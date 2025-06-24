Watch: Tom Cruise surprises Brad Pitt with a special appearance at the F1 movie's premiere

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise surprised his friend and former co-star Brad Pitt with his special appearance at the "F1" movie premiere in London. The Mission: Impossible star has been working in the industry for over 40 years and has delivered some of the most loved blockbusters during his time.

Cruise hit the jackpot again with the final installment of the Mission: Impossible series, "Final Reckoning," collecting over $550 million at the global box office. Apart from celebrating his success, Cruise is known to show up for his friends and extend his support to their projects.

However, Cruise's surprise appearance at the European world premiere of the F1 movie was special, as it reunited him with his fellow superstar and former co-star Brad Pitt, who is the main lead in the movie. The duo shares an equation that has lasted over 30 years, when they co-starred in the iconic 1994 movie "Interview with the Vampire."

Trending

In a clip shared on F1's Instagram account, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt could be seen embracing each other and getting clicked by the photographers on the red carpet.

Apart from having a decades-long friendship, the two also share another connection in the movie business as they both have starred in Joseph Krasinski-directed movies. The Hollywood director has gained fame for directing the recent installment of "Top Gun" in 2022 and also helmed the "F1" movie, which will be released on June 27 worldwide.

"F1" movie director compares directing Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise

Director Joseph Krasinski stated that Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise were capable and skilled in action sequences, but the latter pushed the limit. Speaking with GQ, the Top Gun: Maverick director reflected on the subject and said:

“Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled. They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more.”

Krasinski's evaluation was confirmed by Action-vehicle supervisor Graham Kelly, who added, via CBR:

"Tom pushes it to the limit. I mean, really to the limit. That terrifies me. I mean, I’ve done loads of Mission: Impossibles movies with Tom, and it’s the most stressful experience for someone like me, building cars for him, doing stunts with him. Whereas Brad listens and he knows his abilities, and I think he’d be the first to say, ‘Yeah, I’m not going to do that."

Tom Cruise has also been spotted in the F1 paddock multiple times and, similar to Pitt, shares a great equation with Ferrari driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, as was evidenced during their celebrations during the 2021 British Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More