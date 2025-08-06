Alfie Wise, known for roles alongside Burt Reynolds, dies at 81

The Cannonball Run actor Alfie Wise passed away on July 22, 2025, months before he would have turned 82 in November, although his death didn't make headlines until now. His longtime fiancée, Stephanie Bliss, confirmed his passing with The Hollywood Reporter. She said that the late actor died of natural causes while he was at Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach.In an interview with TMZ, Bliss also shared Wise's health struggles months before his passing. She said that he got hit with a bacterial infection months ago and had to be admitted to the hospital. When he was able to return home after that, another hospital visit was necessary because Alfie Wise became extremely weak. Bliss added that the late actor was hospitalized for around a month before his passing.Even with the throat infection, Bliss said that the late actor's age played a huge part in his death. Although the general public may not have noticed it then, Donohue Real Estate, where Wise previously worked, paid tribute to him over a week after his passing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a Facebook post on July 30, the real estate company confirmed his passing. They also shared a collage of his photos over the years working with them and remembered their late agent as someone who was &quot;a pleasure to work with,&quot; who was always smiling and chatting with everyone, and a &quot;successful realtor.&quot;Casting director Lory Wyman, who worked with Alfie Wise in B.L. Stryker and S Club 7 Miami, also paid tribute to the late actor on July 24.Alfie Wise teamed up with Burt Reynolds in several of the latter's projects on the small and big screenBorn in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in 1943, Alfie Wise served in the US Navy after attending Pennsylvania State University. He didn't venture into show business until his late 20s, kicking off her acting career in 1972 by starring in the comedy TV film Call Her Mom. That same year, he guest-starred in CBS's comedy series, The Sandy Duncan Comedy Show.Since then, he appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies until he retired from acting in 2000. However, Alfie Wise is best known for acting alongside the late Burt Reynolds, starting in the 1978 movie, Hooper. They went on to work together in the movies Starting Over, The Longest Yard, Paternity, City Heat, and Heat.In The Cannoball Run, Wise was a tow-truck driver named Batman to Reynold's daredevil character, J.J. McClure. Jackie Chan was also in the car action movie, which was one of his first US film roles. Alfie Wise joined Burt Reynolds again in B.L. Stryker, where he played marina owner Oliver Wardell, who is the butt of Reynolds' character's jokes.Wise's other credits include the medical drama Trauma Center, Uncle Croc's Block, and guest-starring roles in The Jeffersons, Legends of the Superheroes, and The Fall Guy. His last acting role before he retired was a starring role in the comedy romance S Club 7 in Miami. Alfie Wise is survived by his longtime fiancée, Stephanie Bliss.