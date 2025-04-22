What happened to Billy Miller? All to know as Suits LA pay tribute to the late actor in their latest episode

Suits LA dedicated its most recent episode, titled Bat Signal, to late actor Billy Miller. Episode 9, which featured the return of Ted Black and Harvey Specter, played by Stephen Amell and Gabriel Macht, respectively, to New York to tie up loose ends, includes a special mention of Harvey's brother, Marcus. Billy Miller played the character in five episodes across five seasons of the original Suits.
Suits LA episode 9 also includes a pre-credits tribute to the soap opera actor, who has made his mark in the original hit series. Billy Miller passed away on September 15, 2023, amid a battle with bipolar disease. He was found dead in his bathtub. Per the autopsy report, he was found "with an apparent gunshot wound to the head."
Although there was no specific cause of death shared when it was announced that he passed away, his manager confirmed with People two days after his death that the late actor was "struggling with manic depression when he died." The outlet also reported that authorities found "multiple letters indicating s**cidal intent" on the scene.
The autopsy report, per People, also noted that Billy Miller had c***ine and alcohol in his system when he died. His body was also reportedly found still holding "a revolver chambered for .410 shotgun shells."
How did Suits LA reference Billy Miller's death?
Around the end of Suits LA episode 9, Harvey Specter and Ted Black celebrated their victory after securing a foolproof case against Pellegrini. However, the momentous occasion turned somber after Harvey, who tends to dodge questions about his personal life, opened up about a family tragedy.
He told Ted that his brother, Marcus Specter, passed away from cancer a few years back. He then asked Ted, who also lost his brother Eddie, if the loss would get easier over time, to which Ted replied that it depends on the day.
While Billy Miller's work in the original Suits series was limited, the special mention of his character in the latest episode of Suits LA ensures that his character is still included in the overarching Suits legacy.
Read more: Did John Amos die while filming Suits LA?
Billy Miller was an Emmy-winning actor
Billy Miller may only have 21 acting credits, per his IMDb page, but he's a familiar face on television. He starred in several long-running TV shows, including All My Children, The Young and the Restless, and General Hospital.
He joined the cast of ABC's soap opera All My Children, which ran for 42 years, in 2007 and played Richie Novak in the show for 124 episodes. His next significant role was playing Billy Abbott in the American CBS soap The Young and the Restless. He was part of the show for seven years or 719 episodes, and in 2010, he won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
He won another Daytime Emmy trophy for the same category in 2013 for his Billy Abbott character, and in 2014, he won again, but in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for the same character. He was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor during the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards for playing Jason Morgan, aka Drew, in General Hospital.
Besides Suits, Billy Miller's TV appearances also include Ringer, Major Crimes, Ray Donovan, The Rookie, and NCIS. He also has acting credits in movies like Ripper, American Sniper, Bad Blood, and Urban Cowboy.
Billy Miller can be seen in Suits, which is streaming on Peacock.
