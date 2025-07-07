“He’s been hiding his personality” — Kjersti Flaa talks about a Sony rep calling Ryan Reynolds a “horrible” person

Norwegian junket reporter and journalist Kjersti Flaa recently shared a video on her YouTube channel claiming that Ryan Reynolds has been called out for his alleged bad behavior by a Sony representative.

Ad

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, the media personality discussed that a source close to her revealed that the Canadian-American actor and film producer has been disliked by people in the entertainment industry.

This comes after Reynolds’ wife, actress Blake Lively, in a May 20, 2025, published Daily Mail article, was accused of fostering a “toxic” workplace environment by a staff member of her lifestyle brand, Preserve.

During the Sunday episode of her Flaawsome Talk show, Kjersti Flaa claimed that a Sony representative had allegedly called Reynolds a “horrible” person. The journalist, who is known for her promotional interviews with celebrities, noted that Sony was the studio behind the 2024 release, It Ends With Us.

Ad

Trending

The 52-year-old reporter noted that one of her colleagues and a Sony rep had a conversation about an actor’s workspace behavior. After Lively's name, who has been in the headlines for her It Ends With Us legal drama, popped up in the conversation, Flaa said:

“My colleague said, ‘It’s so weird that Ryan Reynolds is married to her. What does he see in her? She’s so horrible.’ And then the Sony rep said, ‘He’s horrible, too. He’s a horrible person. Both of them are horrible to work with.’ … And then my colleague was like, ‘Wow, we didn't know that cuz he's always been so nice to journalists.’ I thought that Ryan Reynolds had been hiding his real personality for this long from everyone. But there you go.”

Ad

Ad

Kjersti Flaa, in her YouTube video, also noted that she has “never heard” anyone say anything bad about Ryan Reynolds before. She said most of the journalists believe that Reynolds is a “nice guy” and added:

“That gives me kind of hope that a lot of people are seeing through this whole scam that they're doing right now, trying to convince people that there was sage on the set and that there was actually a smear campaign.”

Ad

Notably, Flaa’s claims were directed towards the Blake Lively v. Justin Baldoni legal drama, which began in December 2024. After the A Simple Favor actress accused the Jane The Virgin star of sexual harassment, the latter also sued Lively, Reynolds, their publicist, and the Times for defamation.

Did the Blake Lively v. Justin Baldoni legal drama affect Ryan Reynolds’ reputation?

Ryan Reynolds has reportedly been receiving backlash after his wife, Blake Lively, sued her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni, in court. According to Time, Judge Lewis Liman threw out Baldoni’s countersuit last month, allowing Lively’s initial suits to proceed.

Ad

In a June 26, 2025, interview published by Time, Ryan Reynolds seemingly commented on the toll the legal situation has taken on his reputation, brand, and business.

“Accessibility and accountability are a big part of how I do things. The people that I work with know me, so there’s never a question of anything like that. If you operate with some degree of core values and integrity, they’re going to help you up. If you’re an asshole, they’re not. And that’s pretty simple.”

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, the actor in the Time interview also noted that he has seen the online comments and added:

“I can read something that says, ‘He should be drawn and quartered. I could read something that says I should win a Nobel Prize. Both are meaningless. None of us are comprised of our best moments. None of us are defined by our worst moments. We are something in the middle.”

Ad

The Blake Lively v. Justin Baldoni case will will go to trial on March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More