cast, and bold design. However, based on currently available information, Zombie Water Park does not appear to be an official Netflix production.Adam Sandler's Zombie Water Park: Debunking the hoaxAs of now, there has been no official announcement from Netflix, Adam Sandler, or his production company, Happy Madison, confirming the existence of Zombie Water Park. A review of Netflix’s upcoming release schedules and public statements from the actors and creators mentioned reveals no mention of such a project.Likewise, there has been no indication that filmmaker Rob Zombie is collaborating with Sandler or involved in any Netflix comedy-horror project. While his name is mentioned in the post, it may simply be a reference to his recognizable style rather than a factual connection.A closer look at the poster View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe poster, while visually engaging, bears several hallmarks of fan-made content. There is no Netflix branding in the typical format used for official promotions, and it has not been shared through any verified accounts tied to the actors or the streaming service.Still, the idea feels plausible enough to catch attention. Sandler, Spade, and James have worked together extensively in comedies like Grown Ups, The Ridiculous 6, and Hubie Halloween, many of which were Netflix exclusives. That longstanding collaboration may have contributed to the poster’s believability.That said, the idea has gotten a lot of attention online, so it’s possible that someone in Hollywood might take notice. But for now, there’s no sign that Adam Sandler will be fighting zombies in a water park anytime soon.Also read: Who is Will Packer? Fans criticize Halle Bailey's producer for posting a photo of her son Halo after she rebuked DDG for doing the same.