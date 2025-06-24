Watch: Tom Cruise surprises Brad Pitt with a special appearance at the F1 movie's premiere

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise surprised his friend and former co-star Brad Pitt with his special appearance at the "F1" movie premiere in London. The Mission: Impossible star has been working in the industry for over 40 years and has delivered some of the most loved blockbusters during his time.
Cruise hit the jackpot again with the final installment of the Mission: Impossible series, "Final Reckoning," collecting over $550 million at the global box office. Apart from celebrating his success, Cruise is known to show up for his friends and extend his support to their projects.
However, Cruise's surprise appearance at the European world premiere of the F1 movie was special, as it reunited him with his fellow superstar and former co-star Brad Pitt, who is the main lead in the movie. The duo shares an equation that has lasted over 30 years, when they co-starred in the iconic 1994 movie "Interview with the Vampire."
In a clip shared on F1's Instagram account, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt could be seen embracing each other and getting clicked by the photographers on the red carpet.
Apart from having a decades-long friendship, the two also share another connection in the movie business as they both have starred in Joseph Krasinski-directed movies. The Hollywood director has gained fame for directing the recent installment of "Top Gun" in 2022 and also helmed the "F1" movie, which will be released on June 27 worldwide.
"F1" movie director compares directing Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise
Director Joseph Krasinski stated that Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise were capable and skilled in action sequences, but the latter pushed the limit. Speaking with GQ, the Top Gun: Maverick director reflected on the subject and said:
“Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled. They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more.”
Krasinski's evaluation was confirmed by Action-vehicle supervisor Graham Kelly, who added, via CBR:
"Tom pushes it to the limit. I mean, really to the limit. That terrifies me. I mean, I’ve done loads of Mission: Impossibles movies with Tom, and it’s the most stressful experience for someone like me, building cars for him, doing stunts with him. Whereas Brad listens and he knows his abilities, and I think he’d be the first to say, ‘Yeah, I’m not going to do that."
Tom Cruise has also been spotted in the F1 paddock multiple times and, similar to Pitt, shares a great equation with Ferrari driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, as was evidenced during their celebrations during the 2021 British Grand Prix.