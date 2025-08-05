7 best Tiffany Haddish movie roles that prove her as a versatile actress

Known for her comedic presence in movies and TV shows, Tiffany Haddish made waves by dropping a cryptic photo of herself, podcaster Jason Lee, and a baby on Instagram, captioned "Cats out the bag". The photo, posted on August 4, 2025, had people wondering if the duo had a baby.

Viral moment aside, Haddish rose to fame for her role as Nekeisha Williams a decade ago on The Carmichael Show and broke into mainstream Hollywood with the comedy film Girls Trip in 2017. Further, she also won a Primetime Emmy Award for her humor in a Saturday Night Live episode that same year. From then on, she has been lauded for her versatility within the comedic sphere.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Girls Trip, Haunted Mansion, and other Tiffany Haddish movies that prove her versatility

1) Girls Trip (2017)

The quartet in the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Adulthood gets in the way of friendships in this quintessential American comedy about four friends, Ryan, Dina, Lisa, and Sasha, AKA the "Flosse Posse". But when a work opportunity comes up for Ryan (Regina Hall), she drags her best friends along for the ride, leading to a misadventure of a lifetime. A loud and chaotic celebration of female friendship ensues in this Malcolm D. Lee directorial.

Tiffany Haddish plays Dina, the fiercely loyal best friend who is not afraid to do what it takes to protect herself and her people. She is unapologetic with her humor, delivering outrageous lines with the right kind of physical comedy that leaves fans in splits. Her character represents the movie's ability to reside in the gray area where raunchiness and heart intersect.

Where to watch: Apple TV

2) Haunted Mansion (2023)

The main cast (Image via Disney+)

A widowed doctor named Gabbie and her son Travis find that their mansion is infested with ghosts. Meet the crew that intervenes: Astrophysicist turned reluctant ghost tour guide Ben Matthias, the exorcist Father Kent (Owen Wilson), and the psychic Harriet (Tiffany Haddish), tackling a whole slew of quirky ghosts who have made it their business to be in everyone else's.

The movie captures the humor of the ghostly premise while giving space for heartfelt moments of grief, love, and loss, making it a versatile role for Haddish to play. The movie is an adaptation of Walt Disney's theme park attraction, and the 2003 version earned mixed reviews. Some enjoyed the star-studded cast, while others found its storyline middling.

Where to watch: Disney+

3) The Kitchen (2019)

The trio in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Tiffany Haddish veered away from her usual comedic endeavors in this crime drama, the inner workings of the Irish mafia. When their husbands are arrested by the FBI, mob wives Cathy, Ruby, and Claire take matters into their own hands. With steady leadership and razor-sharp wit, the trio becomes the epicenter of racketeering in Hell's Kitchen, New York City.

Haddish's portrayal of feeling like an outsider in her own family provided unexpected depth to her role. Even though the movie was a box-office failure and critically not well-received, her acting prowess as the strategic and shrewd Ruby surprised fans. It was understated and nuanced, more restrained than the loud and boisterous roles she is known for.

Where to watch: Prime Video/AppleTV/YouTube

4) The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

Tiffany Haddish as Queen Watevra Wa-nabi (Image via HBO Max Family)

Tiffany Haddish has also voiced several animated movies, bringing a memorable tone to every character she plays. The characters spring to life with her energetic dialogue delivery. Case in point: Queen Watevra Wa-nabi in the second installment of The Lego Movie. She is introduced as shape-shifting LEGO royalty, taking the shape of a horse.

The main characters, Emmet, Lucy, Batman, and the crew, come across a haughty and seemingly antagonistic personality on their adventure. Haddish lets loose her musical persona, with the catchy Not Evil song to indicate her true intentions: to Marry Batman because she has a crush on him. Her performance is goofy, fun, and one of the highlights of the movie.

Where to watch: HBO Max

5) The Card Counter (2021)

Tiffany Haddish in the movie (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

Oscar Isaac plays William Tell, a gambler battling the grief of his dishonorable military discharge. His carefully constructed life as a sneaky gambler comes crashing down when he meets Cirk, a man out for revenge against their common enemy from their military past. In an attempt to keep him from going down a violent path, Tell accepts La Linda's offer to join a group of gamblers.

La Linda is Tiffany Haddish's foray into the world of crime thrillers. Her character is a metaphor for escapism in Tell's life, as she gives him the opportunity to gamble and earn more, forgetting his past. She becomes the lens through which fans view the complex and rough-around-the-edges main character, while her journey as the suave stable runner in the high-stakes gambling world is entertaining too.

Directed by Paul Schrader (Screenwriter for Taxi Driver), the movie received middling reviews while being praised for its daring exploration of dark truths in the military system and memorable performances from the leads, including Tiffany Haddish.

Where to watch: Hulu

6) The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

The cast of the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Nicholas Cage stars as a fictionalized version of himself in this wildly chaotic action comedy. The actor is in the depths of financial ruin when billionaire Javi Gutiérrez (Pedro Pascal), an obnoxious and needy Cage super-fan, offers $1 million to attend his birthday party. Life is fun and games as the two hit it off, but when the CIA asks Cage to spy on Gutiérrez on a kidnapping suspicion, things go south.

Tiffany Haddish plays Vivian, a smart and level-headed CIA Agent who has her eyes on the Gutiérrez prize. While her role is minor, she pulls off a dynamic character who knows how to crack a joke while getting straight down to business. Directed by Tom Gormican, the movie doesn't take itself too seriously, but manages to give Haddish's character versatility and well-roundedness.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) On The Count of Three (2022)

The main duo in the movie (Image via Hulu)

Everyone knows Tiffany Haddish can nail a comedic bit, but a dark comedy about two men on a suicide pact? That added another feather to her cap. In this Jerrod Carmichael directorial, Val and Kevin decide to live their best lives for one last day before simultaneously shooting each other. Things quickly go awry.

Haddish plays Val's girlfriend Natasha in the movie. She is the voice of reason, holding onto hope that people with mental health issues can seek help and get better. The tragicomedy involves the right mix of laughter and drama, and she delivers a character facing the difficulties of reality with ease.

Where to watch: Hulu

Tiffany Haddish fans can also watch Night School, Nobody's Fool, and Bad Trip.

