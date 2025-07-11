7 Charlize Theron movies to watch if you liked her in The Old Guard 2

Charlize Theron made a comeback with the superhero action film The Old Guard 2, reprising her role as Andromache "Andy" of Scythia. The film picks up where it left off, showing Andy grapple with her mortality and a new villain threatening their existence. While the movie received mixed reviews, her screen presence and emotionally resonant performance stood out.

Ad

Charlize Theron rose to fame in the 1990s and has acted in many genres, including romantic comedies, dramas, and action films. She was the first South African to win the Oscar for Best Actress and has received many other awards. With over 50 films to her name, she is seen as one of the most influential actresses of the decade.

Fans of Charlize Theron in The Old Guard 2 can check out her other movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and Monster.

Ad

Trending

Mad Max: Fury Road, Monster, and other Charlize Theron movies for The Old Guard 2 fans

1) Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Theron plays Imperator Furiosa (Image via Netflix)

Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa and Tom Hardy's "Mad Max" Rockatansky join hands to take down the tyrannical Immortan Joe in a post-apocalyptic action. In a world where water and petrol are scarce and controlled commodities, it is up to the duo to win the battle and free people from the villain's control. What follows is a massive war on wheels.

Ad

The Old Guard 2 and Mad Max: Fury Road both highlight Charlize Theron’s action skills at their best. She shines in roles where the stakes are high and strong leadership is needed. Fans will enjoy her for her determination, sharp thinking, and graceful yet deadly fighting, even in fast-moving scenes.

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

2) Monster (2003)

Theron and Ricci in the crime drama (Image via Amazon UK)

This intense biographical crime drama is a gear shift from Charlize Theron's action roles. She plays the complicated, terrifying, and utterly human prostitute Aileen Wuornos, the woman who murdered seven men in one year. Christina Ricci plays her semi-fictionalized romantic partner, Selby Wall. The movie explores Aileen's psyche and is an honest portrayal of her actions without glamorizing them.

Ad

Fans of Theron in The Old Guard 2 will also appreciate her powerful role in Monster, where she plays a serial killer. She won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, a Critics' Choice Award, and more for the film, which is widely seen as one of her best performances.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Atomic Blonde (2017)

Theron plays an MI6 Agent (Image via Netflix)

Charlize Theron's characters in The Old Guard 2 and Atomic Blonde are similar in their tough and guarded exteriors. While the former veers more into fantasy action territory, the latter follows MI6 Agent Lorraine Broughton on a quest to retrieve top-secret information in the wake of the Berlin Wall collapse.

Ad

Tasked with the impossible, Theron's characters in both movies go through inner conflict and external challenges, giving fans a thrilling and action-packed premise to sink their teeth into. This James Bond-esque role of hers gives fans a lot to root for. Directed by David Leitch, the movie also stars James McAvoy as her partner.

Where to watch: YouTube TV/Prime Video

4) The Fate of the Furious (2017)

Theron is the antagonist (Image via YouTube/The Fast Saga)

Just as Dom settles into domestic bliss with his wife Letty, a new opportunity comes knocking through Cipher, the cyberterrorist who wants Dom's help stealing an EMP device from a military outpost in Berlin. Her manipulation slowly turns Dom against his team, who rally together to take Cipher down. This is the eighth installment in the franchise, directed by Gary Gray.

Ad

Intense action and car chases seem to follow Charlize Theron's long acting career. Her role as Cipher in The Fast and the Furious franchise gives fans the thrill of a good action binge. While her stance shifts throughout The Fate of the Furious, F9, and Fast X, she primarily plays a manipulative and powerful anti-hero with a complicated relationship with Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto.

Where to watch: Tubi/Peacock/Prime Video

Ad

5) Tully (2018)

Tully is a drama with a twist (Image via Prime Video)

Charlize Theron and Mackenzie Davis tackle motherhood, female friendships, and adulting in this comedy drama about a mom of three who hires a night nanny after giving in to sheer exhaustion. Directed by Jason Reitman, the movie takes unexpected twists while highlighting the loneliness of new motherhood with mirth and grace.

Ad

Fans of Theron's performance in The Old Guard 2 will see her in a completely different light and appreciate her ability to pull off nuanced roles in all genres. She received best actress nominations at the Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards for her emotional portrayal.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) Long Shot (2019)

Theron and Rogen make an unlikely duo (Image via Amazon UK)

Childhood acquaintances Charlie (Charlize Theron) and Fred (Seth Rogen) turn into unlikely colleagues when Charlie runs for the President of the United States and hires journalist Fred as her speech writer. Romance, chaos, and a clash of wit ensue in this unlikely rom-com.

Ad

While the movie did not perform exceedingly well at the box office, it received positive reviews for the witty banter, funny premise, and the chemistry between the leads. The Old Guard 2 fans will enjoy a different facet of Theron's acting prowess in this Jonathan Levine directorial.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) North Country (2005)

North Country explores women's rights (Image via Amazon UK)

Haunting yet empowering, North County follows the story of Josey Aimes, a single mother in 1989 Minnesota working in the mines. When the women are subjected to sexual and verbal harassment by the men in this sexist workplace, Josey files a lawsuit that went down in United States history as one of the longest drawn battles for female autonomy and dignity.

Ad

The movie is based on the true story of Lois Jenson, a mine worker who endured over a decade of harassment before her lawsuit, known as 'Jenson v. Eveleth Taconite Company'. Fans who liked Charlize Theron's slick performance in The Old Guard 2 will appreciate the gravitas she brings to Josey. Her performance earned her the Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV

The Old Guard 2 fans can also watch Charlize Theron in Æon Flux, Devil's Advocate, and Bombshell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More