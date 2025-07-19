10 best David Ellison shows and movies as a producer that will carry his legacy

Skydance Media CEO David Ellison has been making waves following the highly anticipated news of his $8 billion merger with Paramount Global and CBS. According to Variety, this would position the new company as a notable player in the media industry, with David Ellison expected to serve as the Chairman and CEO of the merged Paramount-CBS entity.

Ad

With a net worth of $520 million in 2025, David Ellison has had a huge influence on some of the biggest blockbusters in the past couple of decades. From the multi-million dollar box office hit Mission: Impossible franchise to beloved sitcoms like Grace and Frankie, here are 10 movies from his studio that highlight its work over the years.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. The list is in no particular order.

Ad

Trending

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, Grace and Frankie, and other shows and movies by David Ellison

1) Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (2025)

Cruise as Ethan Hunt (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Skydance Media produced one of the most anticipated movies of the year, featuring Tom Cruise's final outing as Ethan Hunt in the famed Mission: Impossible franchise. The film became the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2025, earning $585 million at the box office worldwide. This marks one of David Ellison's biggest ventures in recent years.

Ad

The movie picks up after the events of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, and Hunt goes up against the formidable Entity, an AI that could destroy humanity as they know it. Cruise continues his jaw-dropping dedication to stunt sequences as he and the team race against time to get to the source code. Expect more team camaraderie, thematic grandeur, and a resounding conclusion to the epic saga.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ad

2) Grace and Frankie (2015-2022)

The main duo (Image via Netflix)

An unlikely friendship blossoms between the icy businesswoman Grace Hanson (Jane Fonda) and free-spirited artist Frankie Bergstein (Lily Tomlin) when they're forced to move in together after their husbands leave them for each other. They go through the ups and downs of aging, family drama, and finding their way back to life through 7 seasons of riotous comedy.

Ad

David Ellison's Skydance Television produced the show alongside Okay Goodnight with executive producers Marta Kauffman (F.R.I.E.N.D.S.) and a whole team. The show is widely loved for the chemistry between the two leading ladies, earning multiple Emmy nominations. It weaves wry humor into an earnest premise, which makes it an underrated sitcom.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) The Old Guard (2020)

The cast of the movie (Image via Netflix)

Skydance Media continued its affinity for producing high-octane action movies with Charlize Theron's The Old Guard. The movie takes slick stunts into the realm of superhero fantasy by following Andy, Booker, Joe, and Nicky, mercenaries with the ability to regenerate. Unbeknownst to them, a sinister plan is simmering beneath the surface.

Ad

The movie garnered positive reviews, even getting a sequel in 2025 following the fan-favorite team dynamics and an intriguing premise. While it received mixed reviews, it performed well after being directly released on an OTT platform.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Cruise in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell returns after three decades in this action-packed aviation movie as a Navy Strike Fighter Tactics instructor. He must confront the grief of his past as he trains younger pilots, including the son of his late best friend, Lieutenant Nick "Goose" Bradshaw.

Ad

David Ellison produced the movie alongside Tom Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Christopher McQuarrie. The movie was a critical and commercial blockbuster, with six nominations at the Academy Awards and winning one for Best Sound. It made $1.496 billion worldwide, becoming Cruise's and by extension, Ellison's, most successful venture.

Where to watch: Paramount+

5) Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (2018-2023)

Krasinski in and as Jack Ryan, produced by David Ellison (Image via Prime Video)

Based on Tom Clancy's Ryanverse, John Krasinski takes on the famed titular character, a secret CIA analyst with the intelligence to stop a global catastrophe. He starts off stuck in a desk job at the organization, before a dangerous on-field mission comes calling.

Ad

David Ellison and Skydance Television are credited as the producers and production company of the action thriller, respectively. The show received mixed reviews, but stands out for its memorable performances and suave action sequences.

Where to watch: Pluto TV/Paramount+

6) Six Underground (2019)

The cast of Six Underground (Image via Netflix)

Billionaire tech mogul Magnet S. Johnson (Ryan Reynolds) fakes his own death and returns as a vigilante to save Turgistan from the horrors of crime and dictatorship. On his quest for justice, he hires a crew, each with their unique ability, and they become the "Ghosts". A high-stakes and action-packed narrative captures their journey to reinstating the democratic Murat at Turgistan's helm.

Ad

David Ellison's Skydance Media produced the movie, and their eye for elaborate stunts and grandiose visuals is evident throughout. Although it received mixed reviews, especially for the direction, the movie is ultimately nippy and fast-paced, perfect for an evening watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Jack Reacher (2012)

Cruise in and as Jack Reacher (Image via Prime Video)

Tom Cruise and David Ellison's actor-producer tryst continues with another action thriller. When a drifter and former U.S. Army Military Police Corps major named Jack hears of a mass murder his old colleague with a violent streak committed, he agrees to help the officials investigate. However, when he digs deeper, he realizes that things aren't how they seem.

Ad

The movie has the patented Cruise charm, which he molds to fit the more subdued yet intelligent Reacher. It delivers on the action sequences and gritty surprises, without giving up on balancing both. So, the movie's screenplay is measured while delivering the blows at the right moments.

Where to watch: Paramount+/Prime Video

8) Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015)

Cruise in the fifth installment (Image via Prime Video)

A list about David Ellison and Skydance Media wouldn't be complete without mentioning one of the best movies in the Mission: Impossible franchise. The Impossible Missions Force (IMF) has disbanded due to the CIA, but Ethan Hunt's job isn't over. "The Syndicate", an organization of rogue government agents, is at his heels, and he must work with his team to survive.

Ad

The fifth installment in the MI universe, this action thriller is the perfect blend of humor, drama, and slick stunts. It became one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2015, earning over $701 million at the box office worldwide. Joe Kraemer's music in the movie is one of the highlights.

Where to watch: Paramount+/Prime Video

9) Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

The cast of the movie (Image via Paramount+)

Captain of the Starship Enterprise, James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) and John Harrison, a.k.a the evil villain Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch), go head-to-head in this reboot by JJ Abrams. When things go awry within their organization, Captain Kirk must do what it takes to lead his crew to safety.

Ad

Skydance, David Ellison's company, was one of the key producers of this science fiction action film. Its keen focus on visual effects earned it an Academy Award nomination, while the film also received commercial praise worldwide. It grossed $467 million, making it one of the highest-grossing films in the franchise.

Where to watch: MGM+/Paramount+

10) Reacher (2022-present)

Ritchson in the titular role (Image via Amazon)

David Ellison's legacy continues into the television space with the character of Jack Reacher. He is one of the producers of the action crime show on Prime Video, which follows Alan Ritchson as the titular character. Based on the book series by Lee Child, the story follows a drifter and former U.S. Army officer who gets caught in a deadly conspiracy beyond his understanding.

Ad

Ritchson's casting, along with the deeply resonant dialogue, resonated with the fans, and the show received critical and commercial success upon release. The show received several award nominations in the limited series category, winning a Critics' Choice Super Award in 2024.

Where to watch: Prime Video

David Ellison has also produced other movies in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More