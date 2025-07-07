Ryan Reynolds’ dating history explored as actor completes 13 years of marriage with Blake Lively this year

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have reportedly been one of the most followed couples in Hollywood. The pair has been together for over a decade and will celebrate 13 years of marriage this year.

However, Blake Lively isn’t the only actor who married Reynolds. According to Business Insider, the Deadpool star has been in other relationships, including with Alanis Morissette and Scarlett Johansson.

The 48-year-old actor had romanced big movie and music stars before meeting his now-wife. Ryan Reynolds was in a relationship with the Canadian-American singer-songwriter and musician Alanis Morissette. They reportedly began their relationship in 2002 and were also engaged from 2004 to 2007.

According to Pop Sugar, Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds broke up in 2007, and shortly after, the actor got into a relationship with Scarlett Johansson. The duo then tied the knot in the year 2008. However, they split after two years of being married in 2010.

Reynolds and Johansson, in a joint statement to People on December 14, 2010, shared,

“After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage. We entered our relationship with love, and it’s with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s romance explored throughout the years

According to ELLE, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively began their relationship in 2011 after they met through work during the filming of the superhero movie Green Lantern. The two played love interests in the film.

The couple, however, didn’t start dating during the filming of Green Lantern. Before dating each other, the now-married couple were in relationships with different actors. While Lively was dating her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley, Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson.

After dating for about a year, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2012. They have three daughters, namely, James, Inez, and Betty, and one son, the youngest, Olin.

As per Pop Sugar, the sparks of romance between Reynolds and Lively didn't fly until after they went on a double date with different people. Reynolds, as per E!, during a 2016 interview on Entertainment Weekly's Sirius XM show, said,

"She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl. That was the most awkward date [from their perspective] probably because we were just like fireworks coming across."

Meanwhile, Blake Lively, in an interview with People on August 7, 2024, gushed about her romance with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. She said,

“He would send me a bouquet of flowers every week. But he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week. Something funny or emotional that one of us said… It was such a beautiful, romantic thing. Now we have 4,000 children!"

Lively and Reynolds got married on September 9, 2012. They have an 11-year age gap, with Lively being 25 at the time, and Reynolds being 36 years old at the time of their wedding.

