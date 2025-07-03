Does Andy get back her immortality in The Old Guard 2? Details explored

Directed by Victoria Mahoney, The Old Guard 2 is an American superhero film that is based on the comic books by Greg Rucka and is the sequel to the 2020 film of the same name. Released on July 2, 2025, on Netflix, the film revolves around Andromache "Andy" of Scythia and her group of mercenaries that have unexplained regenerative healing abilities.

These abilities essentially make the group immortal, but at the end of the first film, Andy loses her abilities due to a yet to be determined reason.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author's personal opinion and may contain spoilers for The Old Guard 2. Reader discretion is advised.

Thus, the sequel focuses on Andy figuring out how to live her life as a mercenary after losing her immortality while combating several other threats. However, in The Old Guard 2, Andy manages to get her immortality back thanks to an epiphany that Tuah had and a sacrifice made by a member of her team.

How does Andy get her immortality back in The Old Guard 2?

A still from The Old Guard (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

A big plot point in the 2020 film was Andy (Charlize Theron) losing her immortal abilities, and it made fans eager to see how things would play out in the sequel. That’s because no reason was ever given as to why or how Andy lost those unexplained regenerative healing abilities. However, in The Old Guard 2, Discord tells Nile that she is what they call “the last immortal”.

It essentially means that after her, no other human being can get unexplained regenerative healing abilities, but it also gives her other special powers. Tuah then posited that Nile’s main ability was the fact that she could turn an immortal into a mortal by stabbing them. Not only that, but Tuah believed that those powers could be transferred, albeit willingly and not by force.

He used Andy as the example, as Nile slashed her in the first film, which eventually led to Andy losing her immortality. Tuah (Henry Golding) shared these results with Booker, who then decided, without telling anyone, to transfer his powers to Andy. That happened after he got slashed by Nile, during a sparring session, and he realised that he wasn’t healing any longer, hiding it from everyone except Tuah.

A still from The Old Guard 2 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Booker then secretly transfers his powers to Andy, and by the time she realises what had happened, he had sacrificed himself by fighting a mob of Discord’s mercenaries who had arrived to kill Andy.

A brief recap of The Old Guard 2

A still from The Old Guard 2 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The Old Guard 2 begins sometime after the first film, with Andy adjusting to her new mortal life. Despite this, she's still working as a mercenary with her team, now including Nile as a key member. Things take a turn when two powerful enemies appear—Andy’s former ally Quỳnh, and Discord (played by Uma Thurman).

Quỳnh, another immortal, had been trapped in an iron maiden underwater for 500 years, repeatedly dying and reviving alone. She was eventually rescued and teamed up with Discord, the first known immortal.

Not only that, but Discord also encourages Quỳnh’s vendetta against Andy and her group for abandoning her at the bottom of the ocean.

The two women then proceed to wreak havoc across Andy’s life, causing the group all sorts of problems. That includes attempting to blow up a hidden nuclear reactor in Indonesia, forcing the group to travel to the country to stop the dangerous duo.

The Old Guard 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

