How many kids does Tiffany Haddish have? Comedian has fans wondering if she had a baby after posing with a child on Instagram

On Monday, August 4, Tiffany Haddish and her long-time friend, Jason Lee, uploaded a joint post on Instagram, in which they posed together, with Haddish having a baby in her arms, and Lee holding a stroller.Jason Lee captioned the post: &quot;Cats out the bag&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile celebrities and fans alike have flooded the post with both questions and congratulatory comments, neither Haddish nor Jason Lee has revealed any more details about the baby.While Tiffany Haddish was married to William Stewart for three years (between 2008 and 2011), the couple never had any children. According to PEOPLE Magazine, in November 2024, Tiffany Haddish appeared on Jason Lee's podcast, Hollywood Unlocked, where the friends spoke about the possibility of having a baby together.Lee asked the Easter Sunday actress:&quot;You did promise me you would give me a kid. So let me ask you a question. So I had Cardi B here, she’s already said she’ll be my kid’s godmother. You said you would give me a kid. Are you serious about that?&quot;She responded to the question in the affirmative, then discussed the cost of having a baby with Jason Lee. The discussion presents fans with the possibility that the picture in their recent Instagram post could perhaps be their own.Tiffany Haddish has been looking to adopt a baby for years nowWhile the news of Tiffany Haddish welcoming a baby with Jason Lee hasn't been confirmed yet, the actress-comedian has long expressed her desire to become a parent.In May 2021, Tiffany appeared on E!'s Daily Pop, where she spoke about her plans to expand her family in the near future. Haddish said:&quot;I'm taking parenting classes now to adopt. I'm looking at, you know, 5 and up — really like 7. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them.&quot;Tiffany Haddish also shared her opinion on surrogacy, claiming it wasn't the right choice for her, as she said:&quot;I don't wanna pay no body to carry my baby neither, 'cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff. And I already gave up— here goes something everybody don't know, I'm gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs.&quot;Haddish, who was in a relationship with rapper Common at the time, also spoke about adopting older children in the past. In November 2020, the comedian was on the Mind Power Mixtape podcast, where she said:&quot;I just want to bring to them survival skills, share everything that I know with them. I definitely want to either foster kids or adopt and get them at, like, 7 — where they know how to use the bathroom already on their own, they can communicate, they can tell you they're hungry. They should have some kind of manners, and if not, they can learn 'em.&quot;Tiffany Haddish was 13 when she was separated from her siblings and put into foster care for two years, before reuniting under their grandmother's care.