Who is Will Packer? Fans criticize Halle Bailey's producer for posting a photo of her son Halo after she rebuked DDG for doing the same

Will Packer recently shared a photo of Halle Bailey with her son, Halo, on Instagram on August 1, 2025. In the caption, Packer wrote that they were shooting for Italianna, an Italian-set romantic comedy. The post included another photo as well, that of Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page.For the unversed, Bailey and Page had been shooting for their upcoming movie Italianna, which is set to release in April 2026. Will Packer, founder of Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media, is an American producer and one of the Italianna's producers.The caption of Packer's post read:"And that's a wrap on our very special Italian-set romantic comedy. I couldn't be more proud of the performances in this movie." In the photo, Bailey was seen laughing while holding Halo. This photo garnered attention from fans online who criticized the producer for posting the baby online. The criticism surfaced because Bailey had previously rebuked DDG from posting their child on social media. Users flooded platforms like X and Instagram criticizing the gesture by the producer."okay Halle.. now this is just evil. The man who helped make Halo can't post him but a man who had nothing to do with him can????" one user tweeted."That's Definitely Messed Up," added another."This whole saga is so toxic and sad . Let that man see his kid and stop manipulating him," wrote another user.Many netizens, however, had a different take. They thought that Halle Bailey probably just didn't want her baby's face on the internet."Remind yall he ain't even post his face," one user wrote."Omg a BTS picture the world is about to end," added another user sarcastically."clearly she doesn't want his FACE to be on the internet," wrote a netizen.As the debate continued on the internet, it'd he worth knowing about the man behind the post. Exploring more about American producer Will Packer, the man producing ItaliannaWill Packer is an American producer who has worked on films like Think Like a Man, Dashing Through the Snow, and The Photograph. He is also the executive producer of Roots, released in 2016, which was also the remake of the 1977 television program.Born in April 1974, Packer started filmmaking while he was at Florida A&M University alongside Bob Hardy, who later became his business partner. Hardy and Packer produced their first movie in 1994, titled Chocolate City.In 2013, Packer started his own company called Will Packer Productions. In July of the same year, the producer signed a two-year deal with Universal Television. Packer also signed a three-year deal with Universal Pictures later that year. According to an exclusive Deadline report dated October 31, 2013, Universal Pictures chairperson Donna Langley opened up about having Packer on the team."Will is driven by a boundless energy that drives his relationships and permeates his films. We've cherished our experience working with him on Ride Along and cannot wait to collaborate with him on more films in the years to come," she said.Packer has produced numerous movies under the Will Packer Productions banner, including Ride Along 2, No Good Deed, Think Like a Man Too, and Girls Trip. In 2017, he launched Will Packer Media, a digital production company. He also produced the 94th Annual Academy Awards that aired in March 2022. Packer is now one of the producers of the 2026 film Italianna."I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight" - Halle Bailey said last yearHalle Bailey had previously been in the headlines for expressing grievances with DDG, with whom she shares Halo, for showing their child on a livestream. In November 2024, Bailey shared a post on X, which has since been deleted.In the post, she wrote:"hi everyone. just so you know i am out of town and i don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight."The tweet surfaced after DDG showed Halo while on Kai Cenat's livestream. At the time, a lot of netizens agreed with Bailey's perspective and seemed to be understanding.The current scenario, however, sparked debates. While many criticized Bailey, others defended her by saying that she possibly just didn't want her baby's face on the internet. For context, the photo that Will Packer shared did not reveal Halo's face.As of the time of the article's publication, neither Will Packer nor Halle Bailey has reacted to the comments by netizens.